शेयरों की गिरावट रोकने में मदद मिलेगी:कोल इंडिया की बोर्ड बैठक 11 नवंबर को, शेयर बायबैक पर हो सकता है फैसला

नई दिल्ली30 मिनट पहले
जानकारों का कहना है कि यह बायबैक अधिक टैक्स किफायती नहीं है। ऐसे में कंपनी सरकार के बायबैक प्रस्ताव को नकार सकती है।
  • बाजार प्राइस से ज्यादा वैल्यू पर बायबैक ला सकती है CIL
  • रेवेन्यू जुटाने के लिए सरकार ने PSU से बायबैक लाने को कहा है

सरकारी क्षेत्र की माइनिंग कंपनी कोल इंडिया लिमिटेड (CIL) की बोर्ड बैठक 11 नवंबर को होगी। इस बैठक में शेयर बायबैक पर फैसला लिया जाएगा। कंपनी के एक अधिकारी का कहना है कि बायबैक से शेयरों में वैल्यू में गिरावट को रोकने में मदद मिलेगी। अधिकारी का कहना है कि यदि कंपनी मौजूदा बाजार प्राइस से ज्यादा वैल्यू पर बायबैक लाती है तो इससे संकेत मिलेगा कि कंपनी को अपने कारोबार में भरोसा है। साथ ही इससे निवेशकों का सेंटीमेंट भी मजबूत होगा।

सरकार के प्रस्ताव को नकार सकती है कंपनी

कुछ जानकारों का कहना है कि यह बायबैक अधिक टैक्स किफायती नहीं है। ऐसे में कंपनी सरकार के बायबैक प्रस्ताव को नकार सकती है। सरकार ने कैश सरप्लस वाली कंपनियों को चालू वित्त वर्ष में बायबैक लाने को कहा है ताकि सरकार को रेवेन्यू मिले। कंपनी सूत्रों का कहना है कि कैश फ्लो में बाधा बहुत अस्थायी है। इसमें बिजली क्षेत्र की बढ़ती कोयले की मांग और ई-नीलामी की बिक्री ने सुधार करना शुरू कर दिया है।

CIL के पास 30 हजार करोड़ का कैश रिजर्व

मार्च 2020 तक CIL ने शॉर्ट या लॉन्ग टर्म में कोई उधारी नहीं ली है। ना ही CIL पर कोई टैक्स दायित्व है। मार्च 2020 तक CIL के पास 30 हजार करोड़ रुपए का कैश रिजर्व था। बायबैक से कंपनी को अपने शेयरों का रिटर्न रेट सुधारने में मदद मिलेगी। इससे पहले कंपनी वित्त वर्ष 2018 और 2019 में भी बायबैक ला चुकी है। इन दोनों बायबैक से सरकार को 3400 करोड़ रुपए मिले थे।

पिछले बायबैक से कम हो सकता है शेयर प्राइस

वित्त वर्ष 2019 के बायबैक में शेयर प्राइस 235 रुपए प्रति यूनिट था। कंपनी सूत्रों का कहना है कि इस बायबैक में यह शेयर प्राइस इससे काफी कम रह सकता है। सूत्रों के मुताबिक, बायबैक पर मिलने वाले मुनाफे को लॉन्ग टर्म कैपिटल गेन माना जाता है जिस पर 10% का टैक्स लगता है।

डिविडेंड पर भी होगा फैसला

CIL ने मार्च 2020 में 120% का इंटर्म डिविडेंड दिया था। इसकी वैल्यू 7395 करोड़ रुपए थी। कंपनी पहली ही स्टॉक एक्सचेंज को बता चुकी है कि इस साल के डिविडेंड पर बोर्ड बैठक में चर्चा होगी। यदि डिविडेंड देने पर कोई फैसला होता है तो 20 नवंबर को इसका भुगतान किया जाएगा। मंगलवार को BSE में CIL के शेयर 1.48% की तेजी के साथ 123.55 रुपए प्रति यूनिट पर कारोबार कर रहे हैं।

