पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Business
  • Despite The Festive Season, The Number Of Domestic Air Passengers Declined In October; 57% Reduction In Passenger Numbers

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

एयरलाइन इंडस्ट्री:त्योहारी सीजन के बावजूद अक्टूबर में डोमेस्टिक एयर पैसेंजर की संख्या में आई भारी गिरावट; यात्रियों की संख्या में 57% की कमी

नई दिल्ली8 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

डोमेस्टिक एयरलाइन यात्रियों की संख्या अक्टूबर में एक साल पहले की तुलना में 57.21 प्रतिशत घटकर 52.71 लाख रह गई है। नागर विमानन महानिदेशालय (डीजीसीए) के बुधवार को जारी आंकड़ों से यह जानकारी मिली है।

कोरोना वायरस महामारी के बीच एयरलाइंस अपनी क्षमता से काफी कम पर परिचालन कर रही हैं, जिससे विमान यात्रियों की संख्या में भारी गिरावट आई है। अक्टूबर, 2019 में घरेलू विमान यात्रियों की संख्या 1.23 करोड़ रही थी। हालांकि, पैसेंजर लोड फैक्टर (पीएलएफ) यानी कुल क्षमता पर बुकिंग में लॉकडाउन हटने के बाद मांग बढ़ने से अक्टूबर में कुछ सुधार हुआ है।

डीजीसीए का कहा है कि त्योहारी सीजन की वजह से भी पीएलएफ में सुधार आया है। नौ घरेलू एयरलाइंस का औसत पीएलएफ अक्टूबर में 59.2 रहा। स्टार एयर का पीएलएफ सबसे अच्छा 71.6 प्रतिशत रहा। सार्वजनिक क्षेत्र की हेलिकॉप्टर कंपनी पवन हंस का पीएलएफ सबसे कम यानी 21.9 प्रतिशत रहा।

अक्टूबर में सार्वजनिक क्षेत्र की विमानन कंपनी एयर इंडिया ने 4.94 लाख यात्रियों को यात्रा कराई। बाजार हिस्सेदारी के लिहाज से सबसे बड़ी एयरलाइन इंडिगो के यात्रियों की संख्या 29.7 लाख रही। स्पाइसजेट के यात्रियों की संख्या 7.04 लाख और गोएयर की 3.95 लाख रही।

डीजीसीए के आंकड़ों के अनुसार एयरएशिया ने अक्टूबर में 3.74 लाख यात्रियों को उनके गंतव्य तक पहुंचाया। वहीं विस्तार के यात्रियों की संख्या 3.39 लाख रही। जहां तक उड़ानों के समय पर परिचालन का सवाल है, तो इस मामले में एयरएशिया सबसे आगे रही। चार प्रमुख महानगरों दिल्ली, मुंबई, हैदराबाद और बेंगलुरु से उसकी 98 प्रतिशत उड़ानों की आवाजाही समय पर हुई।

इन हवाईअड्डों पर समय के मामले में एयर इंडिया का प्रदर्शन सबसे खराब रहा। एयर इंडिया की उड़ानों का समय पर रवाना होने और आगमन का प्रतिशत 90.7 रहा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंफाइजर की कोरोना वैक्सीन फाइनल ट्रायल में 95% तक असरदार, इसी साल 5 करोड़ डोज बनाने की तैयारी - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें