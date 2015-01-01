पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चीन में नए नियमों का असर:टेक कंपनियों की मार्केट वैल्यू 260 अरब डॉलर घटी; अलीबाबा का शेयर एक दिन में 10% नीचे फिसला

नई दिल्ली41 मिनट पहले
ब्लूमबर्ग के मुताबिक शी जिनपिंग सरकार देश के ग्रोथ में प्राइवेट कॉर्पोरेशन को मुख्य स्तम्भ बनने से रोकना चाहती है। क्योंकि इनमें से ज्यादातर कंपनियां नए बिजनेस के अधिग्रहण और उसमें निवेश के लिए फ्री होती हैं और आगे चलकर बड़े स्तर पर अलग-अलग कारोबार में विस्तार कर एकाधिकार जमा लेती हैं।
  • चीन सरकार नए नियमों के तहत देश में इंटरनेट इंडस्ट्री के एकाधिकार को खत्म करना चाहती है
  • हेंगसेंग टेक इंडेक्स भी बुधवार को 5.8% नीचे बंद हुआ है

चीन में ऑनलाइन कंपनियों के लिए नए नियमों की घोषणा से शेयर बाजार में टेक शेयरों में भारी बिकवाली दर्ज की जा रही है। दो दिनों टेक कंपनियों की मार्केट वैल्यू 260 अरब डॉलर घट गई है। इसमें ई-कॉमर्स कंपनी अलीबाबा सहित मोबाइल गेमिंग निर्माता कंपनी टेनसेंट शामिल हैं। बुधवार को हॉन्गकॉन्ग शेयर मार्केट में अलीबाबा का शेयर 9.8% नीचे बंद हुआ।

टेक शेयरों में गिरावट

ब्लूमबर्ग रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक नए रेग्यूलेशन के प्रस्ताव के बाद से ही टेक शेयरों में भारी गिरावट देखी जा रही है। इसमें JD.com Inc., Meituan और Xiaomi Corp सहित इंटरनेट सेक्टर की प्रमुख कंपनियां शामिल हैं। वहीं, हेंगसेंग टेक इंडेक्स भी बुधवार को 5.8% नीचे बंद हुआ। यह बीते दो दिनों में 10% फिसल चुका है। दरअसल, चीन सरकार नए नियमों के तहत देश में इंटरनेट इंडस्ट्री के एकाधिकार को खत्म करना चाहती है।

इकोनॉमी में हिस्सेदारी घटाने की योजना

ब्लूमबर्ग के मुताबिक शी जिनपिंग सरकार देश के ग्रोथ में प्राइवेट कॉर्पोरेशन को मुख्य स्तम्भ बनने से रोकना चाहती है। क्योंकि इनमें से ज्यादातर कंपनियां नए बिजनेस के अधिग्रहण और उसमें निवेश के लिए फ्री होती हैं और आगे चलकर बड़े स्तर पर अलग-अलग कारोबार में विस्तार कर एकाधिकार जमा लेती हैं। उदाहरण के तौर पर अलीबाबा का कारोबार ई-कॉमर्स, डिजिटल फाइनेंस सहित अन्य में फैला हुआ है।

सरकार का नया फ्रेमवर्क

ऐसे में सरकार ने रेग्युलेटर्स के जरिए ग्राहकों के सेंसेटिव डेटा पर नया फ्रेमवर्क बनाने की योजना पर काम कर रही है। इससे कंपनियों की डेटा शेयरिंग की आदत को खत्म करने में मदद मिलेगी। इसके लिए संबंधित कंपनियों से फीडबैक भी मांगा गया है।

इसमें रेग्युलेटर्स को उन कंपनियों की भी आवश्यकता हो सकती है जो एक तथाकथित वेरिएबल ब्याज इकाई का संचालन करती हैं। यह एक ऐसा माध्यम है जिसके माध्यम से लगभग हर प्रमुख चीनी इंटरनेट कंपनी विदेशी निवेश को आकर्षित करती हैं और विशेष ऑपरेटिंग अप्रूवल के लिए विदेश में लिस्ट होती हैं।

एंट ग्रुप के आईपीओ की बर्खास्तगी

पिछले हफ्ते ही रेग्युलेटर्स ने एंट ग्रुप कंपनी के आईपीओ को अचानक सस्पेंड कर दिया था। यह आईपीओ 35 बिलियन डॉलर की रकम जुटाने के लिए लाया गया था। इस कंपनी के ओनर जैक मा हैं , जिन्होंने पिछले सप्ताह रेग्युलेटर्स की आलोचना की थी। कंपनी के आईपीओ को सस्पेंशन से दुनियाभर के निवेशकों चौंका दिया था।

जानकारों के मुताबिक इससे साफ हो गया है कि रेग्युलेटर्स के निशाने पर टेक इंडस्ट्री है। और सरकार नए नियमों के तहत ऑनलाइन इकोनॉमी पर नकेल कसने की तैयारी में है। हालांकि, यह किस तरह लागू किया जाएगा, इस पर स्पष्टता नहीं है।

