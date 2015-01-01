पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

RCEP डील:चीन और 14 अन्य देश इस सप्ताह के अंत में दुनिया के सबसे बड़े फ्री-ट्रेड डील पर हस्ताक्षर कर सकते हैं

नई दिल्ली23 मिनट पहले
RCEP में शामिल देशों की कुल आबादी 2.2 अरब है और इन देशों की सम्मिलित GDP करीब 26 लाख करोड़ डॉलर है, इसमें जापान से लेकर ऑस्ट्रेलिया और न्यूजीलैंड तक के देश शामिल हैं
  • पिछले साल भारत इस RCEP की वार्ता से अलग हो गया था
  • रीजनल कंप्रीहेंसिव इकॉनोमिक पार्टनरशिप के लिए 8 साल से वार्ता चल रही थी

चीन सहित एशिया-प्रशांत के 15 देश इस सप्ताह के अंत में दुनिया के सबसे बड़े मुक्त व्यापार समझौते पर हस्ताक्षर करने वाले हैं। इसके साथ ही एक बड़े आर्थिक एकीकरण के लिए चीन की 8 साल से चल रही कोशिश पूरी हो जाएगी। इस व्यापार समझौते के दायरे में ग्लोबल ग्रॉस डोमेस्टिक प्रॉडक्ट का एक तिहाई हिस्सा आ जाएगा।

वार्ता में शामिल देश इस सप्ताह के आसियान शिखर सम्मेलन के अंत में समझौते की घोषणा करना चाहते हैं। शिखर सम्मेलन वियतनाम में हो रहा है। मलेशिया के व्यापार मंत्री अजमिन अली ने कहा कि समझौते पर रविवार को हस्ताक्षर होंगे।

देशवासियों पर पड़ने वाले असर को देखते हुए भारत इस वार्ता से हुआ था अलग

पिछले साल भारत RCEP की वार्ता से अलग हो गया था। वार्ता से अलग होने की घोषणा करते हुए प्रधाानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने कहा था कि भारतीय लोगों और खासकर गरीबों के जीवन और जीविका पर पड़ने वाले असर को देखते हुए वह वार्ता से अलग हो रहे हैं। RCEP की वार्ता में अब ऑस्ट्रेलिया, ब्रुनेई, कंबोडिया, चीन, इंडोनेशिया, जापान, दक्षिण कोरिया, लाओस, मलेशिया, म्यांमार, न्यूजीलैंड, फीलीपींस, सिंगापुर, थाईलैंड और वियतनाम शामिल हैं।

सदस्य देशों की आंतरिक प्रक्रिया पूरी होने के बाद ही हो पाएगा हस्ताक्षर

वियतनाम के विदेश मंत्री नग्युएन कोक जुंग ने सोमवार को हालांकि कहा था कि सदस्य देशों की आंतरिक प्रक्रिया पूरी होने पर ही समझौते पर हस्ताक्षर होना संभव हो पाएगा। रीजनल कंप्रीहेंसिव इकॉनोमिक पार्टनरशिप (RCEP) में शामिल देशों की कुल आबादी 2.2 अरब है और इन देशों की सम्मिलित GDP करीब 26 लाख करोड़ डॉलर है। इसमें जापान से लेकर ऑस्ट्रेलिया और न्यूजीलैंड तक के देश शामिल हैं।

क्षेत्र में चीन की दादागीरी का बढ़ना अमेरिका की प्रतिक्रिया पर निर्भर है

अमेरिका में क्लिंटन प्रशासन के व्यापार अधिकारी और वाशिंगटन में सेंटर फॉर स्ट्रैटेजिक एंड इंटरनेशनल स्टडीज के सीनियर एडवाइजर विलियम रींश ने कहा कि RCEP समझौते से क्षेत्र में चीन का प्रभुत्व बढ़ेगा या नहीं यह अमेरिका की प्रतिक्रिया पर निर्भर है। यदि अमेरिका इस क्षेत्र को नजरंदाज करता रहेगा या इस क्षेत्र में दादागीरी करता रहेगा, तो निश्चित रूप से चीन का वर्चस्व बढ़ेगा। इसी तरह के एक अन्य ट्रेड डील ट्र्रांस-पैसेफिक पार्टनरशिप (TPP) से अमेरिका पहले ही अलग हो चुका है। TPP का नाम अब कंप्रीहेंसिव एंड प्रोग्रेसिव एग्रीमेंट फॉर ट्रांसपैसेफिक पार्टनरशिप हो गया है।

