पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Business
  • CIL's Q2 Net Profit Falls 16%; Declares Interim Dividend Of ₹7.50 Per Share And SpiceJet Reports Third Consecutive Quarterly Loss In Q2FY21

कॉरपोरेट रिजल्ट:दूसरी तिमाही में कोल इंडिया का शुद्ध लाभ 16% घटा तो स्पाइसजेट को लगातार तीसरी तिमाही में हुआ नुकसान

10 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

सार्वजनिक क्षेत्र की कंपनी कोल इंडिया लिमिटेड ने बुधवार को 30 सितंबर, 2020 को समाप्त तिमाही की रिजल्ट घोषित किए। कोल इंडिया का दूसरी तिमाही में कंसॉलीडेटेड नेट प्रोफिट में 16% घटकर 2 2,952 करोड़ रहा। कंपनी ने पिछले वित्त वर्ष की समान अवधि में 3,523 करोड़ रुपए का शुद्ध लाभ दर्ज किया था।

कोल इंडिया ने शेयर बाजार को बताया कि समीक्षाधीन अवधि में उसकी बिक्री आय 19,484 करोड़ रुपए रही, जो पिछले साल की समान अवधि में 18,986 करोड़ रुपए थी। कंपनी को बोर्ड ने वित्त वर्ष 2020-21 के लिए 7.50 रुपए प्रति के डिविडेंट के पेमेंट को मंजूरी दे दी है। इसकी तारीख 27 नवंबर 2020 होगी।

कंपनी का रेवेन्यू ऑपरेशन से 4 पर्सेंट बढ़कर 21,153 करोड़ रुपए हो गया है। एक साल पहले समान अवधि में यह 20,383 करोड़ रुपए था। बुधवार को NSE पर कंपनी का शेयर 1% अधिक 126.05 पर बंद हुआ।

स्पाइसजेट को लगातार तीसरी तिमाही में नुकसान

स्पाइसजेट लिमिटेड ने बुधवार को सितंबर तिमाही के लिए नतीजे घोषित कर दिए। एयरलाइन ने इस तिमाही में 105.61 करोड़ का समेकित नुकसान दर्ज किया। बता दें कि कंपनी को लगातार तीसरी तिमाही में नुकसान हुआ है। कंपनी को नुकसान कोरोनावायरस और लॉकडाउन के चलते यात्रा पर प्रतिबंध लगने की वजह से हुआ है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंभाजपा ने कहा- बेशक नीतीश ही बिहार के सीएम होंगे, ये चुनाव से पहले ही तय हो गया था - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें