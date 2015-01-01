पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नीलामी:सरकार ने प्राइवेट कंपनियों को बेचे 19 कोयला ब्लॉक; केंद्रीय मंत्री ने कहा- इससे राज्यों को हर साल मिलेंगे 7 हजार करोड़ रुपए

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
  • बिडिंग प्रक्रिया में रीयल एस्टेट, इंफ्रा और फार्मा सेक्टर्स की कंपनियों ने भी हिस्सा लिया
  • बड़े कॉर्पोरेट ग्रुप अदानी एंटरप्राइजेज, वेदांता, हिंडाल्को और जिंदल पावर ने नीलामी में खानों को जीता है

कमर्शियल माइनिंग के लिए कोयला खानों की नीलामी समाप्त हो गई है। बिडिंग में 42 कंपनियां शामिल हुईं। इसमें से 40 कंपनियां प्राइवेट सेक्टर की थी। सरकार ने कहा इससे राज्यों को सालाना सात हजार करोड़ रुपए मिल सकता है और रोजगार के नए अवसर भी खुलेंगे।

रोजगार के नए अवसर

केंद्रीय कोयला मंत्री प्रह्लाद जोशी ने बताया कि इन ब्लॉकों में काम शुरू होने के बाद इसमें 69 हजार से अधिक नए रोजगार के अवसर पैदा होंगे। कमर्शियल माइनिंग के लिए कोयला ब्लॉकों की नीलामी से देश के कोयला सेक्टर में प्राइवेट कंपनियों के लिए रास्ता खुल गया है। जोशी ने बताया कि इन ब्लॉकों की पीक-रेटेड कैपेसिटी सालाना 5.1 करोड़ टन की है। इस लिहाज से इन 19 खानों से सालाना करीब 7 हजार करोड़ रुपए का रेवेन्यू मिल सकता है।

19 खानों की नीलामी सफल रही

जोशी ने कहा कि नीलामी के लिए 38 खानों को रखा गया था। इनमें से 19 खानों की नीलामी सफल रही। हालांकि यह नीलामी 50% ही सफल रही। कोयला मंत्री ने कहा कि मैं राज्य सरकारों से अपील करता हूं कि वे बोली लगाने वाली कंपनियों का सहयोग करें। क्योंकि, जितनी जल्दी इन ब्लॉकों में काम शुरू होगा, उतनी ही जल्दी राज्य सरकारों को इन ब्लॉकों से रेवेन्यू मिलने लगेगा।

बड़े कॉर्पोरेट ग्रुप ने जीती नीलामी

मंत्री ने कहा कि आने वाले सालों में कोकिंग कोल को छोड़कर अन्य कोयले के आयात को बंद कर दिया जाएगा। उन्होंने बताया कि जिस समय यह नीलामी शुरू की गई, व्यापक रूप से यह उम्मीद की जा रही थी कि माइनिंग, बिजली और स्वच्छ कोयला क्षेत्र के निवेशक इस मौके का फायदा उठाएंगे। हालांकि, बिडिंग प्रक्रिया में रीयल एस्टेट, इंफ्रा और फार्मा सेक्टर्स की कंपनियों ने भी हिस्सा लिया। इसमें बड़े कॉर्पोरेट ग्रुप अदानी एंटरप्राइजेज, वेदांता, हिंडाल्को और जिंदल पावर ने नीलामी में खानों को जीता है।

23 खानों के लिए कुल 76 बोलियां मिलीं

उन्होंने कहा कि इंडस्ट्री के पॉजिटिव सेंटिमेंट के बीच हमने बिडिंग प्रक्रिया में ‘इंड यूजर' के क्राइटेरिया को हटाने का फैसला लिया। बिडिंग में लगभग 65% बोली लगाने वाली कंपनियां ‘नॉन- इंड यूजर’ कैटेगरी की थी। केंद्रीय मंत्री ने बताया कि 23 खानों के लिए कुल 76 बोलियां मिलीं। इसमें 19 खानों के लिए दो या अधिक बोलियां मिलीं। इन्हें टेक्निकल बिड को खोलने के योग्य पाया गया है। वहीं तीन खानें ऐसी थीं जिनके लिए सिर्फ एक-एक बिड प्राप्त हुई।

नीलामी प्रक्रिया को PM ने किया था लॉन्च

उन्होंने कहा कि खुशी की बात है कि इस बिडिंग प्रक्रिया में दो सरकारी कंपनियों ने भी हिस्सा लिया। हमें उम्मीद है कि आने वाले सालों में भी सरकारी कंपनियों की हिस्सेदारी देखने को मिलेगी। इससे पहले इसी साल जून में प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी 41 कोल ब्लॉकों के लिए कमर्शियल माइनिंग की नीलामी प्रक्रिया को लॉन्च किया था।

