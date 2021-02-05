पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

DPIIT के अधिकारी का बयान:नई ई-कॉमर्स पॉलिसी पर काम कर रही है सरकार, डाटा-ग्राहकों के अधिकारों पर रहेगा ज्यादा फोकस

नई दिल्ली29 मिनट पहले
2019 में सरकार ने नेशनल ई-कॉमर्स पॉलिसी का ड्राफ्ट जारी किया था। इसमें क्रॉस बॉर्डर डाटा फ्लो पर प्रतिबंध लगाने के लिए कानूनी और तकनीकी फ्रेमवर्क की स्थापना का प्रस्ताव पेश किया गया था। - Dainik Bhaskar
2019 में सरकार ने नेशनल ई-कॉमर्स पॉलिसी का ड्राफ्ट जारी किया था। इसमें क्रॉस बॉर्डर डाटा फ्लो पर प्रतिबंध लगाने के लिए कानूनी और तकनीकी फ्रेमवर्क की स्थापना का प्रस्ताव पेश किया गया था।
  • संसद से डाटा बिल पास होने के बाद तैयार होगी नई पॉलिसी
  • जरूरत पड़ने पर ई-कॉमर्स रेगुलेटर भी बनाया जा सकता है

वाणिज्य और इंडस्ट्री मंत्रालय निश्चित तौर पर नई ई-कॉमर्स पॉलिसी पर काम कर रहा है। इस पॉलिसी डाटा और ग्राहकों के अधिकारों जैसे विभिन्न फीचर्स को शामिल करने पर फोकस किया जा रहा है। डिपार्टमेंट फॉर प्रमोशन ऑफ इंडस्ट्री एंड इंटरनल ट्रेड (DPIIT) के एक वरिष्ठ अधिकारी ने शुक्रवार को यह बात कही। अधिकारी ने कहा कि नई पॉलिसी में नकली उत्पाद की समस्या और पैकेजिंग एंड रुल्स ऑफ ओरिजिन जैसे मुद्दों पर विचार किया जा रहा है। DPIIT केंद्रीय वाणिज्य और इंडस्ट्री मंत्रालय का एक विभाग है।

ई-कॉमर्स सेक्टर के लिए रेगुलेटर भी बनाया जा सकता है

नई ई-कॉमर्स पॉलिसी के बारे में बातचीत करते हुए DPIIT के अधिकारी ने कहा कि ई-कॉमर्स कंपनी के जरिए नकली उत्पाद बेचने के लिए कौन जिम्मेदार है? डाटा एक प्रमुख मुद्दा है। सरकार की ओर से डाटा बिल संसद में पेश किया जा चुका है। संसद से जो भी बिल पास होगा, उसी के अनुसार ई-कॉमर्स पॉलिसी में डाटा से जुड़े कानून शामिल किए जाएंगे। इसलिए हमें नई ई-कॉमर्स पॉलिसी बनाने को लेकर कोई जल्दबाजी नहीं है। संसद से पास हुआ कानून डाटा संभालने वाले सभी लोगों या कारोबारों पर लागू होगा। अधिकारी ने कहा कि यदि जरूरत पड़ी तो ई-कॉमर्स सेक्टर के लिए रेगुलेटर भी लाया जा सकता है।

केवल FDI से जुड़ा नहीं है ई-कॉमर्स सेक्टर

अधिकारी का कहना है कि ई-कॉमर्स सेक्टर केवल फॉरेन डायरेक्ट इन्वेस्टमेंट (FDI) से जुड़ा नहीं है। कई बड़ी ई-कॉमर्स कंपनियां FDI के दायरे से बाहर हैं। इसलिए हम निश्चित तौर पर ई-कॉमर्स पॉलिसी पर काम कर रहे हैं। 2019 में सरकार ने नेशनल ई-कॉमर्स पॉलिसी का ड्राफ्ट जारी किया था। इसमें क्रॉस बॉर्डर डाटा फ्लो पर प्रतिबंध लगाने के लिए कानूनी और तकनीकी फ्रेमवर्क की स्थापना का प्रस्ताव पेश किया गया था। इसके अलावा सेंसेटिव डाटा लेने और उसे विदेश में स्टोर करने वाले कारोबारों के लिए शर्तें शामिल की गई थीं। कुछ विदेशी ई-कॉमर्स कंपनियों ने पॉलिसी ड्राफ्ट के कुछ मुद्दों पर चिंता जाहिर की थी।

लंबे समय से ई-कॉमर्स पॉलिसी की मांग कर रहे हैं खुदरा कारोबारी

देश के खुदरा कारोबारी लंबे समय से ई-कॉमर्स पॉलिसी की मांग कर रहे हैं। खुदरा कारोबारियों का संगठन कंफेडरेशन ऑफ ऑल इंडिया ट्रेडर्स (CAIT) इसको लेकर कई बार वाणिज्य मंत्रालय से गुहार लगा चुका है। हाल ही में कैट के प्रतिनिधिमंडल ने वाणिज्य मंत्री पीयूष गोयल से मुलाकात की थी। कैट के राष्ट्रीय महामंत्री प्रवीन खंडेलवाल ने कहा था कि गोयल ने ई-कॉमर्स कारोबार को व्यापारियों और उपभोक्ताओं के अनुकूल बनाने का आश्वासन दिया है।

ई-कॉमर्स कंपनियों पर बार-बार लगते हैं नकली उत्पादों की बिक्री के आरोप

देश में काम कर रही ई-कॉमर्स कंपनियों पर बार-बार नकली उत्पादों की बिक्री के आरोप लगते रहे हैं। हाल ही में गुरुग्राम की एक कंपनी ने अमेजन पर उसके नकली आयुर्वेदिक उत्पादन बेचने का आरोप लगाया था। इस संबंध में कंपनी ने गुरुग्राम में FIR भी दर्ज कराई थी। गुरुग्राम के कमिश्नर ने कहा था कि अमेजन पर बिकने वाले नकली उत्पाद मध्य प्रदेश के भोपाल में बनाए जा रहे हैं।

