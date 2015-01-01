पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  DBS Bank Wanted To Buy 50 Percent Stake In Lakshmi Vilas Bank In 2018 But RBI Refused

प्रमोटर का दावा:2018 में लक्ष्मी विलास बैंक की 50% हिस्सेदारी खरीदना चाहता था DBS बैंक, RBI ने मना कर दिया था

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
लक्ष्मी विलास बैंक की प्रजेंस अधिकतर तमिलनाडु में है, लेकिन देश के 16 राज्यों और 3 केंद्र शासित प्रदेशों में इसके ब्रांच हैं।
  • स्टेक डायलूशन के नियमों के कारण नहीं हो पाया था सौदा
  • अब RBI ने मुफ्त में DBS को पूरा बैंक दे दिया: प्रदीप

एक प्रमोटर ने दावा किया है कि 2018 में सिंगापुर का DBS बैंक लक्ष्मी विलास बैंक की 50% हिस्सेदारी खरीदना चाहता था। DBS ने 100 रुपए प्रति शेयर से ज्यादा की कीमत पर यह हिस्सेदारी खरीदने का ऑफर दिया था। अब RBI ने DBS बैंक की भारतीय शाखा को ही संकटग्रस्त लक्ष्मी विलास बैंक के बेलआउट के लिए चुना है।

2018 में कैपिटल जुटाना चाहता था लक्ष्मी विलास बैंक

एक रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, प्रमोटर केआर प्रदीप ने कहा कि 2018 में लक्ष्मी विलास बैंक ने फंड जुटाने के कार्यक्रम के तहत जेपी मॉर्गन को नियुक्त किया था। इसके तहत जेपी मॉर्गन ने बड़ी संख्या में इन्वेस्टर्स को आमंत्रित किया था। मॉर्गन ने फंड जुटाने के लिए 100 से 155 रुपए प्रति शेयर का ऑफर दिया था। उस समय DBS ने लक्ष्मी विलास बैंक की 50% हिस्सेदारी 100 रुपए प्रति शेयर से ज्यादा कीमत पर खरीदने के लिए जेपी मॉर्गन से संपर्क किया था। DBS ने लक्ष्मी विलास बैंक का कंट्रोल और इसकी ग्लोबल बैलेंस शीट कंसोलीडेट करने की बात कही थी।

RBI ने नियमों का हवाला देकर मंजूरी ना दी थी

प्रदीप ने कहा कि इसके बाद जेपी मॉर्गन और DBS विचार-विमर्श के लिए RBI के पास गए। DBS लक्ष्मी विलास बैंक में 50% हिस्सेदारी को बनाए रखना चाहता था और वह इसे डायल्यूट करने का इच्छुक नहीं था। लेकिन RBI ने कहा था कि DBS के सभी प्राइवेट बैंक प्रमोटर्स के लिए बनाए गए स्टेक डायल्यूशन नियमों को पालन करना होगा। इस कारण तब यह डील नहीं हो पाई थी।

सरकार से भी की थी बातचीत

इसके बाद DBS से समान प्रस्ताव को लेकर सरकार से भी संपर्क किया था। प्रदीप ने कहा कि एक समय DBS लक्ष्मी विलास बैंक को 100 रुपए प्रति शेयर से ज्यादा कीमत पर खरीदना चाहता था। अब RBI ने पूरे बैंक को DBS को मुफ्त में दे दिया है। तब लक्ष्मी विलास बैंक ने विभिन्न निवेशकों से 660 करोड़ रुपए जुटाए थे।

सरकार ने 17 नवंबर को की थी मोरेटोरियम की घोषणा

सरकार ने 17 नवंबर को लक्ष्मी विलास बैंक पर एक महीने के मोरेटोरियम का ऐलान किया था। वित्त मंत्रालय के बयान के मुताबिक, अब 16 दिसंबर तक बैंक के ग्राहक खाते से केवल 25 हजार रुपए निकाल सकेंगे। यह फैसला सरकार ने भारतीय रिजर्व बैंक (RBI) की सलाह पर लिया है। RBI ने डिपॉजिटर्स को भरोसा दिलाया है कि उनका पैसा सुरक्षित है और वे किसी भी अफवाह या घबराहट में न आएं।

तमिलनाडु में बैंक की ज्यादा प्रजेंस है

लक्ष्मी विलास बैंक की प्रजेंस अधिकतर तमिलनाडु में है, लेकिन देश के 16 राज्यों और 3 केंद्र शासित प्रदेशों में इसके ब्रांच हैं। इसके 32 बी कैटेगरी ब्रांच (B Category Branches) हैं और देशभर में 1047 ATM हैं। चेन्नई के इस बैंक के शेयर होल्डर्स की 25 सितंबर की बैठक में सभी सात डायरेक्टर्स की दोबारा नियुक्ति खारिज कर दी गई थी। इनमें बैंक के मैनेजिंग डायरेक्टर और सीईओ एस. सुंदर भी शामिल थे।

