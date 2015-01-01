पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धोखाधड़ी का आरोप:नीरा राडिया की नयति हेल्थकेयर समेत 2 कंपनियों पर केस, फर्जी खाते खोलकर किया 300 करोड़ रु. का गबन

नई दिल्ली41 मिनट पहले
नीरा राडिया 2G मामला और विवादित टेपकांड को लेकर सुर्खियों में रह चुकी हैं।
  • दिल्ली के ऑर्थोपेडिक सर्जन राजीव शर्मा की शिकायत पर दर्ज हुआ केस
  • लोन के जरिए ली गई रकम को फर्जी खातों में ट्रांसफर करके किया गबन

दिल्ली पुलिस की आर्थिक अपराध शाखा (EOW) ने नयति हेल्थकेयर समेत दो कंपनियों के खिलाफ धोखाधड़ी का केस दर्ज किया है। नयति हेल्थकेयर की चेयरपर्सन और प्रमोटर नीरा राडिया हैं। नीरा 2G मामला और विवादित टेपकांड को लेकर सुर्खियों में रह चुकी हैं। जानकारी के मुताबिक, EOW ने दूसरी कंपनी नारायणी इन्वेस्टमेंट प्राइवेट लिमिटेड के खिलाफ केस दर्ज किया है। दोनों कंपनियों पर 300 करोड़ रुपए से अधिक की धनराशि के दुरुपयोग का आरोप लगाया गया है। यह राशि एक लोन के जरिए प्राप्त की गई थी।

2018-2020 के बीच की जालसाजी

EOW से जुड़े सूत्रों के मुताबिक, नयति और नारायणी पर गुरुग्राम और विमहंस हॉस्पिटल दिल्ली के प्रिमामेद हॉस्पिटल परियोजनाओं में 2018-2020 के बीच 312.50 करोड़ रुपए की राशि के गबन और जालसाजी का आरोप लगाया गया है। यह शिकायत दिल्ली के आर्थोपेडिक सर्जन राजीव के. शर्मा ने दायर की थी। सूत्रों के अनुसार, दोनों फर्मों ने विभिन्न जाने माने ठेकेदारों के नाम पर फर्जी खाते खोलकर और इन खातों में सीधे लोन ट्रांसफर करके करोड़ों का गबन किया। शर्मा ने अपनी शिकायत में आरोप लगाया कि 400 करोड़ रुपए से अधिक के लोन और इक्विटी मनी को निकाल लिया गया है, जबकि गुरुग्राम अस्पताल की इमारत की हालत 'पहले से भी बदतर' हो गई है।

नयति हेल्थकेयर ने आरोपों को नकारा

केस दर्ज होने के बाद नयति हेल्थकेयर ने बयान जारी कर आरोपों से इनकार किया है। नयति हेल्थकेयर का कहना है कि बोर्ड सदस्य होने के नाते डॉ. शर्मा कंपनी के सभी कार्यों के लिए एक पार्टी और सिग्नेटरी (हस्ताक्षरकर्ता) थे। फॉरेंसिक ऑडिट के दौरान डॉ. शर्मा की निगरानी वाले प्रबंधन में दुरुपयोग के कुछ मुद्दे सामने आए थे। इन मुद्दों को डॉ. शर्मा के सामना उठाया गया था। साथ ही दुरुपयोग को लेकर पुलिस में रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई गई थी। तभी से डॉ. शर्मा के साथ मतभेद बना हुआ है। पुलिस मामले की जांच कर रही है।

नारायणी इन्वेस्टमेंट ने खरीदी थी डॉ. शर्मा की OSL हेल्थकेयर

डॉ. शर्मा की OSL हेल्थकेयर के दक्षिणी दिल्ली के अस्पताल और गुरुग्राम में आने वाली फैसिलिटी को नारायणी इन्वेस्टमेंट प्राइवेट लिमिटेड ने खरीद लिया था। बाद में इसका नाम नयति हेल्थकेयर NCR रख दिया गया था। 4 नवंबर को दर्ज हुई FIR के मुताबिक, डॉ. शर्मा ने नारायणी इन्वेस्टमेंट प्राइवेट लिमिटेड, नीरा राडिया, करुणा मेनन, सतीश नरुला और यतीश वहाल पर धोखाधड़ी, अमानत में खयानत, खातों में हेराफेरी, फ्रॉड, धन के गबन समेत अन्य आरोप लगाए हैं।

