इकोनॉमिक ग्रोथ पर फोकस:निर्यात बढ़ाने के लिए सरकार ला रही नई विदेश व्यापार पॉलिसी, कारोबारियों-ट्रेड संगठनों से मांगे सुझाव

नई दिल्ली7 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
वित्त वर्ष 2019-20 में भारत का ओवरसीज शिपमेंट 314.3 बिलियन डॉलर रहा है।
  • DGFT ने सुझाव देने के लिए गूगल फॉर्म बनाया
  • 15 दिन में सुझाव और प्रतिक्रिया दी जा सकती हैं
  • 5 साल के लिए बनाई जाती है विदेश व्यापार पॉलिसी

केंद्र सरकार अगले पांच साल के लिए नई विदेश व्यापार पॉलिसी (FTP) लाने जा रही है। इसके लिए वाणिज्य मंत्रालय ने सभी हितधारकों से सुझाव मांगे हैं। नई पॉलिसी में इकोनॉमिक ग्रोथ और नौकरियां पैदा करने के लिए निर्यात को बढ़ावा देने पर फोकस किया जा रहा है।

DGFT ने जारी किया नोटिस

डायरेक्टोरेट जनरल ऑफ फॉरेन ट्रेड (DGFT) ने ट्रेड नोटिस जारी कर कहा है कि सभी सुझावों और इनपुट देने के लिए एक गूगल फॉर्म बनाया गया है। सभी हितधारक केवल इस गूगल फॉर्म में अपनी प्रतिक्रिया दे सकते हैं। ई-मेल या कागज पर दिए गए सुझावों पर विचार नहीं किया जाएगा। नोटिस के मुताबिक, सभी हितधारक 15 दिन में अपने सुझाव दे सकते हैं।

31 मार्च 2021 तक के लिए लागू है मौजूदा पॉलिसी

DGFT के नोटिस के मुताबिक, मौजूदा विदेश व्यापार पॉलिसी (2015-20) को 31 मार्च 2021 तक के लिए बढ़ा दिया गया था। अब अगले पांच साल के लिए नई पॉलिसी तैयार की जा रही है। DGFT ने नोटिस भेजकर सभी एक्सपोर्ट प्रमोशन काउंसिल, कमोडिटी बोर्ड, ट्रेड/इंडस्ट्री संगठन, ट्रेड और इंडस्ट्री के सदस्य और सभी स्थानीय अथॉरिटी को सुझाव देने के लिए कहा है।

निर्यात बढ़ाने के लिए सरकार ने कई कदम उठाए

गुड्स और सर्विसेज निर्यात बढ़ाने के लिए सरकार ने विदेश व्यापार पॉलिसी के तहत कई उपाय किए हैं। सरकार मर्चेंडाइज एक्सपोर्ट फ्रॉम इंडिया स्कीम, सर्विसेज एक्सपोर्ट फ्रॉम इंडिया स्कीम, एडवांस ऑथराइजेशन और एक्सपोर्ट प्रमोशन कैपिटल गुड्स के तहत कई प्रकार के लाभ देती है। 2011-12 से भारत का निर्यात 300 बिलियन डॉलर के आसपास बना हुआ है। 2018-19 ओवरसीज शिपमेंट 331 बिलियन डॉलर रहा था। वहीं, 2019-20 में यह 314.3 बिलियन डॉलर रहा है।

