पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Business
  • Commercial Mining Of Coal Adani Enterprises Wins Gondulpara Coal Block Of Jharkhand

कमर्शियल कोल माइनिंग:अडानी एंटरप्राइजेज ने झारखंड का गोंदुलपारा कोयला ब्लॉक जीता, सरकार के साथ 20.75% रेवेन्यू शेयरिंग करेगी

नई दिल्ली8 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कोयला मंत्रालय ने कहा कि गोंदुलपारा कोयला खदान में 17.633 करोड़ टन का जियोलॉजिकल रिजर्व मौजूद है
  • गोंदुलपारा कोयला खदान हर साल 520.92 करोड़ रुपए का रेवेन्यू देगा
  • इस स्तर पर सरकार को हर साल इस खदान से 108.09 करोड़ रुपए मिलेगा

कमर्शियल कोल माइनिंग की नीलामी के छठे दिन शनिवार को अडानी एंटरप्राइजेज ने झारखंड का गोंदुलपारा कोयला खदान जीत लिया। इस ब्लॉक के लिए वेदांता लिमिटेड और EMIL माइंस एंड मिनरल रिसोर्सेज लिमिटेड जैसी कंपनियां अडानी को टक्कर दे रही थीं। अडानी ने सरकार को 20.75 फीसदी रेवेन्यू शेयरिंग का ऑफर देकर गोंदुलपारा कोयला खदान आखिरकार जीत लिया।

कोयला मंत्रालय ने एक बयान में कहा कि गोंदुलपारा कोयला खदान में 17.633 करोड़ टन का जियोलॉजिकल रिजर्व मौजूद है। यह खदान हर साल 520.92 करोड़ रुपए का रेवेन्यू देगा। यानी इस स्तर पर सरकार को हर साल इस खदान से 108.09 करोड़ रुपए मिल सकता है।

18 ब्लॉक की हो चुकी है नीलामी

मंत्रालय ने कहा कि कमर्शियल कोल माइनिंग की नीलामी के छठे दिन झारखंड का एक कोयला खदान ही ई-नीलामी के लिए रखा गया था। इस खदान की नीलामी के साथ ही सरकार ने शनिवार तक कुल 18 कोयला खदान को कमर्शियल माइनिंग के लिए नीलाम कर दिया है। अब कोयला ब्लॉक हासिल करने वाली कुछ बड़ी कंपनियों में वेदांता, हिंडाल्को इंडस्ट्रीज और जिंदल पावर शामिल हैं।

सोमवार को नीलामी का आखिरी दिन

सोमवार को एक और ब्लॉक गारे पाल्मा IV/7 को नीलामी के लिए रखा जाएगा। सोमवार को खदानों की नीलामी का आखिरी दिन भी है। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने कमर्शियल माइनिंग के लिए कोयला खदानों की नीलामी की प्रक्रिया जून में शुरू की थी।

कोयला सेक्टर में पहली बार प्राइवेट सेक्टर को मिला है प्रवेश

मोदी ने इसे भारत की आत्मनिर्भरता के लिए एक बड़ा कदम बताया था। कोयला ब्लॉक की कमर्शियल नीलामी के इस कदम के साथ ही कोयला सेक्टर में पहली बार प्राइवेट सेक्टर को प्रवेश मिला है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंइस साल ISRO से पहली लॉन्चिंग कामयाब रही, रडार इमेजिंग उपग्रह समेत 10 सैटेलाइट एकसाथ भेजे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें