  Facebook's India Head Of Public Policy Ankhi Das Quits After Row Over Regulating Political Content

विवाद बना कारण:फेसबुक की दक्षिण, मध्य एशिया और भारत की पब्लिक पॉलिसी डायरेक्टर आंखी दास ने दिया इस्तीफा

नई दिल्ली2 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कंपनी ने कहा आंखी भारत में हमारे सबसे पुराने कर्मचारियों में से रही हैं
  • आंखी पिछले दो सालों से हमारी लीडरशिप टीम का हिस्सा थीं

फेसबुक इंडिया की पब्लिक पॉलिसी हेड आंखी दास ने कंपनी छोड़ने का ऐलान कर दिया है। इसकी जानकारी खुद फेसबुक की तरफ से दी गई है। फेसबुक के भारत में प्रबंध निदेशक (एमडी) और वाइस प्रेसीडेंट अजीत मोहन ने कहा कि आंखी ने यह फैसला किया है कि वे अपने रोल से हटेंगी और आगे पब्लिक सर्विस में काम करेंगी।

आंखी भारत में हमारे सबसे पुराने कर्मचारियों में से रही हैं और वे 9 साल तक हमारे साथ काम की हैं। वे पिछले दो सालों से हमारी लीडरशिप टीम का हिस्सा थीं और उन्होंने महत्वपूर्ण योगदान दिया है। हम उनकी सेवाओं के लिए आभारी हैं।

फेसबुक पर हेट स्पीच को बढ़ावा देने का आरोप

हाल ही में आंखी दास डाटा सुरक्षा विधेयक 2019 पर संसद की संयुक्त समिति के सामने पेश हुई थीं। इस समिति की अध्यक्षता बीजेपी सांसद मीनाक्षी लेखी कर रही हैं। बीते दिनों में फेसबुक पर हेट स्पीच को बढ़ावा देने और राजनीतिक झुकाव के आरोप लगे।

इन आरोपों पर फेसबुक ने भी अपनी प्रतिक्रिया दी थी और कहा था कि वे हेट स्पीच के मामले में कार्रवाई को लेकर सजग है। फेसबुक ने कहा था कि अपनी पॉलिसी के हिसाब से किसी भी पार्टी या धर्म को नहीं देखता है और निष्पक्षता के साथ काम करता है।

