दिवाली के स्टॉक:इन 15 शेयरों में मिल सकता है 15 से 47% का रिटर्न, बाजार की तेजी में दिख रही है उम्मीद

मुंबई20 मिनट पहले
  • मंगलवार को शेयर बाजार 680 अंकों की तेजी के साथ नया टॉप बनाकर बंद हुआ
  • बैंकिंग शेयरों ने पिछले कुछ दिनों से बाजार की बढ़त में योगदान दिया है

ब्रोकरेज हाउस के.आर. चौकसी और कैपिटल वाया ग्लोबल रिसर्च ने दिवाली के लिए 15 चुनिंदा शेयरों की लिस्ट जारी की है। ब्रोकरेज हाउस के मुताबिक इन शेयरों में निवेश पर आगे अच्छा रिटर्न मिल सकता है। यह रिटर्न 15 से 47 पर्सेंट तक हो सकता है।

एचडीएफसी बैंक के शेयर को 1,510 के लक्ष्य पर खरीदने की सलाह

के.आर. चौकसी ने निवेशकों को एचडीएफसी बैंक को 1,510 रुपए के लक्ष्य पर खरीदने की सलाह दी है। हालांकि मंगलवार को ही इस शेयर ने 1,377 रुपए का एक साल का नया स्तर बनाया है। इसमें 16% का रिटर्न मिल सकता है। पिछले कई दिनों से इस शेयर में तेजी दिख रही है। इसी तरह एचडीएफसी को 2,500 रुपए के लक्ष्य पर खरीदने की सलाह दी गई है। यह शेयर इस समय 2,138 रुपए पर कारोबार कर रहा है। इसमें भी 17% का रिटर्न मिल सकता है।

ब्रिटानिया को 4,125 रुपए के लक्ष्य पर खरीदने की सलाह

के.आर. चौकसी ने ब्रिटानिया इंडस्ट्रीज के शेयर को 4,125 रुपए के लक्ष्य पर खरीदने की सलाह दी है। यह इस समय 3,514 रुपए पर कारोबार कर रहा है। इसमें 17% रिटर्न मिलेगा। यूपीएल को इसने 622 रुपए के लक्ष्य पर खरीदने की सलाह दी है। इसमें करीबन 47% का रिटर्न मिल सकता है। अलेंबिक फार्मा के शेयर को 1,286 रुपए के लक्ष्य पर खरीद सकते हैं। इसमें 31% का रिटर्न मिल सकता है।

इंफोसिस का लक्ष्य 1,300 रुपए

इसी तरह इंफोसिस के शेयर को 1,300 रुपए के लक्ष्य पर खरीदने की सलाह दी गई है। जबकि एचसीएल के शेयर को 1,015 रुपए का लक्ष्य रखा गया है। क्रेडिट एक्सेस ग्रामीण के शेयर को 843 रुपए का लक्ष्य रखा गया है। इसमें 20% से ज्यादा फायदा मिल सकता है। आईटीसी के शेयर का लक्ष्य 228 रुपए रखा गया है। हालांकि यह शेयर काफी समय से पिटा हुआ है। सिप्ला पर 950 रुपए के लक्ष्य पर दांव लगाने की सलाह दी गई है। इसमें 15% के करीब रिटर्न मिलने की उम्मीद है।

कैपिटल वाया की सलाह

कैपिटल वाया के रिसर्ड हेड आशीष विश्वास ने कहा है कि महिंद्रा एंड महिंद्रा के शेयर को 700 रुपए के लक्ष्य पर खरीदना चाहिए। 20.7 अरब डॉलर वाला यह ग्रुप मोबिलिटी सोल्यूशंस में इनोवेटिव काम कर रहा है। यह ग्रामीण इलाकों में मजबूत है। यह युटिलिटी व्हीकल में लीडरशिप पोजीशन में है। इसी तरह फिनोलेक्स इंडस्ट्रीज के शेयर को इस ब्रोकरेज हाउस ने 680 रुपए के लक्ष्य पर खरीदने की सलाह दी है।

फिनोलेक्स पीवीसी में लीडिंग कंपनी

फिनोलेक्स इंडस्ट्रीज की स्थापना 1981 में हुई थी। यह पीवीसी पाइप्स एवं फिटिंग्स का निर्माण करती है। संगठित क्षेत्र में इस सेक्टर में कंपनी की हिस्सेदारी 20 पर्सेंट से ज्यादा है। कंपनी इस समय पूरी क्षमता के साथ काम कर रही है। मैनेजमेंट ने वित्त वर्ष 2020 में 100 करोड़ रुपए के निवेश की योजना बनाई है।

टाइटन को 1,340 के लक्ष्य पर खरीदने की सलाह

टाइटन कंपनी के शेयर को इस ब्रोकरेज हाउस ने 1,340 रुपए के लक्ष्य पर खरीदने की सलाह दी है। हाल में इस शेयर में गिरावट दिखी है। यह देश में लीडिंग घड़ी बनाने वाली कंपनी है। कंपनी घड़ी, ज्वेलरी, चश्मे के निर्माण और बिक्री में शामिल है। यह टाइटन के ब्रांड नाम फास्टट्रैक से बेचती है। घड़ी सोनाटा, नेबुला, रागा और अन्य ब्रांड से बेचती है। यह करीबन 32 देशों में अपनी घड़ियों का निर्यात करती है। इसका ज्वेलरी में तनिष्क ब्रांड काफी मजबूत है। कंपनी रिटेल आउटलेट में विस्तार कर रही है। चालू वित्त वर्ष की पहली तिमाही में इसने 45 स्टोर खोला है।

सिएट का लक्ष्य 1,320 रुपए

कैपिटल वाया ने सिएट लिमिटेड के शेयर को 1,320 रुपए के लक्ष्य पर खरीदने की सलाह दी है। सिएट लिमिटेड ऑटोमोटिव टायर्स, ट्यूब्स और फ्लैप्स के निर्माण का काम करती है। कंपनी हलके कमर्शियल व्हीकल, मोटर साइकिल, स्कूटर्स, कार और ट्रैक्टर आदि के लिए टायर का निर्माण करती है।

विनाती एग्रो का 1,350 रुपए लक्ष्य

विनाती एग्रो को इस ब्रोकरेज हाउस ने 1,350 रुपए के लक्ष्य पर खरीदने की सलाह दी है। यह कंपनी आर्गेनिक इंटरमीडिएट्स के रूप में काम करती है। इसकी स्पांसर महाराष्ट्र पेट्रोकेमिकल कॉर्पोरेशन है।

