कोरोना संकट के बाद का आर्थिक अनुमान:अगले कारोबारी साल से अर्थव्यवस्था में आ सकती है तेजी : SBI चेयरमैन

नई दिल्ली11 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
कैश रिच सरकारी कंपनियां पूंजीगत खर्च की योजना पर पहले आगे बढ़ सकती हैं, जिससे निवेश की मांग बढ़ सकती है
  • कोरोना संकट के बाद पहले से ज्यादा परिपक्व हो जाएगी अर्थव्यवस्था
  • नजरिए में होगा बदलाव और कॉस्ट घटाना सीख जाएंगी कंपनियां

कोरोनावायरस महामारी के कारण सुस्ती से गुजर रही देश की अर्थव्यवस्था में अगले कारोबारी साल से तेजी आ सकती है। यह बात भारतीय स्टेट बैंक (SBI) के चेयरमैन दिनेश कुमार खारा ने शनिवार को कही। उन्होंने कहा कि सोच में बदलाव के कारण कोरोना संकट के बाद अर्थव्यवस्था पहले से ज्यादा परिपक्व हो जाएगी, क्योंकि कंपनियां कॉस्ट घटाना सीख जाएंगी।

वह बंगाल चैंबर ऑफ कॉमर्स एंड इंडस्ट्री की वर्चुअल एनुअल जनरल मीटिंग को संबोधित कर रहे थे। खारा ने कहा कि कंपनियों के नजरिए में होने वाले कुछ बदलाव स्थायी होंगे। कोरोना संकट के कारण आई गिरावट के बाद अर्थव्यवस्था में कुछ सुधार दिखे हैं और जून तिमाही के आखिर में कुछ सकारात्मक संकेत देखने को मिले हैं।

कंपनियों का औसत कैपेसिटी युटिलाइजेशन करीब 69% पर

उन्होंने कहा कि कंपनियों का औसत कैपेसिटी युटिलाइजेशन करीब 69 फीसदी पर है। कंपनियों की ओर से निवेश की मांग बढ़ने में कुछ समय लगेगा। कैश रिच सरकारी कंपनियां पूंजीगत खर्च की योजना पर पहले आगे बढ़ सकती हैं, जिससे निवेश की मांग बढ़ सकती है।

कर्ज लेने से बचेंगी कंपनियां, पहले आंतरिक संसाधनों का करेंगी उपयोग

खारा ने कहा कि कौरपोरेट सेक्टर कर्ज लेने को लेकर बेहद सावधान रहेगा और पहले आंतरिक संसाधनों का उपयोग करना चाहेगा। स्टील और सीमेंट जैसे कोर सेक्टर्स का प्रदर्शन अप्रैल 2020 के बाद अच्छा रहा है। वे निर्यात बाजार का दोहन करने के लिए मजबूत स्थिति में हैं। हालांकि ट्रैवल, टूरिज्म और हॉस्पिटैलिटी पर कोरोनावायरस महामारी का सबसे बुरा असर पड़ा है।

