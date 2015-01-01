पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Business
  • Economy May Get 1.5 Lakh Crore Rupees For Boost Up, Finance Minister To Hold Press Conference Today At 12:30 Pm

दिवाली गिफ्ट का प्लान:आज सीतारमण की प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस, इकोनॉमी बूस्टअप के लिए कर सकती हैं 1.5 लाख करोड़ का ऐलान

नई दिल्ली12 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
अगले राहत पैकेज में दो मुद्दों पर फोकस रहने वाला है। पहला मुद्दा है रोजगार। ज्यादा से ज्यादा लोगों को रोजगार कैसे दिया जाए, इस पर इस राहत पैकेज में फोकस हो सकता है।
  • 57 हजार करोड़ रुपए का अधिकतम इंसेंटिव हासिल करने वाले सेक्टर्स में ऑटो कंपोनेंट्स और ऑटोमोबाइल सेक्टर्स हो सकते हैं
  • सरकार ने बुधवार को ही 1.46 लाख करोड़ रुपए की PLI स्कीम को मंजूरी दे दी है, जिससे अर्थव्यवस्था को मदद मिलेगी

सरकार एक बार फिर राहत पैकेज का ऐलान कर सकती है। सूत्रों के मुताबिक, दिवाली से पहले सरकार देश को 1.5 लाख करोड़ रुपए के पैकेज का तोहफा दे सकती है। इस पर आज दोपहर वित्त मंत्री सीतारमण प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस करेंगी। इससे पहले बुधवार को सरकार प्रोडक्शन लिंक्ड इंसेंटिव्स (PLI) के तहत 1.46 लाख करोड़ रुपए देने का ऐलान कर चुकी है।

मुश्किल वाले सेक्टर्स पर होगा फोकस
रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक, सरकार मुश्किल वाले सेक्टर्स पर फोकस करेगी। इसके जरिए वह अर्थव्यवस्था को उबारने की कोशिश करेगी। कैबिनेट ने बुधवार को ही बैठक में 10 सेक्टर्स में प्रोडक्शन लिंक्ड इंसेंटिव्स (PLI) लागू करने की मंजूरी दे दी है। PLI के तहत अगले 5 सालों में 1.46 लाख करोड़ रुपए दिए जाएंगे। सूत्रों के मुताबिक, 57 हजार करोड़ रुपए की अधिकतम इंसेंटिव हासिल करने वाले सेक्टर्स में ऑटो कंपोनेंट्स और ऑटोमोबाइल सेक्टर्स हो सकते हैं।

इसके अलावा, जिन सेक्टर्स को इसका फायदा होगा, उनमें एडवांस सेल केमिस्ट्री, बैटरी, फार्मा, फूड प्रोडक्ट्स और व्हाइट गुड्स शामिल हैं। इस स्कीम के तहत केंद्र सरकार एक्स्ट्रा प्रोडक्शन पर कंपनियों को इंसेंटिव्स और उन्हें एक्सपोर्ट करने की भी मंजूरी देगी। पिछले महीने नीति आयोग के वाइस चेयरमैन राजीव कुमार ने ऐलान किया था कि सरकार प्रोडक्शन लिंक्ड इंसेंटिव्स लेकर आएगी ताकि घरेलू मैन्युफैक्चरिंग सेक्टर्स को सपोर्ट किया जा सके।

उन्होंने कहा था कि PLI स्कीम का मकसद देश में पैसा लगाने वाले निवेशकों को इनसेंटिव्स देना है, ताकि घरेलू कंपनियों को भी दुनिया के बराबर लाया जा सके।

दो मुद्दों पर होगा फोकस
अगले राहत पैकेज में दो मुद्दों पर फोकस रहने वाला है। पहला है ज्यादा से ज्यादा लोगों को रोजगार कैसे दिया जाए, इस पर इस राहत पैकेज में फोकस हो सकता है। इसके लिए सरकार PF (प्रॉविडेंड फंड) के जरिए 10 फीसदी सब्सिडी देने का ऐलान कर सकती है।

दूसरे कदम के तहत सरकार केवी कामत कमेटी द्वारा पहचाने गए दबाव और परेशानी से गुजर रहे सभी 26 सेक्टरों के लिए इमरजेंसी क्रेडिट की व्यवस्था कर सकती है। अलग-अलग सेक्टर के लिए अलग-अलग राहत दी जा सकती है।

कर्मचारी के पीएफ का 10% हिस्सा सरकार देगी
जो नए कर्मचारी होंगे, उनके पीएफ का 10% हिस्सा सरकार देगी और कर्मचारी के लिए जो एम्प्लॉयर का योगदान होता है, उसमें भी सरकार 10% हिस्सा देगी। इसको सरकार प्रधानमंत्री रोजगार प्रोत्साहन योजना के तहत नए रूप में पेश कर सकती है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबास्केटबॉल नेशनल प्लेयर थे, खेलते समय चोट लगी, एकेडमी से निकाला, सदमे में पिता नहीं रहे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें