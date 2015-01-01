पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

HSBC रिपोर्ट:कोरोना महामारी के दौरान बड़ी कंपनियां रही फायदे में, जबकि छोटी कंपनियों को सहना पड़ा नुकसान

नई दिल्ली7 मिनट पहले
रिपोर्ट में यह भी कहा गया कि इस महामारी के कारण असमानता की खाई बढ़ सकती है
  • छोटी कंपनियों से मांग बड़ी कंपनियों की तरफ खिसकने के संकेत हैं
  • छोटी कंपनियां आमतौर पर बड़ी कंपनियों की वेंडर होती है और भुगतान अटकने से वे प्रभावित होती हैं

कोरोनावायरस महामारी के दौरान बड़ी कंपनियां फायदे में रहीं, जबकि कुछ हद तक उनको हुए फायदे की कीमत छोटी कंपनियों को उठानी पड़ी। यह बात HSBC की एक रिपोर्ट में कही गई। रिपोर्ट में यह भी कहा गया कि इस महामारी के कारण असमानता की खाई बढ़ सकती है।

रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक ऐसा दो तरीके से हो सकता है। पहला, मांग छोटी कंपनियों से बड़ी कंपनियों की तरफ खिसकने के संकेत हैं। दूसरा, छोटी कंपनियां आमतौर पर बड़ी कंपनियों की वेंडर होती है और भुगतान में देरी या भुगतान नहीं हो पाने के कारण छोटी कंपनियां प्रभावित होती हैं।

सितंबर तिमाही में बड़ी कंपनियों का प्रॉफिट ज्यादा बढ़ा

रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक छोटी और बड़ी कंपनियों के बीच असमानता बढ़ने से व्यक्तियों के बीच भी असमानता बढ़ सकती है। सितंबर तिमाही में बड़ी कंपनियों का प्रॉफिट ज्यादा बढ़ा। कॉस्ट कटिंग, कम ब्याज दर का माहौल, तेज उछाल दर्ज कर रहे पूंजी बाजार में पहुंच और डिमांड के औपचारीकरण के कारण बड़ी कंपनियों का प्रॉफिट ज्यादा बढ़ी होगी।

छोटी व अनलिस्टेड कंपनियों के पास ज्यादा पूंजी नहीं होती है

दूसरी ओर छोटी लिस्टेड कंपनियों का प्रदर्शन फीका रहा। अनलिस्टेड इनफॉर्मल कंपनियों के पास पैसा कम होता है, इसलिए उन्हें ज्यादा आर्थिक परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ता है। इसलिए एक हद तक कहा जाता है कि छोटी कंपनियों की कीमत पर बड़ी कंपनियां फायदे में रहीं।

छोटी कंपनियों के प्रभावित होने से ज्यादा लोग प्रभावित होते हैं

रिपोर्ट में कहा गया है कि छोटी कंपनियों में ज्यादा श्रमिक लगे होते हैं। 85 फीसदी श्रम बल इनफॉर्मल सेक्टर में काम करते हैं। यदि छोटी कंपनियों का प्रदर्शन खराब रहता है, तो ज्यादा लोग प्रभावित होते हैं। आंकड़े बताते हैं कि छोटी कंपनियों ने बड़ी कंपनियों के मुकाबले कर्मचारियों पर लागत में ज्यादा कटौती की है।

सरकार द्वारा कम खर्च करने से असमानता बढ़ सकती है

पहली नजर में ऐसा लग सकता है कि भारत आसानी से संकट से बाहर निकल गया। सरकार द्वारा कम खर्च करने के बाद भी जीडीपी के प्रदर्शन में सुधार हुआ है। लेकिन सरकारी खर्च कम होने से असमानता जैसी अन्य समस्याएं पैदा हो सकती हैं।

असमानता बढ़ने से महंगाई बढ़ सकती है

असमानता बढ़ने से महंगाई भी बढ़ सकती है। 2011-13 में सर्विस क्षेत्र में महंगाई बढ़ी थी। 2021 में फिर ऐसा हो सकता है। वैक्सीन आने से सर्विस मांग बढ़ सकती है। महामारी के दौरान बड़ी कंपनियों और उनके कर्मचारियों की स्थिति अच्छी रही। उनके बीच सर्विस की मांग बढ़ सकती है और इससे सर्विस सेक्टर की महंगाई बढ़ सकती है।

