टीमलीज सर्वे:लागत कम करने के लिए कंपनियों ने इंटर्न की हायरिंग बढ़ाई, हेल्थकेयर-फार्मा सेक्टर में सबसे ज्यादा मांग

नई दिल्ली12 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
कोरोना महामारी ने अप्रेंटिस और टैलेंट पूल पर निवेश करने की संभावना पैदा की है। खासतौर पर स्थानीय टैलेंट पूल की आवश्यकता पर ध्यान गया है।
  • 46% कंपनियों ने अपने अप्रेंटिस पूल की संख्या में बढ़ोतरी की
  • शुरुआत में कमी के बाद धीरे-धीरे हो रहा हायरिंग में सुधार

कोरोनावायरस महामारी के कारण सामाजिक और आर्थिक सिस्टम बिगड़ गया है। कई कारोबार बंद हो गए हैं। इस संकट से निपटने के लिए कंपनियों ने नया तरीका ढूंढ़ निकाला है। अब कंपनियां वर्कफोर्स की कमी को दूर करने और लागत को कम करने के लिए इंटर्न की हायरिंग बढ़ा रही हैं। हेल्थकेयर और फार्मास्युटिकल्स सेक्टर से इंटर्न की सबसे ज्यादा मांग आ रही है।

46% कंपनियों ने अप्रेंटिस की संख्या बढ़ाई

टीमलीज की अप्रेंटिस आउटलुक रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, जुलाई-दिसंबर 2020 के बीच 46% कंपनियों ने अपने अप्रेंटिस पूल की संख्या में बढ़ोतरी की है। इस साल की पहली छमाही में नेट अप्रेंटिस आउटलुक 3% रहा है। टीमलीज स्किल यूनिवर्सिटी NETAP के वाइस प्रेसीडेंट सुमित कुमार का कहना है कि कंपनियों के बीच अप्रेंटिस की हायरिंग का ओवरऑल सेंटिमेंट सकारात्मक है। सुमित के मुताबिक, लॉकडाउन के शुरुआती महीनों में हायरिंग में कमी आई थी। लेकिन अब इसमें धीरे-धीरे सुधार हो रहा है। खासतौर पर जून-जुलाई से सुधार आया है।

इन सेक्टरों में इंटर्न हायरिंग की सबसे ज्यादा मांग

सेक्टरमांग (% में)
हेल्थकेयर-फार्मास्युटिकल्स42
मैन्युफैक्चरिंग-इंजीनियरिंग40
रिटेल38
ई-कॉमर्स38

इन सेक्टर्स में इंटर्न की मांग नहीं

सेक्टरमांग (% में)
ट्रैवल एंड हॉस्पिटेलिटी-10
एजूकेशन-7
ब्यूटी एंड वैलनेस-5

इन वजहों से बढ़ाई इंटर्न की हायरिंग

  • कोविड-19 महामारी के कारण पैदा हुई वर्कफोर्स की कमी को पूरा करने के लिए।
  • रेग्युलर वर्कफोर्स की रीस्ट्रक्चरिंग योजना।
  • बेसिक स्तर पर कर्मचारी लागत में सुधार करना।
  • कोरोना का कारण मांग में आई आपूर्ति के लिए क्षमता विकसित करना।
  • प्रशिक्षित स्टाफ की अन-उपलब्धता।

तकनीकी जानकारी वाले अप्रेंटिंस की ज्यादा मांग

सर्वे के मुताबिक, कंपनियां ऐसे अप्रेंटिस की मांग ज्यादा कर रही हैं, जिनके पास तकनीकी जानकारी के साथ सीखने की इच्छा है। साथ ही उनका कम्युनिकेशन स्किल भी अच्छा है। सुमित कुमार के मुताबिक, कोरोना महामारी ने अप्रेंटिस और टैलेंट पूल पर निवेश करने की संभावना पैदा की है। खासतौर पर स्थानीय टैलेंट पूल की आवश्यकता पर ध्यान गया है। इससे कोविड-19 जैसी परिस्थितियों में वर्कफोर्स की कमी को पूरा किया जा सकता है।

