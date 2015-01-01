पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रिकवरी के संकेत:ज्यादा रोजगार की उम्मीद बढ़ी, हर 5 में से 2 पेशेवर मानते हैं अगले साल भारत में नई नौकरी बढ़ेगी

नई दिल्ली20 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
अप्रैल में कराए गए लिंक्डइन सर्वेक्षण में महज 19% लोगों ने अगले साल नई नौकरी बढ़ने की उम्मीद जताई थी
  • अप्रैल से नवंबर तक की अवधि में पेशेवरों का औसत कन्फिडेंस स्कोर 50 से 57 के बीच बना रहा
  • 53% पेशेवरों ने उम्मीद जताई कि अगले 6 महीने में कंपनियों का प्रदर्शन बेहतर रहेगा

भारत में हर 5 में से दो यानी 40 फीसदी पेशेवरों को अगले साल नई नौकरी बढ़ने की उम्मीद है। यह बात गुरुवार को जारी हुए लिक्डइन के इयर-एंड सर्वेक्षण प्लेटफॉर्म डाटा फॉर 2020 में कही गई। इसी साल अप्रैल में कराए गए लिंक्डइन सर्वेक्षण में महज 19 फीसदी लोगों ने अगले साल नई नौकरी बढ़ने की उम्मीद जताई थी। यानी, ज्यादा रोजगार की उम्मीद जताने वाले पेशेवरों के अनुपात में दोगुने से ज्यादा बढ़ोतरी हुई है।

सर्वेक्षण रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक अप्रैल से नवंबर तक की अवधि में पेशेवरों का औसत कन्फिडेंस स्कोर 50 से 57 के बीच बना रहा। 53 फीसदी पेशेवरों ने उम्मीद जताई कि अगले 6 महीने में कंपनियों का प्रदर्शन बेहतर रहेगा। लिंक्डइन के वर्कफोर्स कन्फिडेंस इंडेक्स के लिए अप्रैल से नवंबर तक कराए गए सर्वेक्षण में 21,066 पेशेवरों ने जवाब दर्ज कराए।

लर्निंग हर किसी के काम का हिस्सा बनेगा

लिंक्डइन के इंडिया कंट्री मैनेजर आशुतोष गुप्ता ने कहा कि आने वाले समय में भारत 5 प्रमुख कार्यक्षेत्रों में कामकाज का तरीका फिर से बनाएगा। इनमें वर्कप्लेस, करियर, रिक्रूटिंग, बिजने और लीडरशिप स्टाइल शामिल हैं। 2021 में स्किल्स-फर्स्ट हायरिंग सबसे प्रमुख रुझान रहेगा। चीफ ह्यूमन रिसोर्सेज ऑफीसर महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका निभाएंगे, वर्चुअल कॉलेबोरेशन मजबूत होगा और लर्निंग हर किसी के काम का एक हिस्सा होगा।

ऑनलाइन लर्निंग केंद्र में आया

2020 के बारे में रिपोर्ट में कहा गया कि ऑनलाइन लर्निंग और डिजिटल स्किल्स केंद्र में आ गए और भारतीय पेशेवरों ने अपना स्किल बढ़ाकर प्रॉडक्टिव बने रहने की कोशिश की। लिंक्डइन लर्निंग पर मंथली लर्निंग आवर्स की औसत संख्या जनवरी-फरवरी के मुकाबले अप्रैल-दिसंबर में 3 गुना ज्यादा रही। 57 फीसदी पेशेवरों ने कहा कि आने वाले समय में वे ऑनलाइन लर्निंग पर ज्यादा वक्त खर्च करेंगे।

32% को अगले साल आय बढ़ने की उम्मीद

रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक 78 फीसदी यानी हर 5 में से करीब 4 बेरोजगार पेशेवरों ने तनाव महसूस किया। सिर्फ 32 फीसदी यानी 3 में से करीब 1 भारतीय पेशेवर ने उम्मीद जताई कि अगले साल उनकी आय बढ़ सकती है। इस हॉलीडे सीजन के बारे में 61 फीसदी यानी 5 में से करीब 3 ने कहा कि वे कम छुट्‌टी लेंगे।

