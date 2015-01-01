पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ईज को डूइंग को बढ़ावा:अप्रैल तक शुरू हो जाएगी सिंगल विंडो क्लीयरेंस सेवा, निवेशकों को अप्रूवल लेने में होगी आसानी

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
डिपार्टमेंट फॉर प्रमोशन ऑफ इंडस्ट्री एंड इंटरनल ट्रेड (DPIIT) के सेक्रेटरी गुरुप्रसाद महापात्रा का कहना है कि PLI स्कीम गेम चेंजर साबित होगी।
  • डिपार्टमेंट फॉर प्रमोशन ऑफ इंडस्ट्री एंड इंटरनल ट्रेड तैयार कर रहा है नया प्लेटफॉर्म
  • सिंगल फॉर्म में मिलेगी सभी आवश्यक जानकारी, मल्टीपल आवेदन से मुक्ति मिलेगी

देश में ईज ऑफ डूइंग को बढ़ावा देने के अभियान के तहत सरकार सिंगल विंडो क्लीयरेंस मैकेनिज्म बनाने के लिए प्रतिबद्ध है। यह सिस्टम अगले साल अप्रैल मध्य तक शुरू हो जाएगा। FICCI की ओर से आयोजित एक वर्चुअल इवेंट में डिपार्टमेंट फॉर प्रमोशन ऑफ इंडस्ट्री एंड इंटरनल ट्रेड (DPIIT) के सेक्रेटरी गुरुप्रसाद महापात्रा ने कहा कि वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण ने बजट भाषण में इसका जिक्र किया था और DPIIT इसे डेवलप कर रहा है।

प्लेटफॉर्म पर सभी प्रकार की जानकारी मिलेगी

महापात्रा ने कहा कि तकनीक पर आधारित इस प्लेटफॉर्म पर घरेलू और वैश्विक दोनों प्रकार के निवेशकों को जमीन, प्रक्रिया, आवश्यकता और इन्वेस्टमेंट प्रस्ताव को क्लीयर करने के लिए सभी जरूरी आवश्यकताओं की जानकारी मिलेगी। सभी प्रकार की जानकारी सिंगल शीट पर उपलब्ध होगी। अन्य अप्रूवल्स को मंत्रालय हटा देगा। निवेशकों को मल्टीपल आवेदन करने की आवश्यकता नहीं होगी। हालांकि, किसी भी जरूरी अप्रूवल को हटाया नहीं जाएगा।

सभी पोर्टल और IT सिस्टम को एक किया जाएगा

उदाहरण देते हुए महापात्रा ने कहा कि कोई भी बिल्डिंग प्लान के बिना बिल्डिंग का निर्माण नहीं कर सकता। इसी प्रकार से मैन्युफैक्चरिंग गतिविधियां शुरू करने के लिए पर्यावरण मंजूरी जरूरी होगी। उन्होंने कहा कि हम सभी पोर्टल्स और IT सिस्टम्स को एक कर रहे हैं। ऐसे में इन्वेस्टर्स के लिए यह सिंगल विंडो बन जाएगा।

कोविड-19 में भी धीमा नहीं पड़ा FDI

महापात्रा ने कहा कि बीते 5 सालों में प्रत्यक्ष विदेशी निवेश (FDI) के इनफ्लो में जबरदस्त उत्साह रहा है। यहां तक कि कोविड-19 के दौरान भी FDI धीमा नहीं पड़ा है। सितंबर में डिफेंस सेक्टर में FDI को भी आसान बनाया गया है। महापात्रा ने कहा कि हम विभिन्न एम्बेसी के माध्यम से 1000 से ज्यादा कंपनियों को निवेश के लिए ट्रैक कर रहे हैं।

गेम चेंजर साबित होगी PLI स्कीम

उन्होंने कहा कि प्रोडक्शन लिंक्ड इंसेंटिव (PLI) स्कीम गेम चेंजर साबित होगी। पिछले महीने कैबिनेट ने टेलीकॉम, ऑटोमोबाइल्स और फार्मास्युटिकल्स जैसे 10 प्रमुख सेक्टर्स के लिए PLI स्कीम को मंजूरी दी है। दिसंबर तक वित्त मंत्रालय और कैबिनेट से सभी जरूरी अप्रूवल मिल जाएंगे। हमें उम्मीद है कि PLI स्कीम के तहत नई कंपनियों का चयन किया जा सकेगा।

