क्रूड अपडेट:क्रूड करीब 40 डॉलर/बैरल पर हुआ स्थिर, कोरोनावायरस के बढ़ते संक्रमण ने वैक्सीन की खुशखबरी को किया बेअसर

नई दिल्ली7 मिनट पहले
फाइजर और बायोएनटेक की वैक्सीन के 90% लोगों पर कारगर होने की रिपोर्ट आने के बाद सोमवार को क्रूड ऑयल में मई के बाद सबसे ज्यादा तेजी देखी गई थी
  • वैक्सीन के प्रभावी साबित होने के बाद भी उसे मंजूरी मिलने और बाजार में आने में वक्त लगेगा
  • कई और जगहों पर लॉकडाउन लग सकता है, यदि ऐसा हुआ, तो निकट अवधि पर क्रूड पर दबाव बना रहेगा

कोरोनावायरस वैक्सीन की खबर आने पर क्रूड ऑयल में आई तेजी को बढ़ते वायरस संक्रमण ने रोक दिया। मंगलवार को न्यूयॉर्क में अमेरिकी क्रूड ऑयल WTI करीब 40 डॉलर प्रति बैरल पर स्थिर दिखा। फाइजर और बायोएनटेक की वैक्सीन के 90 फीसदी लोगों पर कारगर होने की रिपोर्ट आने के बाद सोमवार को क्रूड ऑयल में मई के बाद सबसे ज्यादा तेजी देखी गई थी।

हालांकि वैक्सीन के प्रभावी साबित होने के बाद भी उसे मंजूरी मिलने और बाजार में उसके आने में वक्त लगने वाला है। इसका मतलब है कि कोरोना महामारी अभी थमने नहीं जा रही है और कई और जगहों पर लॉकडाउन लगाया जा सकता है। यदि ऐसा होगा, तो निकट अवधि पर क्रूड की कीमत पर दबाव बना रहेगा।

तेल की मौजूदा कीमत

  • वेस्ट टेक्सास इंटरमीडिएट की दिसंबर डिलीवरी भारतीय समयानुसार दोपहर करीब ढाई बजे न्यूयॉर्क मर्केंटाइल एक्सचेंज पर 1.93 फीसदी तेजी के साथ 40.61 प्रति बैरल पर ट्रेड कर रहा था। सोमवार को यह 8.5 फीसदी उछला था।
  • ब्रेंट क्रूड के जनवरी सेट्लमेंट ने ICE फ्यूचर्स यूरोप एक्सचेंज पर सुबह के कारोबार में 0.5 फीसदी तेजी के साथ 42.63 डॉलर प्रति बैरल पर ट्रेड किया। सोमवार को ब्रेंट 7.5 फीसदी उछला था।
  • भारतीय कमॉडिटी एक्सचेंज MCX पर क्रूड ऑयल का 19 नवंबर का कांट्रैक्ट 0.53 फीसदी गिरावट के साथ 2,985 रुपए प्रति बैरल पर ट्रेड कर रहा था। सोमवार को यह 8.5 फीसदी उछला था।

वैश्विक मांग अगले साल के आखिर तक प्री-कोविड स्तर तक नहीं पहुंच सकेगी

ब्लूमबर्ग की एक रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक जेपीमोर्गन चेज एंड कंपनी का अनुमान है कि वैश्विक मांग अगले साल के आखिर तक प्री-कोविड स्तर तक नहीं पहुंचने वाली है। ऑयल मार्केट लीबिया की ओर से बढ़ती आपूर्ति से भी जूझ रहा है। इसके अलावा इस माह के आखिर में ओपेक प्लस ग्रुप की बैठक होने वाली है, जिसमें उत्पादन कटौती का जारी रखने या उसमें ढील देने पर फैसला लिया जाएगा।

