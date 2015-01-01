पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ED ने दर्ज किया मामला:फर्जी TRP के मामले में अब ED भी शामिल, जल्द ही आरोपियों को बुलाया जाएगा

मुंबई39 मिनट पहले
अक्टूबर में मुंबई पुलिस ने फर्जी टीआरपी का मामला दर्ज किया था। मुंबई पुलिस आयुक्त परमबीर सिंह ने रिपब्लिक चैनल का नाम इसमें बताया था। उसके बाद रिपब्लिक चैनल के संपादक अर्णब गोस्वामी को एक दूसरे मामले में गिरफ्तार भी किया गया था
  • अब इस मामले में ED जल्द ही उन लोगों को पूछताछ के लिए बुला सकता है, जिनका नाम मुंबई पुलिस की एफआईआर में है
  • ईडी इस मामले में मनी लांड्रिंग एंगल से जांच कर सकता है और बयानों की रिकॉर्डिंग करेगा

फर्जी टेलीविजन रेटिंग पॉइंट (TRP) के मामले में अब एक नया मोड़ आ गया है। प्रवर्तन निदेशालय (ED) इस मामले की जांच करेगा। इसकी शिकायत दर्ज की जा चुकी है। ED से जुड़े अधिकारियों के मुताबिक केंद्रीय जांच एजेंसी ने प्रवर्तन मामले की सूचना रिपोर्ट (ECIR) दायर की है। इस तरह की रिपोर्ट को पुलिस की एफआईआर के बराबर माना जाता है।

अक्टूबर में दर्ज हुई थी शिकायत

बता दें कि अक्टूबर में मुंबई पुलिस ने फर्जी टीआरपी का मामला दर्ज किया था। बताया जा रहा है कि मुंबई पुलिस की एफआईआर को काफी समझने के बाद ED ने अपनी रिपोर्ट दर्ज की है। बताया जा रहा है कि अब इस मामले में ED जल्द ही उन लोगों को पूछताछ के लिए बुला सकती है, जिनका नाम मुंबई पुलिस की एफआईआर में पहले से दर्ज है। उनके बयानों की रिकॉर्डिंग की जाएगी।

ईडी की रिपोर्ट में रिपब्लिक का नाम

बताया जा रहा है कि ईडी की रिपोर्ट में रिपब्लिक चैनल का नाम है। इसके अलावा दो मराठी चैनल और कुछ व्यक्तिगत लोगों के नाम हैं। इस मामले में हंसा रिसर्च के गिरफ्तार कर्मचारी को जल्द ही ईडी बुला सकता है। उनके बयानों की रिकॉर्डिंग कर सकता है। ईडी इस मामले में मनी लांड्रिंग और अन्य तरीके से जांच करेगा। इससे पहले सीबीआई ने पिछले महीने ही उत्तर प्रदेश में भी एक टीआरपी के मामले में केस दर्ज किया था।

बीएआरसी ने दर्ज कराई थी शिकायत

गौरतलब है कि मुंबई पुलिस ने रेटिंग एजेंसी ब्रॉडकास्ट ऑडियंस रिसर्च काउंसिल (BARC) ने हंसा ग्रुप के माध्यम से फर्जी टीआरपी की शिकायत दर्ज कराई थी। शिकायत में आरोप लगाया गया था कि कुछ लोग टीआरपी के आंकड़ों में हेराफेरी कर रहे हैं। इसके लिए पैसे दिए जा रहे हैं। इसी शिकायत के आधार पर पुलिस ने शुरुआत में तीन चैनलों के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज किया था। इस मामले में अब तक करीबन 6 चैनलों तक जांच पहुंची हैं। इसमें 12 लोगों को पूछताछ के लिए बुलाया जा चुका है।

टीआरपी के आधार पर मिलता है विज्ञापन

दरअसल TRP बढ़ने से इन चैनलों को उसके आधार पर ज्यादा विज्ञापन मिलता था। इस मामले में जैसे ही जांच शुरू हुई, शुरू में बजाज और एक अन्य कंपनी ने आरोपित चैनलों पर से अपने विज्ञापन हटा लिए थे। यह आरोप लगाया गया था कि कुछ ऐसे परिवार जिनके घरों में दर्शकों के डेटा एकत्र करने के लिए मीटर लगाए गए थे, उन्हें एक विशेष चैनल चलाने के लिए मोटी रिश्वत दी जा रही थी।

