इकोनॉमी में सुधार:यूरो जोन की अर्थव्यवस्था में उम्मीद से बेहतर रिकवरी, तीसरी तिमाही में जीडीपी में 12.7% की बढ़त

नई दिल्ली22 मिनट पहले
फ्रांस की इकोनॉमी में भी जबरदस्त सुधार देखने को मिला है। शुक्रवार को राष्ट्रीय स्टेटस्टिक्स ऑफिस इन्सी (Insee) ने बताया कि सितंबर तिमाही में देश की जीडीपी 18.2% बढ़ी है।  
  • यूरो जोन में कुल 19 देश शामिल हैं, जो करेंसी के रूप में यूरो का उपयोग करते हैं
  • वर्ल्ड बैंक के मुताबिक 2019 में यूरो जोन की जीडीपी 13,335.84 बिलियन यूएस डॉलर की थी

कैलेंडर ईयर की तीसरी तिमाही में यूरो जोन की इकोनॉमी उम्मीद से बेहतर रिकवर हुई है। इससे पहले कोरोना महामारी के कारण इस क्षेत्र की जीडीपी में भारी गिरावट देखने को मिली थी। यूरोपियन यूनियन (EU) के स्टेटस्टिक्स विभाग द्वारा जारी डेटा के मुताबिक तीसरी तिमाही में जीडीपी की शानदार रिकवरी में इटली, फ्रांस और स्पेन की सबसे अहम भूमिका रही।

जीडीपी में शानदार रिकवरी

विभाग द्वारा जारी डेटा कि मुताबिक यूरो जोन की जीडीपी तीसरी तिमाही में 12.7% की ग्रोथ है। इससे पहले जुलाई-सितंबर तिमाही में जीडीपी में 11.8% की गिरावट देखने को मिली थी। विभाग ने बताया कि अक्टूबर में कंज्यूमर प्राइस में उम्मीद से ज्यादा की गिरावट देखने को मिली है। दूसरी ओर फ्रांस की इकोनॉमी में भी जबरदस्त सुधार देखने को मिला है। शुक्रवार को राष्ट्रीय स्टेटस्टिक्स ऑफिस इन्सी (Insee) ने बताया कि सितंबर तिमाही में देश की जीडीपी 18.2% बढ़ी है।

अमेरिका ने आर्थिक विकास का नया इतिहास रचा, तीसरी तिमाही में अर्थव्यवस्था रिकॉर्ड 33.1% के एनुअलाइज्ड रेट से बढ़ी

इकोनॉमिक आउटपुट

सालाना आधार पर यूरोजोन इकोनॉमिक का आउटपुट 4.3 पर्सेंट कम था, हालांकि 14.8 परसेंट की दर से सालाना गिरावट इसमें पिछले तीन महीनों में देखी गई है। रॉयटर्स के इकोनॉमिस्ट पोल के मुताबिक सालाना आधार पर अक्टूबर में कंज्यूमर प्राइस 0.3% नीचे रहा था, जो सितंबर में मासिक आधार पर 0.2% बढ़कर भी समान रहा। इसके अलावा एनर्जी प्राइस भी 8.4% नीचे फिसल गया।

क्या है यूरो जोन?

बता दें कि यूरो जोन में कुल 19 देश शामिल हैं, जो करेंसी के रूप में यूरो का उपयोग करते हैं। वर्ल्ड बैंक के मुताबिक 2019 में यूरो जोन की जीडीपी 13,335.84 बिलियन यूएस डॉलर की थी, जो दुनिया के अर्थव्यवस्था में 11.06% हिस्सेदारी रखती है।

