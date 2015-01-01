पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बड़ी डील:गूगल खरीदेगी मुकेश अंबानी के जियो प्लेटफॉर्म में 7.73% हिस्सेदारी, प्रतिस्पर्धा आयोग ने दी मंजूरी

नई दिल्ली16 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
एक सीमा से ज्यादा बड़े सौदों के लिए CCI से मंजूरी लेनी पड़ती है
  • JIO में 7.73% हिस्सेदारी लेने के लिए 33,737 करोड़ रुपए का निवेश करने पर सहमत हुई है गूगल
  • गूगल का इंडिया डिजिटाइजेशन फंड के लिए यह पहला निवेश है

दिग्गज इंटरनेट कंपनी गूगल मुकेश अंबानी के जियो प्लेटफॉर्म में 7.73 फीसदी हिस्सेदारी खरीद सकेगी। भारतीय प्रतिस्पर्धा आयोग (CCI) ने बुधवार को एक ट्वीट के जरिये इस प्रस्ताव को मंजूरी देने की घोषणा की। जुलाई में घोषणा की गई थी कि गूगल रिलायंस इंडस्ट्रीज के टेक्नोलॉजी वेंचर में 7.7 फीसदी हिस्सेदारी खरीदने के लिए 33,737 करोड़ रुपए (4.5 अरब डॉलर) का निवेश करने पर सहमत हो गई है।

एक सीमा से ज्यादा बड़े सौदों के लिए CCI से मंजूरी लेनी पड़ती है। आयोग कारोबार जगत के सभी सेक्टरों में प्रतिस्पर्धा घटाने वाली गतिविधियों पर अंकुश लगाने के लिए नजर रखता है। गूगल का इंडिया डिजिटाइजेशन फंड के लिए यह पहला निवेश है।

इंडिया डिजिटाइजेशन फंड भारत की डिजिटल इकॉनोमी में तेजी लाने के लिए काम करना चाहता है

यह फंड अगले 5-7 साल में भारत की डिजिटल इकॉनोमी में तेजी लाने के लिए काम करना चाहता है। इसके लिए यह फंड शेयर निवेश, पार्टनरशिप एंड ऑपरेशनल, इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर और इकोसिस्टम इन्वेस्टमेंट का उपयोग करेगा।

गूगल और जियो प्लेटफॉर्म्स के बीच सस्ते स्मार्टफोन बनाने के लिए समझौता हुआ है

गूगल और जियो प्लेटफॉर्म्स के बीच मिलकर एक सस्ते स्मार्टफोन का विकास करने के लिए एक वाणिज्यिक समझौता हुआ है। इस स्मार्टफोन में एंड्र्रॉयड ऑपरेटिंग सिस्टम और प्ले स्टोर का ऑप्टिमम उपयोग किया जाएगा। इस समझौते के बारे में गूगल ने पहले कहा था कि भारत में वे जो इनोवेशन करने जा रही है उसका विस्तार दुनियाभर में किया जाएगा।

