पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

क्रिप्टोकरेंसी की ट्रेडिंग:डिजिटल करेंसी एक्सचेंज लॉन्च करेगा सिंगापुर का DBS बैंक, बिटकॉइन समेत चार क्रिप्टोकरेंसी में होगी ट्रेडिंग

नई दिल्ली24 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइनेंशियल इंस्टीट्यूट्स और मार्केट मेकर्स समेत इंस्टीट्यूशनल इन्वेस्टर एक्सचेंज में सीधे ट्रेडिंग कर सकेंगे।
  • अगले सप्ताह से शुरू हो जाएगा DBS बैंक का डिजिटल करेंसी एक्सचेंज
  • सिंगापुर के सेंट्रल बैंक से मिली मंजूरी, एक्सचेंज की होगी 10% हिस्सेदारी

सिंगापुर का सबसे बड़ा बैंक DBS बैंक डिजिटल करेंसी एक्सचेंज लॉन्च करेगा। इस एक्सचेंज में बिटकॉइन, ईथर, XRP और बिटकॉइन कैश में ट्रेडिंग होगी। इसकी जानकारी देते हुए DBS बैंक के प्रमुख पीयूष गुप्ता ने कहा कि पारंपरिक बैंक को ओर से खोला जाने वाला DBS बैंक डिजिटल एक्सचेंज दुनिया का पहले क्रिप्टोकरेंसी बैंक होगा। इस प्लेटफॉर्म पर इंस्टीट्यूशनल और एलीट रिटेल इन्वेस्टर्स भी ट्रेडिंग कर सकेंगे।

क्रिप्टोकरेंसी के प्रति धारणा में बदलाव होगा

एक क्रिप्टोकरेंसी एक्सपर्ट का कहना है कि डिजिटल करेंसी एक्सचेंज की सिंगापुर फिनटेक फेस्टिवल से पहले घोषणा से क्रिप्टोकरेंसी के प्रति धारणा बदलेगी और इसे वैध निवेश के तौर पर माना जाएगा। DBS बैंक ने अगले सप्ताह से इस एक्सचेंज के शुरू होने की उम्मीद जताई है। इस एक्सचेंज में सिंगापुर डॉलर, अमेरिकी डॉलर, हॉन्ग कॉन्ग डॉलर और जापानी येन के जरिए क्रिप्टोकरेंसी की ट्रेडिंग हो सकेगी। एक्सचेंज के ट्रेडिंग आवर्स सुबह 9 बजे से 4 बजे तक होंगे और सोमवार से शुक्रवार तक ट्रेडिंग होगी।

सिंगापुर के सेंट्रल बैंक से मिली सैद्धांतिक मंजूरी

डिजिटल करेंसी एक्सचेंज के लिए DBS बैंक को सिंगापुर के सेंट्रल बैंक, मॉनीटरी अथॉरिटी ऑफ सिंगापुर से सैद्धांतिक मंजूरी मिल चुकी है। इसमें सिंगापुर एक्सचेंज की 10% हिस्सेदारी होगी। क्रिप्टोकरेंसी में ट्रेडिंग के लिए DBS डिजिटल एक्सचेंज रियल एस्टेट, कार या कॉरपोरेट स्टॉक की सिक्युरिटी लेगा। इसका मतलब यह है कि स्मॉल, मीडियम या मल्टीनेशनल कॉरपोरेशन अनलिस्टेड कंपनियों के शेयर, बॉन्ड और प्राइवेट इक्विटी के डिजिटाइजिंग के जरिए कैपिटल जुटा सकेंगी।

इंस्टीट्यूशनल इन्वेस्टर सीधे ट्रेडिंग कर सकेंगे

गुप्ता ने कहा कि फाइनेंशियल इंस्टीट्यूट्स और मार्केट मेकर्स समेत इंस्टीट्यूशनल इन्वेस्टर एक्सचेंज में सीधे ट्रेडिंग कर सकेंगे। इनवेंटर के रूप में मान्य रिटेल इन्वेस्टर DBS Vickers सिक्युरिटीज और DBS प्राइवेट बैंक के जरिए ट्रेडिंग कर सकेंगे। सेंट्रल बैंक रेगुलेशंस के तहत 3 लाख सिंगापुर डॉलर की सालाना आय वालों को मान्य इन्वेस्टर माना जाएगा। इसके अलावा 2 मिलियन सिंगापुर डॉलर के पर्सनल असेट्स और 1 मिलियन सिंगापुर डॉलर से ज्यादा के नेट फाइनेंशियल असेट्स वालों को भी रिटेल इन्वेस्टर के तौर पर मान्यता दी जाएगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआंध्र प्रदेश और ओडिशा में सबसे ज्यादा मरीज ठीक हुए; डेथ रेट के मामले में पंजाब की स्थिति खराब - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें