पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Business
  • Chanda Kochhar Money Laundering Case Update; Enforcement Directorate To Supreme Court

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मनी लॉन्ड्रिंग केस:प्रवर्तन निदेशालय ने SC को सूचित किया, ICICI बैंक की पूर्व CEO चंदा कोचर पर नहीं होगी जबरन कार्रवाई

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रवर्तन निदेशालय ने हाल ही में चंदा कोचर, दीपक कोचर और वीडियोकॉन ग्रुप के प्रमोटर वेणुगोपाल धूत के खिलाफ मनी लॉन्ड्रिंग के आरोपों में चार्जशीट दायर की है।
  • सुनवाई के दौरान आज चंदा कोचर के लिए मामले में वरिष्ठ वकील मुकुल रोहतगी पेश हुए
  • मामले में चंदा कोचर द्वारा अपने पति दीपक कोचर की गिरफ्तारी के खिलाफ दायर दो याचिकाओं पर अगले हफ्ते सुनवाई की जाएगी

मनी लॉन्ड्रिंग केस में ICICI बैंक की पूर्व कार्यकारी अधिकारी चंदा कोचर पर कोई सख्त कार्रवाई नहीं की जाएगी। शुक्रवार को मामले की जांच कर रही संस्था प्रवर्तन निदेशालय (ED) ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट को इस बात का भरोसा दिया। इससे पहले चंदा कोचर ने अपने पति दीपक कोचर की हिरासत को अवैध ठहराते हुए याचिका दाखिल की थी।

मामले पर आज हुई सुनवाई

मामले पर कोर्ट ने शुक्रवार को सुनवाई की। इस दौरान जस्टिस संजय किशन कौल, जस्टिस दिनेश माहेश्वरी और जस्टिस ऋषिकेष रॉय की पीठ को सॉलिसीटर जनरल तुषार मेहता ने सूचित किया कि ईडी, ICICI-वीडियोकॉन ग्रुप लोन मामले में कोई बलपूर्वक कदम नहीं उठाएगी। मामले में दीपक कोचर पर भी मनी लॉन्ड्रिंग के आरोप लगे हैं। सुनवाई के दौरान आज चंदा कोचर के लिए मामले में वरिष्ठ वकील मुकुल रोहतगी पेश हुए।

अगले हफ्ते होगी सुनवाई

पीठ ने कहा कि इस मामले में चंदा कोचर द्वारा अपने पति दीपक कोचर की गिरफ्तारी के खिलाफ दायर दो याचिकाओं पर अगले हफ्ते सुनवाई की जाएगी। प्रवर्तन निदेशालय ने हाल ही में चंदा कोचर, दीपक कोचर और वीडियोकॉन ग्रुप के प्रमोटर वेणुगोपाल धूत के खिलाफ मनी लॉन्ड्रिंग के आरोपों में चार्जशीट दायर की है।

मनी लॉन्ड्रिंग का है आरोप

आधिकारिक सूत्रों ने बताया कि चंदा कोचर, वेणुगोपाल धूत और अन्य ने आरोपों से इनकार किया है। उन्होंने कहा था कि चार्जशीट या अभियोजन की शिकायत मुंबई में एक विशेष अदालत के समक्ष मनी लॉन्ड्रिंग निवारण अधिनियम (PMLA) के तहत दायर की गई है। मामले में ICICI बैंक की ओर से 1,875 करोड़ जारी करने में कथित रूप से अनियमितताओं और भ्रष्टाचार के आरोप लगे थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजैश ने 26/11 जैसे हमले की साजिश रची थी, मोदी बोले- आतंकियों के निशाने पर चुनाव थे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें