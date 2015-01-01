पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

FICCI कन्वेंशन:इलेक्ट्रिकल व्हीकल के पार्ट्स के निर्यात पर निर्भरता कम करनी होगी, स्वदेशी विकल्प तलाश करने की जरूरत: नितिन गडकरी

नई दिल्ली37 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
केंद्रीय मंत्री ने कहा कि आयात के अलावा हमें ग्रामीण, कृषि और देश के पिछड़े क्षेत्रों पर भी फोकस करने की जरूरत है।
  • इंडस्ट्री से कंपोनेंट मैन्युफैक्चरिंग को बढ़ावा देने का आग्रह
  • कहा- क्वालिटी से समझौता किए बिना हो मैन्युफैक्चरिंग

केंद्रीय सड़क परिवहन एवं राजमार्ग मंत्री नितिन गडकरी ने शनिवार को कहा कि हमें इलेक्ट्रिक व्हीकल के पार्ट्स, लीथियम-आयन बैटरी और मैग्नेट्स के आयात पर निर्भरता कम करने की आवश्यकता है। साथ ही क्वालिटी से समझौता किए बिना इन पार्ट्स की देश में मैन्युफैक्चरिंग के रास्ते तलाशने होंगे।

देश में कंपोनेंट मैन्युफैक्चरिंग को बढ़ावा देने का आग्रह

फेडरेशन ऑफ इंडियन चैंबर्स ऑफ कॉमर्स एंड इंडस्ट्री (FICCI) के 93वें एनुअल कन्वेंशन में केंद्रीय मंत्री ने लॉबी ग्रुप और ऑटोमोबाइल कंपनियों से देश में इलेक्ट्रिक व्हीकल कंपोनेंट की मैन्युफैक्चरिंग को बढ़ावा देने का आग्रह किया। उन्होंने कहा कि इंडस्ट्री को रिसर्च करना चाहिए कि हम इलेक्ट्रिक व्हीकल के कौन से पार्ट बना रहे हैं और क्या आयात कर रहे हैं?

स्वदेशी विकल्प तलाशने की आवश्यकता

केंद्रीय मंत्री ने कहा कि हम लीथियम-आयन बैटरी, मैग्नेट्स चीन से आयात करते हैं। हम जो कुछ भी आयात हो रहा है उसका स्वदेशी विकल्प देश में तलाश करना होगा। हालांकि, इसमें क्वालिटी और लागत से समझौता नहीं होना चाहिए। यह आत्मनिर्भर भारत का प्रमुख मिशन है। केंद्रीय मंत्री ने कहा कि अन्य कमोडिटी में भी यही अभ्यास करना चाहिए।

ग्रामीण और कृषि क्षेत्र पर भी फोकस की जरूरत

केंद्रीय मंत्री ने कहा कि आयात के अलावा हमें ग्रामीण, कृषि और देश के पिछड़े क्षेत्रों पर भी फोकस करने की जरूरत है। उन्होंने कहा कि हम दो प्लान बना रहे हैं इसमें एक प्लान शहरी और दूसरा ग्रामीण भारत के लिए बनाया गया है।

