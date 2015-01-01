पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शेयरों में तेजी:टेस्ला के शेयरों ने सालभर में निवेशकों को दिया 550% का रिटर्न, मार्केट कैप भी रिलायंस से लगभग तीन गुना अधिक

मुंबई11 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
शेयरों में बढ़त के चलते टेस्ला के को-फाउंडर एलन मस्क का नेटवर्थ 2020 में अबतक 7.99 लाख करोड़ रुपए बढ़ा।
  • टेस्ला के को-फाउंडर एलन मस्क का नेटवर्थ 2020 में अबतक 7.99 लाख करोड़ रुपए बढ़ा
  • BSE में रिलायंस का मार्केट कैप 13.30 लाख करोड़ रुपए है

इलेक्ट्रिक वाहन (EV) बनाने वाली कंपनी टेस्ला के शेयरों में शानदार तेजी देखने को मिली। शेयर मंगलवार को 6.43% ऊपर 555.38 डॉलर प्रति शेयर के भाव पर बंद हुआ। कंपनी के शेयर ने निवेशकों को 2020 में अबतक 550% का रिटर्न दिया। शानदार तेजी के चलते कंपनी का मार्केट कैप भी पहली बार 500 बिलियन डॉलर (39.97 लाख करोड़ रुपए) के पार पहुंच गया है। यह रिलायंस इंडस्ट्रीज के मार्केट कैप से तीन गुना अधिक है। RIL मार्केट कैप के लिहाज भारत की सबसे बड़ी कंपनी है।

शानदार तेजी की वजह

ब्लूमबर्ग के मुताबिक बीते हफ्ते से टेस्ला के शेयरों में शानदार तेजी देखने को मिल रही है। क्योंकि, पिछले सोमवार को S&P डाउ जोंस इंडेक्स ने आने वाले दिनों में टेस्ला को इंडेक्स में शामिल करने की बात कही थी। रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक टेस्ला के शेयर को डाउ जोंस इंडेक्स में इसी साल 21 दिसंबर को शामिल किया जा सकता है।

एलन मस्क की नेटवर्थ में बढ़त

शेयरों में बढ़त के चलते टेस्ला के को-फाउंडर एलन मस्क का नेटवर्थ 2020 में अबतक 108 बिलियन डॉलर (7.99 लाख करोड़ रुपए) बढ़ा। यह किसी भी शख्स की नेटवर्थ में अबतक की सबसे अधिक बढ़ोतरी है। ब्लूमबर्ग बिलियनर्स इंडेक्स के मुताबिक एलन मस्क की नेटवर्थ 136 बिलियन डॉलर (10 लाख करोड़ रुपए) है।

बिल गेट्स को पीछे छोड़ा

इंडेक्स में वो दुनिया के दूसरे सबसे अमीर शख्स बन गए हैं। उन्होंने नेटवर्थ के लिहाज से बिल गेट्स को पीछे छोड़ा है। बिल गेट्स की नेटवर्थ 129 बिलियन डॉलर (9.54 लाख करोड़ रुपए) है। इसी साल जनवरी में मस्क 35वें रैंक पर थे। ब्लूमबर्ग के मुताबिक टेस्ला के शेयर ने कल शुरुआती कारोबार में 4.1% की बढ़त के साथ 543.17 डॉलर प्रति शेयर को टच किया। कंपनी का मार्केट कैप भी 506 बिलियन डॉलर (37.43 लाख करोड़ रुपए) के स्तर पर पहुंच गया था।

RIL के मार्केट कैप से तीन अधिक टेस्ला का मार्केट कैप

बाजार बंद होने के बाद नैस्डैक में टेस्ला का मार्केट कैप 526.45 बिलियन डॉलर (38.94 लाख करोड़ रुपए) रहा। यह भारत की सबसे बड़ी कंपनी रिलायंस इंडस्ट्रीज के मार्केट कैप से लगभग तीन गुना अधिक है। BSE में रिलायंस का मार्केट कैप 13.30 लाख करोड़ रुपए है।

