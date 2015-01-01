पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

स्टार्टअप की योजना:पांच शहरों में 3000 स्मार्ट चार्जिंग स्टेशन लगाएगा eBikeGo, दोपहिया वाहन चार्ज किए जा सकेंगे

नई दिल्ली35 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
eBikeGo के फाउंडर और CEO इरफान खान का कहना है कि इस कदम से ना केवल इलेक्ट्रिक व्हीकल की डिमांड बढ़ाने में मदद मिलेगी बल्कि देश में इलेक्ट्रिक व्हीकल इकोसिस्टम को बढ़ावा देने में मदद मिलेगी।
  • IoT तकनीक पर आधारित होंगे यह चार्जिंग स्टेशन
  • ऐप के जरिए होगी चार्जिंग स्टेशन की मॉनिटरिंग

इलेक्ट्रिक व्हीकल स्टार्टअप eBikeGo देश के पांच शहरों में 3000 स्मार्ट चार्जिंग स्टेशन लगाने की योजना बना रहा है। यह चार्जिंग स्टेशन IoT तकनीक पर आधारित होंगे और इन पर दोपहिया वाहन चार्ज किए जा सकेंगे।

इन शहरों में लगाए जाएंगे चार्जिंग स्टेशन

कंपनी की ओर से जारी एक बयान में कहा गया है कि पहले चरण में 3000 चार्जिंग स्टेशन लगाए जाएंगे। यह स्टेशन दिल्ली-NCR, मुंबई, बेंगलुरु, हैदराबाद और चेन्नई में लगाए जाएंगे। यह स्टेशन तीन महीने में लगाए जाएंगे। कंपनी की योजना पूरे देश में 1 साल में 12 से 15 हजार चार्जिंग स्टेशन लगाने की है।

ऐप से होगी चार्जिंग स्टेशनों की मॉनिटरिंग

कंपनी के मुताबिक, इन चार्जिंग स्टेशनों की मॉनिटरिंग के लिए eBikeGo चार्ज ऐप लॉन्च किया जाएगा। इस ऐप से वाहनों की मॉनिटरिंग भी होगी। यूजर इस ऐप से QR कोड स्कैन करके अपने वाहन को चार्ज कर सकेंगे। इस ऐप से चार्जिंग के दौरान बिजली की खपत की मॉनिटरिंग की जाएगी। इसके अलावा eBikeGo इस बात की मॉनिटरिंग भी करेगी कि वाहन में कितनी बैटरी बकाया है और कितनी चार्जिंग की आवश्यकता है।

इलेक्ट्रिक व्हीकल इकोसिस्टम को बढ़ावा देने में मदद मिलेगी

eBikeGo के फाउंडर और CEO इरफान खान का कहना है कि देश के प्रमुख शहरों में चार्जिंग स्टेशन की स्थापना की घोषणा करते हुए हमें काफी खुशी हो रही है। इस कदम से ना केवल इलेक्ट्रिक व्हीकल की डिमांड बढ़ाने में मदद मिलेगी बल्कि देश में इलेक्ट्रिक व्हीकल इकोसिस्टम को बढ़ावा देने में मदद मिलेगी। साथ ही प्रदूषण और बैटरी स्वेपिंग सिस्टम की समस्या दूर करने में भी मदद मिलेगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकोई नाम बदलकर लव करे, गोली मारे, तेजाब फेंकने की धमकी दे; तो कानून लाना ही एक रास्ता - मध्य प्रदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें