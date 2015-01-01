पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • ESG Fund In India, Stock Market News Update; According To ICICI Direct Report, ESG Means Environment

पर्सनल फाइनेंस:भारत में भी जोर पकड़ रहा है ESG फंड, इन म्यूचुअल फंड हाउस ने शुरू किया ESG पर फोकस

मुंबई39 मिनट पहले
  • वैश्विक स्तर पर ESG की थीम पर आधारित स्कीम में अच्छा खासा निवेश आ रहा है
  • यूरोप में 60% ETF ने MSCI यूरोप इंडेक्स को प्रदर्शन के मामले में पीछे छोड़ दिया है

वैश्विक स्तर पर ESG की थीम पर आधारित स्कीम में जहां अच्छा खासा निवेश आ रहा है, वहीं अब भारत में भी इस थीम को लेकर म्यूचुअल फंड हाउस प्रोडक्ट लांच कर रहे हैं। अब तक 5 म्यूचुअल फंड हाउस ने इस थीम पर प्रोडक्ट लांच किए हैं। हालांकि भारत में यह थीम अभी शुरुआती चरण में है, पर लंबी अवधि में फंड हाउस को इसमें अच्छा खासा अवसर दिख रहा है।

एनवायरमेंट, सोशल और गवर्नेंस है ESG

आईसीआईसीआई डायरेक्ट की रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक ESG का मतलब एनवायरमेंट, सोशल और गवर्नेंस फैक्टर्स से है। वैश्विक स्तर पर निवेशक अब ESG को लेकर काफी सोच विचार कर रहे हैं। वे कंपनियों के एनवायरमेंट फुटप्रिंट, सोशल इंपैक्ट और गवर्नेंस फैक्टर्स पर सोच विचार कर रहे हैं, जहां वे साधारण फाइनेंशियल पैरामीटर्स की बजाय वहां निवेश कर सकें।

वैश्विक स्तर पर ESG के आधार पर हो रहा है निवेश का फैसला

वैश्विक स्तर पर एनवायरमेंट, सोशल और गवर्नेंस के आंकड़ों के आधार पर निवेश का फैसला लिया जा रहा है। इन तीनों का असेट अंडर मैनेजमेंट (AUM) पिछले 8 सालों में तीन गुना बढ़कर 40.5 ट्रिलियन डॉलर हो गया है। ESG का प्रदर्शन रिस्क एडजस्टेड होता है। यहां तक कि भारत में भी निफ्टी 100 ESG इंडेक्स ने निफ्टी 50 या निफ्टी 100 इंडेक्स की तुलना में अलग-अलग समय में बेहतर प्रदर्शन किया है।

ESG लॉर्ज कैप फंड होते हैं

ESG फंड मुख्य रूप से लॉर्ज कैप फंड होते हैं जिसके सेक्टर्स अलोकेशन में लॉर्ज कैप म्यूचुअल फंड की तुलना में कुछ अंतर होता है। सेबी के नियमों के मुताबिक ESG फंड्स को थिमेटिक फंड्स के तहत कैटेग्राइज किया गया है। यह अच्छी तरह से विविधीकृत (डाइवर्सिफाइ) होता है। यह अन्य थिमेटिक फंड्स की तरह केवल थिमेटिक पर ही फोकस नहीं करता है।

आईटी और फार्मा में ओवरवेट

बेंचमार्क निफ्टी 100 ESG इंडेक्स आईटी और फार्मा सेक्टर्स में ओवरवेट है। जबकि फाइनेंशियल और ऑयल गैस में यह अंडरवेट है। ESG फंड उन कंपनियों में निवेश नहीं करता है जो तंबाकू, अल्कोहल, विवादित हथियारों और जुआ के कारोबार में शामिल हैं। यह ज्यादातर आईटी और फार्मा सेक्टर्स में ही निवेश करता है। उन सेक्टर्स में कम निवेश करता है जो उतार-चढ़ाव वाले सेक्टर्स होते हैं। इनमें ऑयल एवं गैस और मेटल आदि हैं।

आईटी और फार्मा सेक्टर्स लंबी अवधि में अच्छे सेक्टर्स माने जाते हैं। पिछली कुछ तिमाहियों में इनका प्रदर्शन अच्छा रहा है।

भारत में हो रहा है विस्तार

भारत में ESG निवेश की दुनिया का विस्तार हो रहा है। इस समय ESG में सक्रिय फंड हाउस में एक्सिस ESG इक्विटी फंड, ICICI प्रूडेंशियल ESG, क्वांटम ESG फंड और SBI मैग्नम इक्विटी ESG फंड हैं। हाल में मिरै असेट ने भी ESG फंड को लांच किया है। चूंकि यह सभी नए फंड लांच किए गए हैं, इसलिए इनका पिछला रिटर्न का प्रदर्शन अभी उपलब्ध नहीं है।

निफ्टी 100 ESG का रिटर्न 8.80 पर्सेंट

पिछले एक साल का रिटर्न देखें तो निफ्टी 100 ESG टीआरआई ने 8.8% का रिटर्न दिया है। 5 सालों में इसने 8.3% का रिटर्न दिया है।7 सालों में 13.6% का रिटर्न रहा है। निफ्टी 50 टीआरआई ने इसी अवधि में 3.6%, 6.6% और 11.4% का रिटर्न दिया है।

कोरोना से बढ़ा ESG का महत्व

दरअसल पूरी दुनिया में इस समय कोरोना की बीमारी के चलते ESG फंड का महत्व और बढ़ गया है। कंपनियां अब एनवायरमेंट, सोशल और गवर्नेंस को लेकर काफी सतर्क हो गई हैं। भारत में भी म्यूचुअल फंड इसी अवसर को भुना रहे हैं। यूरोप में 60% एक्सचेंज ट्रेडेड फंड (ETF) ने MSCI यूरोप इंडेक्स को प्रदर्शन के मामले में कोराना की अवधि में पीछे छोड़ दिया है। अमेरिका में 59% ESG ईटीएफ ने S&P 500 इंडेक्स की तुलना में बेहतर प्रदर्शन किया है।

पांच फंड हाउस के पास ESG स्कीम

भारत में म्यूचुअल फंड की ESG स्कीम ने जिन शेयरों में सबसे ज्यादा निवेश किया है उसमें रिलायंस इंडस्ट्रीज लिमिटेड (RIL) HDFC बैंक, इंफोसिस, HDFC लिमिटेड, टाटा कंसलटेंसी सर्विसेस (TCS), ICICI बैंक, कोटक महिंद्रा बैंक, हिंदुस्तान यूनिलीवर लिमिटेड (HUL), ITC एक्सिस बैंक,L&T और भारती एयरटेल हैं।

