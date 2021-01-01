पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Business
  • Education Sector Budget Allocation 2021; RTE Forum National Convener Ambarish Rai On Girls Child Schooling

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बालिका शिक्षा पर बढ़ता खतरा:सरकार को जेंडर सेंसिबल पॉलिसी लाने की जरूरत, कुल बजट की 10% राशि शिक्षा पर खर्च की जाए

अंबरीष राय7 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • स्कूल खुलने पर 25% बच्चों के ड्रॉप आउट हो जाने की आशंका जताई जा रही है
  • सरकार ने बेटी बचाओ-बेटी पढ़ाओ अभियान पर 60% केवल विज्ञापन पर खर्च किए

संसद का बजट सत्र शुरू हो चुका है। देखने लायक होगा कि इस बार बजट में शिक्षा के लिए सरकार कितनी धनराशि आवंटित करती है। देश में 10 महीने के अंतराल के बाद एक बार फिर स्कूल खोले जाने की घोषणाएं हो रही हैं। कोरोना महामारी के चलते देश के 15 लाख स्कूल मार्च 2020 से ही बंद हैं। लगभग 30 करोड़ बच्चे स्कूलों से बाहर हैं। इस कठिन समय में स्कूलों के खोले जाने और बच्चों की स्कूल में वापसी के लिए आवश्यक धनराशि का बेहद जरूरी कदम होगा।

वित्तमंत्री श्रीमती निर्मला सीतारमण ने केंद्रीय बजट 2021-22 को लेकर विभिन्न क्षेत्रों में कार्यरत नागरिक सामाजिक संगठनों (सिविल सोसायटी ऑर्गनाइजेशंस) के साथ 17 दिसंबर, 2020 को बजट पूर्व विचार-विमर्श (प्री-बजट कंसल्टेशन) आयोजित किया था। जिसमें राइट टू एजुकेशन (आरटीई) फोरम सहित कई संगठनों ने शिक्षा पर किए जाने वाले खर्च को बढ़ाकर GDP के 6% तक किए जाने की मांग उठाई। राष्ट्रीय शिक्षा नीति, 2020 में किए गए वायदे के अनुसार 'जेंडर एंड इंक्लूसिव फंड' गठित करने के लिए अतिरिक्त धनराशि मुहैया कराने पर जोर दिया। ताकि लड़कियों की शिक्षा के समक्ष मौजूद चुनौतियों से निपटा जा सके।

शिक्षा अधिकार कानून लागू होने के बाद लड़कियों की संख्या में वृद्धि हुई
कोरोना महामारी ने पहले से ही देश की शिक्षा व्यवस्था को हिलाकर रख दिया है। अब जब 10 महीने के बाद स्कूल खुलने की बात हो रही है तो 20 से 25 प्रतिशत बच्चों के ड्रॉप आउट हो जाने की आशंका जताई जा रही है। इनमें अधिकांशतः लड़कियां और दलित, आदिवासी, विकलांग एवं गरीब-वंचित परिवारों के बच्चों की संख्या शामिल है। शिक्षा अधिकार कानून, 2009 के लागू होने के बाद बड़ी संख्या में बच्चों ने स्कूलों में दाखिला लिया था। जिनमें लड़कियों की संख्या में वृद्धि उल्लेखनीय थी। हालांकि, कमजोर आधारभूत संरचना और माध्यमिक स्कूलों की उपलब्धता में कमी के चलते लड़कियों के प्रारम्भिक (एलीमेंटरी) से माध्यमिक (सेकेंडरी) वर्गों में जाने की संभावनाएं कमजोर हो जाती हैं।

प्रारंभिक स्कूली शिक्षा के बाद पढ़ाई जारी रखने में लड़कियां असमर्थ
बाल संरक्षण आयोग की रिपोर्ट के अनुसार, 15 से 18 आयु वर्ग की 40% लड़कियां प्रारंभिक स्तर की स्कूली शिक्षा के बाद अपनी शिक्षा जारी रख पाने में असमर्थ हैं। यह आंकड़ा लड़कियों की 12वीं तक की शिक्षा पूरी करने के मामले में काफी चुनौतीपूर्ण है। यह दर्शाता है कि माध्यमिक विद्यालयों की संख्या बढ़ाने तथा पूर्णकालिक, नियमित, प्रशिक्षित व योग्य अध्यापकों की तत्काल नियुक्ति किए जाने की जरूरत है।

पिछले साल सितंबर के महीने में एक लिखित प्रश्न के जवाब में शिक्षा मंत्री श्री पोखरियाल ने खुद स्वीकार किया था कि देश के स्कूलों में 17.1 फीसदी शिक्षकों के पद रिक्त हैं। इन्हें तत्काल भरे जाने की जरूरत है। शिक्षा की गुणवत्ता सुनिश्चित करने के लिए योग्य अध्यापकों का होना जरूरी है। इसलिए संविदा (कांट्रैक्ट) पर रखे जाने वाले अप्रशिक्षित व कम मानदेय वाले अध्यापकों की नियुक्ति से बचना होगा।

ऑनलाइन शिक्षा ने गांव के छात्रों की मुश्किलें बढ़ाईं
यू डाइस 2016-17 के एक आंकड़े के मुताबिक 18% अध्यापक योग्यता के मामले में शिक्षा अधिकार कानून, 2009 के मानकों पर खरे नहीं उतरते हैं। इन्हें प्रशिक्षित और नियमित करने का काम भी अभी किया जाना है। ऑनलाइन शिक्षा के कारण भी असमानता की एक बड़ी खाई पैदा हो गई है, क्योंकि 80 प्रतिशत गांवों में रहने वाले तथा शहरों के गरीब बच्चे, जिनमें लड़कियों की संख्या बहुतायत है, कम्प्यूटर, लैपटॉप, स्मार्ट फोन और उचित संसाधनों के अभाव के कारण शिक्षा के दायरे से बाहर होते जा रहे हैं।

शिक्षा अधिकार कानून अभी 12.7% स्कूलों में ही लागू हो पाया
शिक्षा अधिकार कानून 2009 को 11 साल गुजर जाने के बाद भी पूरी तरह अमल में नहीं लाया जा सका। सरकारी आंकड़ों के मुताबिक, यह महज 12.7% स्कूलों में ही लागू किया जा सका है। अभी भी हमारे 52% स्कूल आधारभूत संरचना की कमी से जूझ रहे हैं। जहां स्वच्छ पीने का पानी, हाथ धोने की सुविधा व प्रयोग में लाने लायक शौचालय नहीं है। आर्थिक संसाधनों के बगैर न तो शिक्षा अधिकार कानून पूरी तरह लागू हो सकता है और न ही हाल में कैबिनेट द्वारा स्वीकार की गई नई राष्ट्रीय शिक्षा नीति का क्रियान्वयन हो सकता है।

1966 में भारत के पहले शिक्षा आयोग (कोठारी आयोग) ने शिक्षा पर देश की GDP का 6% खर्च करने के लक्ष्य को भी हासिल नहीं कर सके। शिक्षा का आवंटन हमेशा 3-4% के बीच बना रहा। केंद्र एवं राज्य दोनों को ही शिक्षा पर धनराशि खर्च करनी होती है जो अलग-अलग राज्यों में अलग-अलग होती है। इसमें गरीब एवं पिछड़े राज्य, खासकर उत्तर भारत और पूर्वोत्तर के राज्य धनराशि के आवंटन के मामले में काफी पीछे रह जाते हैं। जिससे शिक्षा में असमानता की बड़ी खाई खड़ी हो जाती है।

बेटी बचाओ-बेटी पढ़ाओ का 60% केवल विज्ञापन पर खर्च हो गया
पिछले दिनों लड़कियों की शिक्षा को बढ़ावा देने के लिए सरकार ने “बेटी बचाओ-बेटी पढ़ाओ” के अंतर्गत एक योजना की शुरुआत की थी. मगर उसका गम्भीरता से पालन नहीं हो सका। 2018-19 में इसके लिए निर्धारित धनराशि का 60% केवल विज्ञापन पर ही खर्च कर दिया गया। इस तरह की योजनाओं के लिए धन आवंटित करने के साथ ही स्पष्ट कार्ययोजना की जरूरत है, ताकि धनराशि को सही जगह खर्च कर उत्साहवर्धक परिणाम हासिल किए जा सकें। अभी राष्ट्रीय शिक्षा नीति में मध्यान्ह भोजन योजना को विस्तारित करते हुए सुबह का नाश्ता देने का सुझाव दिया गया है। इसके लिए अतिरिक्त धनराशि की आवश्यकता होगी।

शिक्षा का खर्च बढ़ाने वित्त मंत्री को पिटिशन भेजी गई
उत्तर प्रदेश के कुशीनगर की एक 16 वर्षीय दलित छात्रा वंदना ने केंद्रीय वित्त मंत्री को पिटिशन भेजकर शिक्षा पर होने वाले खर्च को बढ़ाने की मांग की है। ताकि कमजोर बच्चों को उनके पड़ोस में स्कूल उपलब्ध हो सके ताकि लड़कियां 12वीं तक कि शिक्षा पूरी कर सकें। इस पिटिशन पर 72 सांसदों सहित देश के विभिन्न इलाकों से लगभग 75 हजार लोगों ने हस्ताक्षर किए हैं और इसे एंडोर्से किया है। उम्मीद है कि केंद्र सरकार समय की गंभीरता को समझते हुए करोड़ों बच्चों के शिक्षा अधिकार, पोषण और उनकी देखभाल सुनिश्चित करेगी। और केंद्रीय बजट में कुल खर्च का 10% धनराशि शिक्षा पर आवंटित करेगी।

देश के 20 राज्यों में शिक्षा पर काम कर रही संस्था राइट टू एजुकेशन फोरम (RTE Forum) के राष्ट्रीय संयोजक अंबरीष राय राजनैतिक और सामाजिक कार्यकर्ता के तौर पर जाने जाते हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमुरादाबाद में हाईवे पर बस-ट्रक की भिड़ंत में 10 की मौत, 10 जख्मी; कोहरे की वजह से हुआ हादसा - मेरठ - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser