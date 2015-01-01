पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तस्करों की पसंद बना भारत:जून-अक्टूबर के दौरान 8 गुना बढ़ी तंबाकू की तस्करी, इस दौरान 412 करोड़ रु. की अवैध सिगरेट पकड़ी गई

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, कोविड-19 महामारी के कारण लगाए गए लॉकडाउन के दौरान भी भारी मात्रा में अवैध सिगरेट पकड़ी गई है।
  • जून-अक्टूबर 2019 के दौरान सिर्फ 52 करोड़ रुपए की अवैध सिगरेट पकड़ी गई थी
  • कमेटी ने कहा- तंबाकू पदार्थों पर तस्करी के लिए और कड़े कदम उठाने चाहिए

कई प्रकार के प्रतिबंध के बावजूद देश में तंबाकू तस्करी पर रोक नहीं लग पा रही है। इसका संकेत FICCI की कमेटी अगेंस्ट स्मगलिंग एंड काउंटरफीटिंग एक्टिविटीज डिस्ट्रॉय द इकोनॉमी (CASCADE) की रिपोर्ट से मिलता है। कमेटी की एक रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, देश में जून से अक्टूबर 2020 के दौरान तंबाकू तस्करी में 8 गुना की बढ़ोतरी हुई है।

बीते पांच महीने में 412 करोड़ रुपए की अवैध सिगरेट पकड़ी

CASCADE की रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, जून से अक्टूबर के बीच पांच महीने की अवधि में प्रवर्तन एजेंसियों ने 412 करोड़ रुपए की अवैध सिगरेट पकड़ी है। पिछले साल समान अवधि में केवल 52 करोड़ रुपए की अवैध सिगरेट पकड़ी गई थी। रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, कोविड-19 महामारी के कारण लगाए गए लॉकडाउन के दौरान भी भारी मात्रा में अवैध सिगरेट पकड़ी गई है।

अपराधी लगातार तस्करी के सामान की घुसपैठ करा रहे हैं: अनिल राजपूत

इस रिपोर्ट पर प्रतिक्रिया देते हुए FICCI CASCADE के चेयरमैन अनिल राजपूत ने कहा कि तंबाकू तस्करी में लगभग 8 गुना की बढ़ोतरी से संकेत मिलता है कि भारत तंबाकू तस्करों के लिए पसंदीदा स्थान बना हुआ है। अनिल के मुताबिक, इससे यह स्पष्ट होता है कि अपराधियों के संगठन लगातार विभिन्न तरीकों से देश में तस्करी के सामान की घुसपैठ करा रहे हैं।

सरकार को और उपाय करने होंगे

उन्होंने कहा कि इन अपराधियों पर रोक लगाने के लिए सख्त निगरानी की आवश्यकता है। FICCI CASCADE का कहना है कि तंबाकू उत्पादों के प्रयोग और तस्करी में कदम उठाने के लिए सरकार कई कदम उठा रही है। लेकिन सरकार को इस दिशा में और कदम उठाने होंगे। कमेटी का कहना है कि सरकार को पॉलिसी हस्तक्षेप और जागरुकता पैदा करने जैसे कदम भी उठाने चाहिए।

