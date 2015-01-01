पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अर्थव्यवस्था खुलने पर मांग बढ़ेगी:कच्चे तेलों की कीमतों मे आ रहा है उबाल, जल्द ही जा सकता है 60 डॉलर के पार

मुंबईएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • देश में दो महीनों बाद पिछले 5 दिनों से तेल की कीमतें बढ़ रही हैं
  • बहुत से देशों ने अपनी डिमांड पेंडिंग में रखी थी, अब वे मांग बढ़ाने लगे हैं

पिछले 8 महीनों से सुस्त पड़ा कच्चा तेल एक बार फिर उबलने को तैयार है। खबर है कि कच्चे तेल की कीमतें अब 60 डॉलर प्रति बैरल को पार कर सकती हैं। फिलहाल यह 48 डॉलर पर पहुंच गई हैं। कुछ दिन पहले तक यह 40 डॉलर के आस-पास हुआ करती थी। इससे देश में भी पेट्रोल और डीजल की कीमतें बढ़ सकती हैं। वैसे दो महीनों बाद पिछले 5 दिनों से तेल की कीमतें बढ़ रही हैं।

कच्चे तेल की कीमतें स्थिर हो गई थीं

बता दें कि कोरोना की वजह से कच्चे तेल की कीमतें स्थिर हो गई थीं। इससे भारत में भी पेट्रोल और डीजल की कीमतें दो महीने से नहीं बढ़ी थीं। पर अब महंगे पेट्रोल और डीजल की मार झेल रहे ग्राहकों को जेब और ढीली करने के लिए तैयार रहना होगा। आज के कारोबार में क्रूड 48 डॉलर प्रति बैरल का स्तर पार कर गया है। विश्लेषकों के मुताबिक क्रूड में आई हालिया तेजी आगे भी जारी रहने वाली है। कुछ समय में यह 50 डॉलर प्रति बैरल तक जा सकता है। पर 2021 में ब्रेंट क्रूड 60 डॉलर तक का भाव दिखा सकता है।

12 डॉलर प्रति बैरल बढ़ा

नवंबर में अब तक ब्रेंट क्रूड के भाव में 12 डॉलर प्रति बैरल की तेजी आ चुकी है। 30 अक्टूबर को ब्रेंट क्रूड 36.8 डॉलर प्रति बैरल पर था। अब यह बढ़कर 48.75 डॉलर प्रति बैरल पर आ गया है। इस साल 22 अप्रैल के निचले स्तर की तुलना में 32 डॉलर प्रति बैरल से ज्यादा की बढ़ोत्तरी हुई है। कोविड 19 में लॉकडाउन के चलते मांग घटने से 22 अप्रैल को क्रूड 16 डॉलर के आस पास आ गया था।

कच्चे तेल की स्थिति में सुधार हो रहा है

बैंक आफ अमेरिका (BofA) की रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक कोविड-19 की वैक्सीन जल्द आने की उम्मीद में अब क्रूड मार्केट की कंडीशन में सुधार हो रहा है। वहीं ओपेक (तेल उत्पादक) देशों द्वारा प्रोडक्शन कट कम करने का भी असर दिख रहा है। वैक्सीन आने और कोरोना का डर कम होने से अर्थव्यवस्था के मजबूत होने की उम्मीद है। इससे तेलों की मांग में इजाफा होने की उम्मीद है।

अर्थव्यवस्था खुलेगी तो यात्रा शुरू होगी

रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक जैसे-जैसे अर्थव्यवस्था खुलेगी, यात्रा भी शुरू हो जाएगी। इससे इंटरनेशनल स्तर पर क्रूड की मांग तेजी से बढ़ेगी। ऐसे में कच्चे तेल की कीमत में भी तेजी से इजाफा होगा। यह आगे 60 डॉलर प्रति बैरल तक भी जा सकता है। यानी आज के मुकाबले इसमें 20-22 पर्सेंट की बढ़त हो सकती है।

कम समय में बनी रहेगी तेजी

विश्लेषकों के मुताबिक क्रूड में शॉर्ट टर्म में तेजी बनी रहेगी। कोरोना वैक्सीन को लेकर जिस तरह से डेवलपमेंट सामने आ रहे हैं, उससे क्रूड मार्केट को सपोर्ट मिल रहा है। बहुत से देशों ने अपनी डिमांड पेंडिंग में रखी थी, अब वे मांग बढ़ाने लगे हैं। हालांकि एक चिंता यह है कि कुछ देशों में कोविड-19 के मामले बढ़ रहे हैं। दूसरी ओर ईरान से अमेरिका के संबंध सुधरने के आसार हैं। ऐसा होता है तो ईरान के तेल बाजार में सुधार आएगा।

कच्चा तेल लंबे समय तक महंगा रहा तो भारत को देनी होगी ज्यादा कीमत

भारत अपनी जरूरतों का 80 फीसदी से ज्यादा क्रूड दूसरे देशों से खरीदता है। ऐसे में क्रूड लंबे समय तक महंगा बना रहा तो भारत को नई खेप के लिए भी ज्यादा कीमत चुकानी होगी। ऐसे में तेल कंपनियां पेट्रोल और डीजल के भाव बढ़ा सकती हैं। देश के कुछ राज्यों में पेट्रोल 90 रुपए प्रति लीटर तक बिक रहा है।

