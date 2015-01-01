पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नया निवेश:एडटेक स्टार्टअप बायजू को मिला इस साल का पांचवां निवेश, कंपनी का वैल्यूएशन 89 हजार करोड़ रुपए हुआ

मुंबई12 मिनट पहले
  • बायजू ने 2020 के पहले 9 महीनों में 11.11 हजार करोड़ रुपए का निवेश जुटाया
  • यह 2019 में जुटाए गए 40.9 करोड़ डॉलर से चार गुना अधिक है

ऑनलाइन एजुकेशन स्टार्टअप बायजू ( Byju's) को इस साल का पांचवां निवेश मिला। मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक नवंबर में अमेरिका की दो इन्वेस्टर फर्म ने बायजू में निवेश किया। टी रो प्राइस (T Rowe Price) और ब्लैकरॉक (Blackrock) ने 20 करोड़ डॉलर (1.48 हजार करोड़ रुपए) का निवेश किया है। इससे बायजू का वैल्यूएशन कैप 12 बिलियन डॉलर (88.95 हजार करोड़ रुपए) हो गई है।

बायजू में पांचवां निवेश

एडटेक यूनिकॉर्न बायजू को 2020 में अबतक पांच निवेश मिल चुके हैं। इस नए निवेश से दो महीने पहले सितंबर में 50 करोड़ डॉलर का निवेश मिला था। यह निवेश टॉप ग्लोबल टेक इन्वेस्टमेंट फर्म सिल्वर लेक पार्टनर्स, DST ग्लोबल और अन्य ने किया था। इससे बायजू का वैल्यूएशन 11 बिलियन डॉलर यानी 81.54 हजार करोड़ रुपए हो गया था। सिल्वर लेक पार्टनर्स ने इसी साल रिलायंस जियो और रिटेल वेंचर्स में भी निवेश किया है।

इंटरनेट कंपनियों में अमेरिकी निवेश

अमेरिकी इन्वेस्टमेंट फर्म टी रो प्राइस ने बायजू से पहले फ्लिपकार्ट और पेटीएम जैसी भारतीय इंटरनेट कंपनियों में निवेश किया है। सूत्रों के मुताबिक निवेश का यह दौर आने वाले कुछ हफ्ते में खत्म हो जाएगा। हालांकि, टी रो प्राइस के इस ताजा निवेश पर बायजू की तरफ से कोई बयान नहीं जारी किया गया है।

कोरोना के दौरान एडटेक में निवेश

दरअसल, भारत में कोरोना महामारी के दौरान ऑनलाइन कंपनियों को काफी फायदा मिला है। वेंचर इंटेलिजेंस के मुताबिक ऑनलाइन एजुकेशन सेक्टर में बायजू ने 2020 के पहले 9 महीनों में 1.5 बिलियन डॉलर (11.11 हजार करोड़ रुपए) का निवेश जुटाया। यह 2019 में जुटाए गए 40.9 करोड़ डॉलर से चार गुना अधिक है।

बायजू का कारोबार

इसी साल फरवरी में कंपनी की वैल्यूएशन 60.80 हजार करोड़ रुपए आंकी गई थी, जो अब बढ़कर 88.95 हजार करोड़ रुपए हो गई है। स्टार्टअप की शुरुआत बायजू रविंद्रन द्वारा 2007 में हुई थी। कंपनी के मुताबिक सितंबर में उसके साथ 6.4 करोड़ छात्र जुड़े हैं। इसमें 42 लाख सब्सक्राइबर पेड हैं।

