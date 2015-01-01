पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Business
  • Continuous Record Can Continue In The Market, Know What Are The Major Events Of Next Week?

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अगले हफ्ते की तैयारी:शेयर बाजार में रिकॉर्ड तेजी रह सकती है जारी, जानिए अगले हफ्ते के प्रमुख इवेंट्स क्या हैं?

मुंबई17 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • US फूड एंड ड्रग एडमिनिस्ट्रेशन (FDA) द्वारा 11 दिसंबर को इमरजेंसी यूज के लिए फाइजर वैक्सीन को मंजूरी
  • क्विक रेस्टोरेंट चेन बर्गर किंग IPO की लिस्टिंग 14 दिसंबर को हो सकती है

इस हफ्ते बाजार में शानदार तेजी दर्ज की गई। सेंसेक्स पहली बार 46 हजार के रिकॉर्ड स्तर के पार बंद हुआ। वहीं निफ्टी भी 13,500 के पार बंद होने में कामयाब रहा। शुक्रवार को बेंचमार्क इंडेक्स मजबूत वैश्विक संकेतों के कारण लगातार छह हफ्तों से बढ़त के साथ बंद हुए। ऐसे में अगले हफ्ते शेयर बाजार की चाल प्रमुख ग्लोबल इवेंट्स पर निर्भर करेगा। इसमें कोरोना वैक्सीन और विदेशी निवेश मुख्य होंगे।

बाजार में रिकॉर्ड तेजी

बाजार के प्रमुख इंडेक्स सेंसेक्स और निफ्टी उम्मीद से बेहतर तेजी के साथ कारोबार कर रहे हैं। इस हफ्ते सेंसेक्स एक हजार अंकों की बढ़त के साथ 46 हजार के पार और निफ्टी 255 से अधिक अंकों की तेजी के साथ 13,513 के रिकॉर्ड स्तरों पर बंद हुआ। वहीं आने वाले हफ्ते में बाजार के शुरुआती सत्र पर शुक्रवार को बाजार बंद होने के बाद आए IIP के आंकड़ों का असर रहेगा। बाजार के जानकारों के मुताबिक यह पॉजिटिव ही रह सकता है। ऐसे में आइए जानते हैं कि औऱ कौन से इवेंट बाजार की चाल को प्रभावित कर सकते हैं -

  • कोरोना वैक्सीन - कोविड-19 महामारी के लिए दुनियाभर में वैक्सीन को लेकर लगातार डेवलेपमेंट देखी जा रही है। US फूड एंड ड्रग एडमिनिस्ट्रेशन (FDA) ने 11 दिसंबर को इमरजेंसी यूज के लिए फाइजर वैक्सीन को मंजूरी दे दी। सऊदी अरब ने भी फाइजर वैक्सीन को मंजूरी दे दी है। इससे पहले कनाडा, ब्रिटेन और बहरीन ने वैक्सीन को मंजूरी दी थी। हालांकि, भारत में ड्रग कंट्रोलर जनरल ऑफ इंडिया ने सीरम इंस्टीच्युट और भारत बायोटेक के वैक्सीन को इमरजेंसी यूज के लिए मंजूरी नहीं दी है।
  • कोरोना संक्रमण - covid19india.org के मुताबिक भारत में कोरोना मामलों की कुल संख्या 98.57 लाख के पार पहुंच गई है। इसमें 93.56 लाख मरीज रिकवर हो चुके हैं। वहीं 1.43 लाख मरीजों की मौत हो चुकी है। वर्तमान में कुल 3.54 लाख कोरोना के एक्टिव मामले हैं। इस हफ्ते कोरोना वैक्सीन में डेवलपमेंट और कोरोना मामलों में गिरावट से बाजार में रिकॉर्ड बढ़त दर्ज की गई।
  • घरेलू संकेत - सोमवार को नवंबर माह के WPI और CPI आंकड़े जारी होंगे। इसके अलावा कई कंपनियों की सालाना बैठक है। इसमें जैन इरिगेशन, प्रभात डेयरी, गति, स्पाइस जेट और अन्य शामिल हैं। इसके अलावा हिंदुस्तान एयरोनॉटिक्स लिमिटेड (HAL) प्रति शेयर 15 रुपए डिविडेंड का ऐलान होगा।
  • बर्गर किंग और मिसेस बेक्टर्स IPO अपडेट - क्विक रेस्टोरेंट चेन बर्गर किंग की लिस्टिंग 14 दिसंबर को हो सकती है। 11 दिसंबर को ग्रे मार्केट में शेयर 80% प्रीमियम पर ट्रेड कर रहा था। इश्यू प्राइस 60 रुपए प्रति शेयर की तुलना में प्रीमियम पर शेयर 44-45 रुपए ऊपर ट्रेड कर रहा है। इसके अलावा मिसेस बेक्टर्स का IPO सब्सक्रिप्शन भी 15 दिसंबर से शुरु होगा। इसका प्राइस बैंड 286-288 रुपए प्रति शेयर तय किया गया है।
  • विदेशी निवेश - विदेशी संस्थागत विदेशी निवेशक (FII) दिसंबर में भी भारी निवेश कर रहे हैं। एक्सचेंज डेटा के मुताबिक FII दिसंबर महीने में अबतक 26.92 हजार करोड़ रुपए के शेयर खरीद चुके हैं। वहीं, घरेलू संस्थागत निवेशकों (DII) ने 18.62 हजार करोड़ रुपए के शेयर बेचे।
  • अन्य विदेशी इवेंट- अगले दुनियाभर के प्रमुख देश नवंबर माह के आर्थिक गतिविधियों से जुड़े डेटा जारी करेंगे। सोमवार को चीन इंडस्ट्रीयल प्रोडक्शन और बेरोजगारी दर के आंकड़े पेश करेगा। मंगलवार को अमेरिका में इंडस्ट्रीयल और मैन्युफैक्चरिंग प्रोडक्शन का डेटा जारी करेगा। इसके अलावा बुधवार को फेड ब्याज दरों पर निर्णय लेगा। जापान दिसंबर का मैन्युफैक्चरिंग PMI और नवंबर का ट्रेड बैलेंस जारी करेगा। वहीं, ब्रिटेन अक्टूबर माह के बेरोजगारी दर को जारी करेगा।
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के DIG का इस्तीफा, बोले- किसान का बेटा हूं, अपने भाइयों के हक के लिए लड़ूंगा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें