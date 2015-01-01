पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Business
  • CVC Orders All Central Government Officials To File Details Of Movable And Immovable Assets By The End Of This Month

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

CVC का सख्त आदेश:केंद्र सरकार के सभी अधिकारियों को इस महीने के अंत तक दाखिल करना होगा चल व अचल संत्तियों के विवरण

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
CVC ने अधिकारियों द्वारा इन विवरणों के दाखिल करने में होने वाली देरी पर गहरी चिंता जताई और 100% कंप्लायंस के लिए 30 नवंबर 2020 की समय सीमा तय की
  • 30 नवंबर तक प्रॉपर्टी रिटर्न दाखिल नहीं करने वाले अधिकारी पर उचित अनुशासनात्मक कार्रवाई शुरू की जाएगी
  • अधिकतर संगठनों में कई अधिकारी ने 2019 का भी एनुअल मूवेबल या इम्मूवेबल प्रॉपर्टी रिटर्न दाखिल नहीं किया है

केंद्रीय सतर्कता आयोग (CVC) ने केंद्र सरकार के सभी अधिकारियों को इस महीने के अंत तक अपनी चल व अचल संपत्तियों के विवरण जमा करने के लिए कहा। आधिकारिक आदेश के मुताबिक ऐसा न करने पर अधिकारी अनुशासनात्मक कार्रवाई के भागी बनेंगे। CVC ने अधिकारियों द्वारा इन विवरणों के दाखिल करने में होने वाली देरी पर गहरी चिंता जताई और 100 फीसदी कंप्लायंस के लिए 30 नवंबर की समय सीमा तय की।

CVC ने सोमवार को जारी आदेश में कहा कि प्रॉपर्टी रिटर्न दाखिल नहीं करना संबंधित अधिकारी पर अनुशासनात्मक कार्रवाई करने के लिए काफी कारण है। मंत्रालय, विभागों या संगठनों के अधिकारियों द्वारा प्रॉपर्टी रिटर्न समय पर दाखिल करना कंडक्ट रूल्स की अनिवार्य जरूरतों में से एक है। कुछ चीफ विजिलेंस ऑफीशर्स (CVO) द्वारा जमा की गई रिपोर्ट की समीक्षा करते हुए आयोग ने पाया कि अधिकतर संगठनों में कई अधिकारी ने पिछले साल यानी, 2019 के लिए भी एनुअल मूवेबल या इम्मूवेबल प्रॉपर्टी रिटर्न दाखिल नहीं किया है।

अधिकतर संगठनों में रिटर्न फाइल करने की अंतिम तारीख 31 जनवरी है

CVC ने कहा कि अधिकतर संगठनों में रिटर्न फाइल करने की अंतिम तारीख 31 जनवरी है। 9 महीने बीत जाने के बाद भी संगठन इस मामले में 100 फीसदी कंप्लायंस हासिल नहीं कर पाए हैं। जो अधिकारी इम्मूवेबल या मूवेबल प्रॉपर्टी रिटर्न (IPR/MPR) 30 नवंबर 2020 तक दाखिल नहीं करेंगे, उनके खिलाफ उचित अनुशासनात्मक कार्रवाई शुरू की जाएगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंस्पूतनिक-V भी 95% असरदार, रूसी लोगों को फ्री और बाकी देशों को 700 रु. से कम में मिलेगी - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें