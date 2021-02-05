पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परिवार की वित्तीय सुरक्षा:टर्म इंश्योरेंस में कम पैसों में आपनी फैमिली का भविष्य कर सकते हैं सुरक्षित, यहां जानें इससे जुड़ी खास बातें

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
कोरोनावायरस ने लोगों को टर्म इंश्योरेंस की जरूरत समझा दी है। क्योंकि अगर आपको कुछ हो जाता है तो आपके परिवार को कई तरह की वित्तीय परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ सकता है, लेकिन टर्म इंश्योरेंस उन्हें इस परेशानी से बचा सकता है। किसी भी व्यक्ति की कुछ जिम्मेदारियां होती हैं जैसे घर खरीदना, बच्चों की शिक्षा और बच्चों की शादी। ये सभी जिम्मेदारियां टर्म प्लान से पूरी हो सकती हैं। हम आपको टर्म इंश्योरेंस से जुड़ी खास बातें बता रहे हैं।

कम प्रीमियम में मिलता है ज्यादा कवर
सिर्फ 12,000 से 15000 रुपए सालाना के प्रीमियम पर आप 1 करोड़ रुपए तक का कवर पा सकते हैं। यह प्रीमियम हालांकि पॉलिसी लेने वाले की उम्र और उसकी लाइफ स्टाइल पर भी निर्भर करता है। एक समझदार इंसान हमेशा मुश्किल समय के लिए तैयार रहता है। टर्म इंश्योरेंस से आपके नहीं रहने की स्थिति में आपके परिवार को कम से कम पैसे की दिक्कत नहीं होने देगा।

कम उम्र में बीमा पॉलिसी खरीदना सही
व्यक्ति को 20 की उम्र में जीवन बीमा खरीद लेना चाहिए। ऐसा इसलिए क्योंकि कम उम्र में टर्म इंश्योरेंस प्लान खरीदने का फायदा कम प्रीमियर दर है। ज्यादा उम्र होने पर जीवन बीमा पॉलिसी लेने पर प्रीमियम का भुगतान भी अधिक करना पड़ता है। ऐसे में कम उम्र में बीमा लेना फायदेमंद रहता है।

अगर आप पर कर्ज है तो आपके न रहने पर परिवार को नहीं होना पड़ता परेशान
ज्यादातर लोग घर खरीदने या बनवाने के लिए होम लोन लेते हैं। लेकिन ऐसे परिवार जहां कमाने वाला सिर्फ एक ही व्यक्ति हो, उन परिवारों के लिए अमूमन 20 से 30 सालों तक चलने वाला होम लोन किसी बोझ से कम नहीं होता। क्योंकि उस व्यक्ति की आकस्मिक दुर्घटना में मृत्यु होने पर होम लोन की ईएमआई चुकाने का टेंशन बढ़ जाता है। अगर आपने भी लोन लेकर घर खरीदा है तो आपको लाइफ इंश्योरेंस (टर्म इंश्योरेंस) जरूर लेना चाहिए। ये आपके न होने पर भी आपके परिवार को बेघर होने से बचाएगा।

टर्मिनल इलनेस बेनिफिट भी मिलता है
कुछ टर्म प्लान टर्मिनल इलनेस बेनिफिट के साथ भी आते हैं। इसके तहत इंश्योरेंस लेने वाले को अगर कोई ऐसी गंभीर बीमारी (लाइलाज) निकलती है, जिसमें वह अपनी आखिरी स्टेज पर है तो इंश्योरेंस कंपनी मौत से पहले ही इंश्योरेंस कवर का कुछ हिस्सा या पूरा भुगतान कर देती है। इसका भुगतान किए जाने पर, बीमाकृत व्यक्ति की मृत्यु के बाद परिजनों को मिलने वाले लाभ में से इसके बराबर राशि को कम कर दिया जाता है।

टैक्स छूट का मिलता है फायदा
टर्म लाइफ इंश्योरेंस प्लान के लिए चुकाए गए प्रीमियम की रकम पर आप इनकम टैक्स कानून के सेक्शन 80C के तहत टैक्स छूट का लाभ उठा सकते हैं। 80C के तहत 1.5 लाख रुपए तक टैक्स छूट ली जा सकती है।

किन लोगों को खरीदना चाहिए टर्म इंश्योरेंस
परिवार के हर कमाने वाले सदस्य को कमाई शुरू होने के साथ ही टर्म इंश्योरेंस खरीद लेना चाहिए। कम उम्र में प्रीमियम कम रहता है और पूरी पॉलिसी अवधि के लिए इसमें कोई बदलाव नहीं होता है। इसीलिए कम प्रीमियम का लाभ उठाने के लिए इसे कम उम्र में ही खरीद लेना चाहिए। यदि आप कम उम्र में टर्म इंश्योरेंस नहीं ले पाए हैं तो आप इसे अभी भी खरीद सकते हैं।

टर्म इंश्योरेंस क्या है?
टर्म इंश्योरेंस एक तरह की जीवन बीमा पॉलिसी है जो सीमित अवधि के लिए निश्चित भुगतान दर पर कवरेज देती है। यदि पॉलिसी की अवधि के दौरान बीमित व्यक्ति की मृत्यु हो जाती है तो कवर की राशि नामांकित व्यक्ति को एकमुश्त दी जाती है। यह अनिश्चितता या मृत्यु की स्थिति में परिवार को वित्तीय सुरक्षा प्रदान करती है।

