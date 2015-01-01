पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

क्रूड रिफाइनिंग:अगले साल चीन बन जाएगा तेल रिफाइनिंग का किंग, 19वीं सदी से अमेरिका था प्रोसेसिंग में सबसे आगे

नई दिल्ली11 मिनट पहले
2025 तक चीन की क्रूड प्रोसेसिंग क्षमता बढ़कर सालाना 1 अरब टन या रोजाना 2 करोड़ बैरल तक पहुंच सकती है, यह क्षमता इस साल के आखिर तक 1.75 करोड़ बैरल रोजाना रहने का अनुमान है
  • 1967 में अमेरिका की रिफाइनिंग क्षमता चीन के मुकाबले 35 गुना थी
  • पिछले 20 साल में चीन की रिफाइनिंग क्षमता बढ़कर करीब 3 गुना हो गई है

19वीं सदी के मध्य में जब तेल युग शुरू होने के बाद से लेकर अब तक अमेरिका दुनिया का रिफाइनिंग सम्राट रहा है। लेकिन अगले साल चीन अमेरिका को पीछे छोड़ सकता है। अगर करीब आधी शताब्दी यानी 50 साल पीछे जाएं, तो 1967 में अमेरिका की रिफाइनिंग क्षमता चीन के मुकाबले 35 गुना थी।

चाइना नेशनल पेट्रोलियम कॉरपोरेशन के इकॉनोमिक्स एंड टेक्नोलॉजी रिसर्च इंस्टीट्यूट के मुताबिक इस सदी की शुरुआत के बाद से चीन की रिफाइनिंग क्षमता बढ़कर करीब तीन गुना हो चुकी है। 2025 तक चीन की क्रूड प्रोसेसिंग क्षमता बढ़कर सालाना 1 अरब टन या रोजाना 2 करोड़ बैरल तक पहुंच सकती है। यह क्षमता इस साल के आखिर तक 1.75 करोड़ बैरल रोजाना रहने का अनुमान है।

तेल निर्यातक एशिया को ज्यादा, जबकि उत्तर अमेरिका व यूरोप को कम क्रूड बेच रहे हैं

चीन में रिफाइनिंग उद्योग के विकास और भारत व मध्य पूर्व में अनेक बड़े रिफाइनिंग प्लांटों के लगने के कारण ग्लोबल एनर्जी सिस्टम में भारी उलट फेर हो रहा है। आज तेल निर्यातक एशिया में ज्यादा क्रूड बेच रहे हैं, जबकि अपने पुराने ग्राहक उत्तर अमेरिका और यूरोप को कम क्रूड बेच रहे हैं। पेट्रोल, डीजल व अन्य ईंधनों के वैश्विक बाजार में चीन के रिफाइनर्स आज एक बड़ी ताकत बन गए हैं। चीन के रिफाइनिंग प्लांट्स का दबदबा एशिया के अन्य बाजारों पर भी दिख रहा है। रॉयल डच शेल पीएलसी ने इसी महीने अपनी सिंगापुर रिफाइनरी की क्षमता घटाकर आधी करने की घोषणा की है।

चीन अगले कुछ साल में अपना रिफाइनिंग उत्पादन 10 लाख बैरल रोजाना बढ़ाने वाला है

रिफाइनिंग उद्योग की कंसल्टेंट कंपनी फैक्ट्स ग्लोबल एनर्जी या FGE के रिफाइनिंग उद्योग निदेशक स्टीव सॉयर ने कहा कि चीन अगले कुछ साल में अपने रिफाइनिंग उत्पादन में 10 लाख बैरल रोजाना की बढ़ोतरी करने वाला है। चीन अगले एक या दो साल में अमेरिका को पीछे छोड़ देगा।

अमेरिका में सबसे ज्यादा रफाइनिंग प्लांट बंद हो रहे हैं

इंटरनेशनल एनर्जी एजेंसी (IEA) के मुताबिक चीन, भारत और मध्य पूर्व में जहां रिफाइनिंग क्षमता बढ़ती जाएगी, वहीं कोरोनावायरस महामारी के कारण तेल की मांग में आई गिरावट को पूरी तरह से रिकवर होने में वर्षों लग जाएंगे। इसके कारण कई मीलियन बैरल रोजाना की रिफाइनिंग क्षमता और घटेगी, जबकि इसी साल रिकॉर्ड 17 लाख बैरल रोजाना की प्रोसेसिंग क्षमता पहले ही घट चुकी है। इनमें से आधे से ज्यादा क्लोजर अमेरिका में हुए हैं।

यूरोप के दो-तिहाई रिफाइनर्स अपनी लागत नहीं निकाल पा रहे

IHS मार्किट में यूरोप-CIS रिफाइनिंग रिसर्च प्रमुख हेडी ग्राटी ने कहा कि यूरोप के करीब दो-तिहाई रिफाइनर्स अपनी लागत नहीं निकाल पा रहे हैं। अगले 5 साल में यूरोप को अपनी दैनिक प्रोसेसिंग क्षमता को 17 लाख बैरल और घटाने की जरूरत है। सॉयर ने कहा कि अगले साल तक रोजाना 20 लाख बैरल की रिफाइनिंग क्षमता घट सकती है।

ग्लोबल लेवल पर मांग से ज्यादा हो रही है रिफाइनिंग

IEA के मुताबिक कई रिफाइनरीज तो कोरोनावायरस महामारी शुरू होने से पहले ही बंद होने की कगार पर पहुंच चुकी थीं, क्योंकि ग्लेबल रिफाइनिंग क्षमता जहां करीब 10.2 करोड़ बैरल रोजाना तक पहुंच चुकी है, वहां 2019 में रिफाइंड प्रॉडक्ट्स की ग्लोबल मांग 8.4 करोड़ बैरल रोजाना ही थी। FGE के सॉयर ने कहा कि जब मांग से ज्यादा उत्पादन हो रहा है, तो ऐसे में यदि दुनिया के किसी एक हिस्से में रिफाइनिंग बढ़ेगी, तो किसी दूसरे हिस्से में रिफाइनिंग घटाना ही होगा। आज हम ऐसी ही परिस्थिति में पहुंच गए हैं और यह परिस्थिति कम से कम 4-5 साल तक खत्म नहीं होने वाली है।

