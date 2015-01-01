पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Business
  • Economic Reforms Will Continue To Make India A Hotspot For Global Investment Says Sitharaman

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सरकार का वादा:भारत को ग्लोबल इन्वेस्टमेंट का हॉटस्पॉट बनाने के लिए आर्थिक सुधारों की रफ्तार जारी रहेगी : सीतारमण

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण ने कहा कि कोरोनावायरस महामारी के दौरान भी प्रधानमंत्री ने बड़े सुधार करने के लिए अवसर नहीं गंवाया, ये सुधार दशकों से लंबित पड़े हुए थे
  • भारतीय उद्योग परिसंघ के एक कार्यक्रम में उन्होंने कहा कि आने वाले दिनों में आर्थिक सुधारों के लिए और कदम उठाए जाएंगे
  • भारत ने आर्थिक सुधारों को आगे बढ़ाने के लिए कोरोनावायरस महामारी के कारण पैदा हुए संकट को अवसर में बदल दिया

वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण ने सोमवार को उद्योग जगत को आश्वासन दिया कि भारत को ग्लोबल इन्वेस्टमेंट का हॉटस्पॉट बनाने के लिए आर्थिक सुधारों की रफ्तार जारी रहेगी। भारतीय उद्योग परिसंघ (CII) द्वारा आयोजित नेशनल MNC's कांफ्रेंस 2020 में उन्होंने कहा कि आने वाले दिनों में आर्थिक सुधारों के लिए और कदम उठाए जाएंगे। भारत ने आर्थिक सुधारों को आगे बढ़ाने के लिए कोरोनावायरस महामारी के कारण पैदा हुए संकट को अवसर में बदल दिया।

सीतारमण ने कहा कि कोरोनावायरस महामारी के दौरान भी प्रधानमंत्री ने बड़े सुधार करने के लिए अवसर नहीं गंवाया। ये वे सुधार हैं, जो दशकों से लंबित पड़े हुए थे। सुधार जारी रहेंगे। कई और सुधारात्मक कदम उठाए जा रहे हैं।

सरकार विनिवेश के रास्ते पर आगे बढ़ती रहेगी

वित्त मंत्री ने कहा कि सुधार के रास्ते पर आगे बढ़ते हुए वित्तीय सेक्टर को पेशेवर बनाया जा रहा है और सरकार विनिवेश के रास्ते पर आगे बढ़ती रहेगी। सरकार छह राज्यों में फार्मा, मेडिकल डिवाइसेज और एक्टिव फार्मास्यूटिकल इन्ग्रडिएंट्स (API) के उत्पादन के लिए डेडिकेटेड मैन्यूफैक्चरिंग जोन की स्थापना सुनिश्चित कर रही है। इफेक्टिव यूनिफाइड सिंगल विंडो प्रणाली इन जोन का हिस्सा होगी।

सीतारमण ने कहा कि यह सुनिश्चित करना होगा कि नीतियां सही होनी चाहिए

सीतारमण ने कहा कि भारत को एक आकर्षक निवेश गंतव्य बनाने के लिए हमें यह सुनिश्चित करना होगा कि नीतियां सही होनी चाहिए। भारत में काम करने वाली MNC के लिए सुविधाजनक माहौल बनाने के लिए सरकार काफी मेहनत कर रही है। सुधार पर सरकार के जोर और कर की दर में कमी से प्रोत्साहित होकर कई सॉवरेन फंड्स ने सरकार के नेशनल इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर पाइपलाइन में साझेदार बनने की इच्छा जताई है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमहाराष्ट्र में एंट्री से पहले दिल्ली, राजस्थान, गोवा और गुजरात से आने वालों को दिखानी होगी कोरोना निगेटिव रिपोर्ट - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें