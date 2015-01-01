पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Business
  • Coal India Has Set A Target To Provide Domestic Alternatives For Import Coal Of 8 8.5 Million Tonnes This Financial Year

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

उम्मीद:कोल इंडिया ने इस वित्त वर्ष 8-8.5 मिलियन टन इम्पोर्ट कोयले का घरेलू विकल्प उपलब्ध कराने का रखा है लक्ष्य

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

सार्वजनिक क्षेत्र की कंपनी कोल इंडिया चालू वित्त वर्ष के दौरान आठ से साढे आठ करोड़ टन आयातित कोयले के बदले घरेलू आपूर्ति का विकल्प उपलब्ध करायेगी। इसके लिये वर्ष के दौरान कोल इंडिया कोयले की अधिक घरेलू आपूर्ति करेगी।

कोल इंडिया के एक अधिकारी ने यह जानकारी देते हुए कहा कि कंपनी ने तटीय क्षेत्र के बिजली प्लांट से कोयला आपूर्ति को लेकर उनसे प्रस्ताव सौंपने को कहा है। प्लांट्स को आने वाले महीनों में कोयला आपूर्ति में कितनी वृद्धि होनी है इसके बारे में उनसे प्रस्ताव देने को कहा है ताकि कोयला आयात पर खर्च होने वाली विदेशी मुद्रा बचाई जा सके।

कोल इंडिया के विपणन निदेशक एस.एन तिवारी ने एक कार्यक्रम के दौरान कहा कि इस साल हम आठ से साढे आठ करोड़ टन आयात किये जाने वाले कोयले के स्थान पर घरेलू आपूर्ति का विकल्प उपलब्ध करायेंगे। अधिकारी ने कहा कि देश में 2019- 20 में 24.80 करोड़ टन कोयला आयात किया गया।

इस आयात पर देश से एक लाख करोड़ रुपये की विदेशी मुद्रा खर्च हुई। तिवारी ने कहा कि आयात के मुकाबले घरेलू कोयला आपूर्ति को खरीदारों के लिये आकर्षक बनाने के वास्ते सरकार कोयले की गुणवत्ता और भाड़े के मामले में कुछ रियायतें देने पर भी विचार कर सकती है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंचीफ जस्टिस ने कहा- किसान विरोध का तरीका बदलें और सरकार कृषि कानूनों को होल्ड करने के बारे में सोचे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें