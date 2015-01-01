पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पर्सनल फाइनेंस:दिवाली में इन बेहतरीन शेयरों पर लगाइए दांव, मिल सकता है 32 से 46% तक का रिटर्न

मुंबई18 मिनट पहले
गुरुवार को बीएसई सेंसेक्स ने 724 अंकों की जबरदस्त छलांग लगाया। यह 41,340 पर बंद हुआ। मार्केट कैप भी इस दौरान 2 लाख करोड़ से ज्यादा बढ़ गया।
  • इस ब्रोकरेज हाउस ने शेयरों के अलावा म्यूचुअल फंड की स्कीम में भी निवेश की सलाह दी है
  • पिछले साल दिवाली में इस आईआईएफएल ने जिन शेयरों को खरीदने की सलाह दी थी, उसमें कुछ ने बेहतर रिटर्न दिया है

दिवाली करीब है। सभी ब्रोकरेज हाउस निवेशकों के लिए चुनिंदा शेयरों को खरीदने की सलाह दे रहे हैं। इनमें से कुछ शेयर आपके लिए अगली दिवाली तक पटाखा जैसे रिटर्न दे सकते हैँ। इंडिया इंफोलाइन (IIFL) ने ऐसे ही 10 शेयरों का चयन किया है। इसमें 32 से 46% तक का फायदा आपको मिल सकता है।

2 नवंबर की कीमत के आधार पर खरीदने की सलाह

इंडिया इंफोलाइन ने सभी शेयरों को 2 नवंबर की कीमत के आधार पर खरीदने का लक्ष्य दिया है। यानी जो भी शेयर उसने खरीदने को कहा है उसकी कीमत 2 नवंबर के आधार पर है। हालांकि आज सभी शेयरों के भाव में जबरदस्त तेजी रही है। इसलिए हो सकता है कि आज के भाव के आधार पर आपको कम रिटर्न मिले। देश की दिग्गज कंपनी रिलायंस इंडस्ट्रीज (RIL) के शेयर को इसने 2,054 रुपए के लक्ष्य पर खरीदने की सलाह दी है। इसमें 11% का रिटर्न मिल सकता है। इसका 2 नवंबर को भाव 1,850 रुपए था।

लॉर्ज कैप में इन शेयरों पर दांव लगाने की सलाह

लॉर्ज कैप में सूचना प्रौद्योगिकी (IT) कंपनी इंफोसिस को इस ब्रोकरेज हाउस ने 1,400 रुपए के लक्ष्य पर खरीदने की सलाह दी है। इसमें 32 पर्सेंट का रिटर्न मिल सकता है। जबकि दिग्गज ICICI Bank के शेयर को इसने 530 रुपए के लक्ष्य पर खरीदने की सलाह दी है। इसमें 19% का रिटर्न मिलेगा। HCL टेक्नोलॉजी के शेयर को 1,000 रुपए के लक्ष्य पर खरीदने की सलाह है। इसमें 23% का रिटर्न मिल सकता है।

रेड्‌डीज लैब में 19 पर्सेंट का रिटर्न

इसी तरह डॉ. रेड्‌डीज लैब के शेयर को इसने 5,800 रुपए के लक्ष्य पर खरीदने की सलाह दी थी। इसमें 19% का रिटर्न मिलने की उम्मीद है। मिड और स्माल कैप में इसने ट्यूब इन्वेस्टमेंट ऑफ इंडिया के शेयर को 751 रुपए के लक्ष्य पर खरीदने की सलाह दी है। इसमें 13% का रिटर्न मिलेगा। अपोलो टायर्स के शेयर को इसने 175 रुपए के लक्ष्य पर खरीदने की सलाह दी है। इसमें 22% का फायदा निवेशकों को होगा।

परसिस्टेंट सिस्टम में 32 पर्सेंट का रिटर्न

इसी तरह परसिस्टेंट सिस्टम को 1,470 रुपए के लक्ष्य पर खरीदने पर 32% का रिटर्न मिल सकता है। जबकि जेबी केमिकल्स एंड फार्मा के शेयर को 1,125 रुपए के लक्ष्य पर खरीदने की सलाह है। इसमें 14% का फायदा मिलेगा। एसआईएस के शेयर को 560 रुपए का लक्ष्य रखा गया है। इसमें 46% का लाभ मिल सकता है।

इन म्यूचुअल फंड में खरीदारी की सलाह

इक्विटी के अलावा इस ब्रोकरेज हाउस ने म्यूचुअल फंड में भी खरीदने की सलाह दी है। इसने ICICI प्रूडेंशियल मैन्युफैक्चर इन इंडिया को खरीदने की सलाह दी है। इसी के साथ इसने कोटल लो ड्यूरेशन फंड और SBI मैग्नम ESG फंड को भी खरीदने की सलाह दी है। यह तीनों देश के म्यूचुअल फंड में बड़ी कंपनियों में शामिल हैं।

