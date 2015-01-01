पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

रिलायंस को मिलेगी मजबूती:CCI ने  रिलायंस रिटेल-फ्यूचर ग्रुप सौदे को दी मंजूरी, 24713 करोड़ रुपए में हुई थी डील

नई दिल्ली19 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
रिटेल सेक्टर में रिलायंस रिटेल को जेफ बेजोस की ई-कॉमर्स कंपनी अमेजन से तगड़ा कंपटीशन मिल रहा है।
  • रिलायंस रिटेल को मिलेगा फ्यूचर ग्रुप का रिटेल, होलसेल और लॉजिस्टिक्स एंड वेयरहाउसिंग कारोबार
  • अमेजन की अपील पर इस सौदे पर अंतरिम रोक लगा चुकी है सिंगापुर की मध्यस्थता अदालत

कंपटीशन कमीशन ऑफ इंडिया (CCI) ने शुक्रवार को रिलायंस रिटेल और फ्यूचर ग्रुप सौदे को मंजूरी दे दी। CCI ने एक ट्विट में कहा कि कमीशन ने फ्यूचर ग्रुप के रिटेल, होलसेल और लॉजिस्टिक्स एंड वेयरहाउसिंग कारोबार की खरीदारी को मंजूरी दे दी है। रिलायंस रिटेल वेंचर्स लिमिटेड और रिलायंस रिटेल एंड फैशन लाइफस्टाइल लिमिटेड ने फ्यूचर ग्रुप के इन कारोबारों को खरीदा है।

रिलायंस इंडस्ट्रीज लिमिटेड (RIL) ने अगस्त में किशोर बियानी के फ्यूचर ग्रुप को खरीदने की घोषणा की थी। यह सौदा 24,713 करोड़ रुपए में हुआ था। रिलायंस ने देश में रिटेल कारोबार के विस्तार के लिए यह सौदा किया था। रिटेल सेक्टर में रिलायंस रिटेल को जेफ बेजोस की ई-कॉमर्स कंपनी अमेजन से तगड़ा कंपटीशन मिल रहा है।

रिलायंस को मिल जाएगा फ्यूचर ग्रुप के 1800 स्टोर्स का एक्सेस

CCI से मंजूरी मिलने के बाद रिलायंस रिटेल को फ्यूचर ग्रुप के देशभर में फैले 1800 स्टोर का एक्सेस मिल जाएगा। इसमें फ्यूचर ग्रुप के बिग बाजार, FBB, ईजीडे, सेंट्रल फूडहॉल फॉर्मेट्स के स्टोर शामिल हैं। फ्यूचर ग्रुप के यह स्टोर देश के 420 शहरों में स्थित हैं। इस अधिग्रहण के तहत फ्यूचर ग्रुप कुछ खास कंपनियों का फ्यूचर एंटरप्राइजेज लिमिटेड में विलय करेगा।

ऐसे ट्रांसफर होगा कारोबार

फ्यूचर ग्रुप का रिटेल और होलसेल कारोबार रिलायंस रिटेल एंड फैशन लाइफस्टाइल लिमिटेड को ट्रांसफर किया जाएगा। वहीं लॉजिस्टिक्स एंड वेयरहाउसिंग कारोबार रिलायंस रिटेल वेंचर्स लिमिटेड को ट्रांसफर किया जाएगा। फ्यूचर ग्रुप के CEO किशोर बियानी का कहना है कि सभी हितधारकों जैसे कर्ज देने वालों, शेयरहोल्डर्स, क्रेडिटर्स, सप्लायर्स और कर्मचारियों के हित में कारोबार बेचने का फैसला लिया गया था।

सिंगापुर की मध्यस्थता अदालत लगा चुकी है रोक

फ्यूचर ग्रुप-रिलायंस रिटेल सौदे के खिलाफ अमेजन ने सिंगापुर की मध्यस्थता अदालत में केस दायर किया था। इस मामले में मध्यस्थता अदालत ने अमेजन के पक्ष में फैसला देते हुए सौदे पर अंतरिम रोक लगा दी थी। इसके अलावा अमेजन ने बाजार नियामक SEBI, स्टॉक एक्सचेंज और CCI को पत्र लिखकर मध्यस्थता अदालत के फैसले को ध्यान में रखकर कार्यवाही करने को कहा था।

दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट पहुंची फ्यूचर रिटेल

सिंगापुर की मध्यस्थता अदालत के फैसले के खिलाफ फ्यूचर रिटेल ने दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट का दरवाजा खटखटाया है। फ्यूचर रिटेल ने दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट में कहा है कि अमेजन शेयरहोल्डर नहीं है और उसका इस सौदे के कोई लेना-देना नहीं है। फ्यूचर रिटेल का कहना है कि सिंगापुर की मध्यस्थता अदालत के अंतरिम फैसला की कोई वैल्यू नहीं है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजैश ने 26/11 जैसे हमले की साजिश रची थी, मोदी बोले- आतंकियों के निशाने पर चुनाव थे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें