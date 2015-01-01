पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

इकोनॉमी ग्रोथ:CEA ने कहा - आर्थिक गतिविधियों में V शेप रिकवरी लगातार अक्टूबर महीने में भी जारी

नई दिल्ली19 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
केवी सुब्रमण्यम ने सोशल मीडिया पर लिखा कि आर्थिक गतिविधियों में वी (V) शेप रिकवरी अक्टूबर महीने में भी लगातार जारी है। IIP और आठ कोर सेक्टर्स प्री-कोविड लेवल के पार पहुंच गए हैं। -फाइल फोटो

देश की आर्थिक गतिविधियों में वी (V) शेप रिकवरी लगातार जारी है। मुख्य आर्थिक सलाहकार (CEA) केवी सुब्रमण्यम ने कहा कि फैक्ट्री उत्पादन और कोर सेक्टर ग्रोथ दोनों प्री-कोविड लेवल से ऊपर पहुंच गए हैं। इससे सांख्यिकीय एवं प्रोग्राम इंप्लीमेंटेशन मंत्रालय (MoSPI) के मुताबिक इंडस्ट्रियल प्रोडक्शन इंडेक्स (IIP) अक्टूबर माह में 3.6% पॉजिटिव रहा। इसमें मैन्युफैक्चरिंग और बिजली उत्पादन क्षेत्रों ने अच्छा प्रदर्शन किया है।

आर्थिक गतिविधियों में रिकवरी लगातार जारी

केवी सुब्रमण्यम ने सोशल मीडिया पर लिखा कि आर्थिक गतिविधियों में वी (V) शेप रिकवरी अक्टूबर महीने में भी लगातार जारी है। IIP और आठ कोर सेक्टर्स प्री-कोविड लेवल के पार पहुंच गए हैं। इसी कारण से IIP ग्रोथ भी 3.6% रही, जबकि पिछले साल की समान अवधि में यह 6.6% नीचे गिर गई थी।

नेशनल स्टेटिस्टिकल ऑफिस (NSO) द्वारा जारी डेटा के मुताबिक IIP में 77.6% मैन्युफैक्चरिंग सेक्टर से आता है। अक्टूबर महीने में इस सेक्टर में 3.5% की बढ़त रही, जो पिछले साल की समान अवधि में 5.7% नीचे रही थी। बता दें कि इंडेक्स में मैन्युफैक्चरिंग सेक्टर के अलावा बिजली, स्टील, रिफाइनरी, कच्चा तेल, कोयला, सीमेंट, प्राकृतिक गैस और उर्वरक ये आठ बड़े उद्योग हैं, जिनके उत्पादन का सीधा असर IIP पर दिखता है।

बीते महीनों की तुलना में बेहतर ग्रोथ

उन्होंने कहा कि सितंबर की तुलना में IIP में शामिल 407 के 243 आइटम में अच्छी रिकवरी रही। जबकि सितंबर माह में 196 आइटम में रिकवरी दर्ज की गई थी। इसके अलावा अप्रैल में 28 आइटम में रिकवरी रही थी। वहीं, प्री-कोविड अवधि में अप्रैल 2012 से फरवरी 2020 के बीच औसतन 217 आइटम में रिकवरी दर्ज की गई थी।

