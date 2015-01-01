पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Business
  • Title: Best Stocks To Buy | Diwali 2020 Share Market; What Are The Best Stocks To Invest In Right Now? Sensex Gained Nearly 2,800 Points

दिवाली से पहले निवेशक हुए मालामाल:स्मॉल कैप, मिड कैप और कुछ प्रमुख शेयरों का रहा सेंसेक्स के टॉप में योगदान

मुंबई9 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सोमवार को जब सेंसेक्स 500 अंक से ज्यादा बढ़ा तो मार्केट कैप भी 165.45 लाख करोड़ रुपए पर पहुंच गया। यानी निवेशकों को 7 महीनों में 64 लाख करोड़ रुपए का फायदा हुआ है। इसमें टॉप 10 कंपनियों का मार्केट कैप ज्यादा बढ़ा है
  • बाजार में भारी गिरावट से 23 मार्च को BSE पर लिस्टेड कंपनियों का मार्केट कैपिटलाइजन 101 लाख करोड़ रुपए पर पहुंच गया था
  • मार्च से लेकर अब तक लिस्टेड कंपनियों के मार्केट कैपिटलाइजेशन में 64 लाख करोड़ रुपए की बढ़त हुई है

पिछले 6 कारोबारी दिनों में बॉम्बे स्टॉक एक्सचेंज (BSE) के सेंसेक्स ने करीबन 2,800 अंकों की बढ़त हासिल की है। सोमवार को इसमें 580 अंकों की तेजी रही है। इसी के साथ यह पहले ही कारोबारी घंटे में 42,566 के स्तर को छू लिया। सेंसेक्स का यह अब तक का ऐतिहासिक स्तर है। इससे पहले इसने इसी साल जनवरी में 42,273 अंकों के स्तर को छुआ था। इस बढ़त में स्मॉल कैप, मिड कैप और कुछ प्रमुख का योगदान रहा है।

मार्च से अब तक 65 पर्सेंट का बढ़ा

अगर हम इंडेक्स की बात करें तो S&P BSE 500 मार्च से अब तक 65 पर्सेंट बढ़ा है। यह 9,758 से बढ़कर 16,143 पर पहुंच गया है। स्माल कैप में इस दौरान 78 पर्सेंट की तेजी आई है। यह मार्च में 86,22 के स्तर पर था जो अब 15,351 पर पहुंच गया है। मिड कैप में 63 पर्सेंट की तेजी रही है। यह 9,555 से बढ़कर 15,567 पर पहुंच गया है।

बैंकिंग एंड फाइनेंशियल का योगदान

इस दौरान जिन शेयरों ने सेंसेक्स की बढ़त में योगदान दिया उसमें प्रमुख रूप से बैंकिंग एवं फाइनेंशियल सेक्टर्स के शेयर रहे हैं। इंडसइंड बैंक का शेयर सबसे ज्यादा 27 पर्सेंट बढ़ा है। जबकि बजाज फाइनेंस का शेयर 17 पर्सेंट बढ़ा है। अडानी ग्रीन का शेयर तीन गुना बढ़ा है। इसके अलावा बंधन बैंक के शेयर में 16 पर्सेंट की तेजी रही तो आईसीआईसीआई बैंक भी 16 पर्सेंट की बढ़त के साथ कारोबार कर रहा है।

SBI के शेयर ने भी पकड़ी रफ्तार

सरकारी बैंक भारतीय स्टेट बैंक (SBI) के शेयरों में 15 पर्सेंट की तेजी रही है। इसी दौरान एचडीएफसी बैंक के शेयर ने सोमवार को नया टॉप बनाया और यह 1,335 रुपए पर पहुंच गया। मार्च से अब तक यह शेयर 90 पर्सेंट बढ़ा है। साथ ही इसका मार्केट कैप 7.35 लाख करोड़ रुपए हो गया है जो इस आधार पर तीसरी सबसे बड़ी कंपनी बन गई है। एक्सिस बैंक का शेयर इस दौरान 13 पर्सेंट बढ़ा है।

RIL, TCS और ITC ने इस हफ्ते किया निराश

हालांकि इस हफ्ते में दिग्गज शेयर जैसे रिलायंस इंडस्ट्रीज, टीसीएस, आईटीसी आदि ने निवेशकों को घाटा ही दिया है। इन शेयरों में गिरावट रही है। इसी बीच इंफोसिस और हिंदुस्तान यूनिलीवर के भी शेयरों में अच्छी तेजी रही है। इनका मार्केट कैपिटलाइजेशन 5 लाख करोड़ रुपए के करीब पहुंच गया है। जबकि एचडीएफसी एएमसी का शेयर 2100 से बढ़कर सोमवार को 2,517 रुपए पर चला गया। इससे इसका एम कैप 53 हजार करोड़ रुपए हो गया। एसबीआई कार्ड का मार्केट कैप इसी दौरान 80 हजार करोड़ रुपए पर पहुंच गया।

यह भी पढ़ें-

6 कारोबारी दिनों में मार्केट कैप 8.30 लाख करोड़ बढ़ा

बाजार की बात करें तो इस महीने में अब तक 6 कारोबारी दिनों में मार्केट कैप 8.30 लाख करोड़ रुपए बढ़ गया है। 2 नवंबर को यह 157.18 लाख करोड़ था जो सोमवार को 165.45 लाख करोड़ रुपए हो गया। वैसे शेयर बाजार की बढ़त के जो कारण रहे हैं उसमें अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति चुनाव में जो बाइडन की जीत, भारत में दूसरी तिमाही के अच्छे रिजल्ट और आने वाले समय में कोरोना के कम होते असर प्रमुख रहे हैं।

जनवरी में नया टॉप बनाया था सेंसेक्स

सेंसेक्स ने जनवरी में नया टॉप बनाया था। लेकिन मार्च में कोराना से लगे लॉकडाउन से सेंसेक्स 26 हजार के नीचे 25,638 तक पहुंच गया। हालांकि यहां से सेंसेक्स ने फिर से वापसी करनी शुरू की और यह 9 नवंबर तक 65 पर्सेंट की बढ़त पर पहुंच गया। मार्च से लेकर अब तक इसके मार्केट कैपिटलाइजेशन में 64 लाख करोड़ रुपए की बढ़त हुई है।

23 मार्च को 26 हजार से नीचे चला गया था सेंसेक्स

बाजार में भारी गिरावट से 23 मार्च को BSE पर लिस्टेड कंपनियों का मार्केट कैपिटलाइजन 101 लाख करोड़ रुपए पर पहुंच गया था। हालांकि यह इससे पहले 161 लाख करोड़ तक पहुंचा था। सोमवार को जब सेंसेक्स 500 अंक से ज्यादा बढ़ा तो मार्केट कैप भी 165.45 लाख करोड़ रुपए पर पहुंच गया। यानी निवेशकों को 7 महीनों में 64 लाख करोड़ रुपए का फायदा हुआ है। इसमें टॉप 10 कंपनियों का मार्केट कैप ज्यादा बढ़ा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअमेरिका संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा 1 करोड़ पार करने वाला पहला देश बना, महामारी की तीसरी लहर की चपेट में - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन भर व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। अब तक जो भी निवेश किए हैं उनमें आशातीत लाभ भी होगा। आप कुछ ऐसे भी कार्य करेंगे, जिससे आपकी रचनात्मकता सामने आएगी। त्यौहार विशेष की तैयारी में भी समय व्यतीत होगा।...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें