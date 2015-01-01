पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पर्सनल फाइनेंस:शेयर बाजार में निवेश करते हैं तो जानिए कंपनियों के डिविडेंड से कितनी कमाई कर सकते हैं आप

  • देश में वित्त वर्ष 2020 के दौरान कुल निवेश 5.4 लाख करोड़ करोड़ रुपए का रहा है
  • निवेश की वजह से ऑपरेशन से आने वाला कैश फ्लो भी सुधर रहा है
  • वित्त वर्ष 2020 में कंपनियों के ऑपरेशन से कैश फ्लो 8.8 लाख करोड़ रुपए रहा है

कभी-कभी ऐसा भी होता है कि कुछ शेयर गिरावट के बावजूद आपको फायदा देते हैं। हालांकि इस तरह के शेयरों में सरकारी कंपनियों का जलवा रहता है। उनके शेयरों पर दबाव तो होता है, पर वह आपको डिविडेंड देकर आपको फायदा देती रहती हैं। कुछ कंपनियां साल में 2-3 बार डिविडेंड देती हैं, कुछ एक बार देती हैं। पर यह डिविडेंड तब और ज्यादा अच्छा लगता है अगर इस दौरान शेयरों की कीमत थोड़ी भी बढ़ जाती है।

ज्यादा डिविडेंड वाले शेयरों का अच्छा प्रदर्शन

आईसीआईसीआई सिक्योरिटीज की एक रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक ऊंचे डिविडेंड यील्ड वाले शेयरों ने गिरती हुई रियल ब्याज दरों के माहौल में बेहतर प्रदर्शन किया है। पिछले एक साल से ब्याज दरें कम हुई हैं और महंगाई दर बढ़ी है। इससे रियल इंट्रेस्ट रेट निगेटिव माहौल में पहुंच गया है।

ज्यादा आकर्षक हैं इस तरह के शेयर

ज्यादा डिविडेंड ब्याज वाले शेयर आकर्षक इसलिए हैं क्योंकि उनकी ब्याज अब अन्य फिक्स्ड इनकम साधनों की तुलना में आकर्षक हैं। रिपोर्ट कहती है कि पिछले 20 सालों से निफ्टी प्राइस रिटर्न कंपाउंडिंग एन्यूअल ग्रोथ रेट (CAGR) 12.6% रहा है। जबकि कुल रिटर्न 14.3% रहा है। यह अतिरिक्त रिटर्न इसलिए हुआ क्योंकि डिविडेंड को फिर से निवेश किया गया। जून 1999 में निफ्टी 50 इंडेक्स में डिविडेंड अगर 10 लाख रुपए का निवेश किया गया होगा तो इसके केवल डिविडेंड का फिर से किया गया निवेश ही अब 37 लाख रुपए हो गया है। जबकि कुल रकम 1.08 करोड़ रुपए हो गई है।

कोल इंडिया, ओएनजीसी, गेल टॉप पर

डिविडेंड देने वाले टॉप शेयरों की बात करें तो कोल इंडिया, हिंदुस्तान जिंक, ओएनजीसी, गेल इंडिया, भारती इंफ्राटेल, एनएमडीसी, आईटीसी, पावर ग्रिड और आईओसीएल हैं। इनके डिविडेंड पर अगर ब्याज की बात करें तो कोल इंडिया ने 9.8% का ब्याज दिया है। हिंदुस्तान जिंक ने 7.4%, ओएनजीसी ने 6.9, गेल इंडिया 6.8, भारती इंफ्राटेल ने 5.6%, एनएमडीसी ने 5.5 और आईटीसी ने 5.4% का रिटर्न दिया है।

सीपीएसई का बेहतर प्रदर्शन

अगर सेक्टर की बात करें तो केंद्र सरकार की कंपनियों (CPSE) ने 6.2%, एनर्जी ने 3.2, मेटल ने 3.1, मीडिया ने 2.8, आईटी ने 2 और इंफ्रा ने 2% का रिटर्न दिया है। देश में वित्त वर्ष 2020 के दौरान कुल निवेश 5.4 लाख करोड़ करोड़ रुपए का रहा है। वित्त वर्ष 2019 में यह 5.8 लाख करोड़ रुपए था। इस निवेश की वजह से ऑपरेशन से आने वाला कैश फ्लो भी सुधर रहा है। वित्त वर्ष 2020 में कंपनियों के ऑपरेशन से कैश फ्लो 8.8 लाख करोड़ रुपए रहा है।

रिपोर्ट का कहना है कि आगे हमारा अनुमान है कि कमजोर मांग में मैक्रो चुनौतियों और सिस्टम में कम उपयोग के कारण निजी क्षेत्रों से निवेश निकट समय में कम रह सकता है। हालांकि इस दौरान कैश फ्लो में सुधार होगा।

