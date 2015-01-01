पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Business
  • CCI Orders Probe Against Google For Alleged Unfair Biz Ways With Respect To Google Pay

कार्रवाई:CCI ने गूगल के खिलाफ जांच का आदेश दिया, कंपनी पर गूगल पे के प्रतिस्पर्धियों को दबाने का लगा है आरोप

नई दिल्ली19 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
CCI  ने 39 पन्नों के आदेश में कहा कि उसका प्राइमा फेसी व्यू यह है कि कानून की धारा 4 के कई प्रावधानों का उल्लंघन हुआ है
  • गूगल ने गूगल पे के प्रतिस्पर्धी एप्स के साथ अनुचित व्यवहार किया, पक्षपात किया और उन्हें मार्केट एक्सेस नहीं दिया
  • अल्फाबेट इंक, गूगल LLC, गूगलआयरलैंड लिमिटेड, गूगल इंडिया लिमिटेड और गूगल इंडिया डिजिटल सर्विसेज प्राइवेट लिमिटेड के खिलाफ जांच होगी

कंपिटीशन कमिशन ऑफ इंडिया (CCI) ने सोमवार को इंटरनेट कंपनी गूगल पर विस्तृत जांच का आदेश दिया। कंपनी पर गूगल पे प्रतिस्पर्धियों के साथ अनुचित व्यवहार करने का आरोप लगने के बाद यह आदेश दिया गया है। गूगल पे एक डिजिटल वॉलेट प्लेटफॉर्म है।

CCI ने 39 पन्नों के आदेश में कहा कि उसका प्राइमा फेसी व्यू यह है कि अपोजिट पार्टियों ने कानून की धारा 4 के कई प्रावधानों का उल्लंघन किया है। ऐसे मामलों में विस्तार से जांच किए जाने का प्रावधान है। CCI ने अपनी जांच शाखा डायरेक्टोरेट जनरल (DG) का जांच चलाने का आदेश दिया है। कंपनी पर गूगल पे को लेकर प्रतिस्पर्धा विरोधी तौर-तरीका अपनाने का आरोप है।

धारा 4 बाजार में प्रभावी स्थिति के दुरुपयोग से जुड़ी हुई है

कंपिटीशन एक्ट की धारा 4 बाजार में प्रभावी स्थिति के दुरुपयोग से जुड़ी हुई है। रेगुलेट ने कहा कि उसका प्राइमाफेसी व्यू यह है कि गूगल ने कानून के सेक्शन 4(2) के विभिन्न प्रावधानों के मुताबिक गूगल पे के प्रतिस्पर्धी एप्स के साथ अनुचित व्यवहार किया, उनके साथ पक्षपात किया और उन्हें मार्केट एक्सेस नहीं दिया।

5 कंपनियों के खिलाफ होगी जांच

जांच का आदेश 5 कंपनियों के खिलाफ जारी किया गया है। इनमें अल्फाबेट इंक, गूगल LLC, गूगलआयरलैंड लिमिटेड, गूगल इंडिया लिमिटेड और गूगल इंडिया डिजिटल सर्विसेज प्राइवेट लिमिटेड शामिल हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंएक्टिव केस कम होने की रफ्तार तेजी से घटने लगी; केरल के राज्यपाल आरिफ मोहम्मद अस्पताल में भर्ती - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन भर व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। अब तक जो भी निवेश किए हैं उनमें आशातीत लाभ भी होगा। आप कुछ ऐसे भी कार्य करेंगे, जिससे आपकी रचनात्मकता सामने आएगी। त्यौहार विशेष की तैयारी में भी समय व्यतीत होगा।...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें