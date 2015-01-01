पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वाहनों की खुदरा बिक्री घटी:पैसेंजर व्हीकल का रिटेल सेल्स 9% घटा, डीलर्स के पास स्टॉक कम थे, ग्राहकों को पिछले साल जैसा डिस्काउंट भी नहीं मिला

नई दिल्ली15 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • टू-व्हीलर की बिक्री 26.82% और थ्री-व्हीलर की बिक्री 64.5% घटी
  • ट्रैक्टर की बिक्री 55% बढ़ी, पर कमर्शियल वाहनों की बिक्री 30.32% गिरी

ऑटोमोबाइल डीलर्स संगठन FADA ने सोमवार को कहा कि अक्टूबर में पैसेंजर व्हीकल (PV) सेल्स साल-दर-साल आधार पर 8.8 फीसदी गिरावट के साथ 2,49,860 यूनिट रहा। फेडरेशन ऑफ ऑटोमोबाइल डीलर्स एसोसिएशंस (FADA) के मुताबिक मुख्यत: आपूर्ति से संबंधित मुद्दे के कारण रजिस्ट्रेशन की रफ्तार घटने से रिटेल सेल्स में गिरावट आई। अक्टूबर 2019 में PV सेल्स 2,73,980 यूनिट रहा था।

FADA के प्रेसिडेंट विंकेश गुलाटी ने कहा कि नवरात्रि के दौरान वाहनों का खूब रजिस्ट्रेशन हुआ, लेकिन फिर भी बिक्री साल-दर-साल आधार पर कम रही, क्योंकि पिछले साल नवरात्रि और दिवाली एक ही महीने में पड़ी थी। उन्होंने कहा कि पैसेंजर व्हीकल सेगमेंट में नए लांच की मांग बनी रही, लेकिन टू-व्हीलर सेगमेंट में सस्ती मोटरसाइकिलों की मांग कम रही। FADA ने 1,464 में से 1,257 रीजनल ट्र्रांसपोर्ट ऑफिसेज (RTO) से व्हीकल रजिस्ट्रेशन के आंकड़े जुटाए हैं।

अन्य सेगमेंट में रिटेल सेल्स का परफॉर्मेंस

  • टू-व्हीलर की बिक्री 26.82 फीसदी घटकर 10,41,682 यूनिट पर आ गई, जो एक साल पहले की समान अवधि में 14,23,394 यूनिट थी।
  • कमर्शियल वाहनों की बिक्री भी इस दौरान 30.32 फीसदी घटकर 44,480 यूनिट रही, जो एक साल पहले की समान अवधि में 63,837 यूनिट थी।
  • थ्री-व्हीलर की बिक्री पिछले महीने 64.5 फीसदी घटकर 22,381 यूनिट रही, जो एक साल पहले की समान अवधि में 63,042 यूनिट थी।
  • ट्रैक्टर की बिक्री हालांकि इस दौरान 55 फीसदी बढ़कर 55,146 यूनिट रही, जो एक साल पहले की समान अवधि में 35,456 यूनिट थी।
  • सभी प्रकार के वाहनों की कुल बिक्री इस दौरान 23.99 फीसदी घटकर 14,13,549 यूनिट पर आ गई, जो एक साल पहले की समान अवधि में 18,59,709 यूनिट थी।

डिस्काउंट कम मिलने से भी घटी बिक्री

उन्होंने कहा कि अधिकतर पैसेंजर व्हीकल डीलर्स के पास हाई सेलिंग आइटम्स और ऑड वेरिएंट्स के स्टॉक कम थे। इसके अलावा पिछले फेस्टिवल सीजन के मुकाबले इस बार डिस्काउंट भी कम था। इसलिए भी रिटेल सेल्स में गिरावट आई।

कोरोना की तीसरी लहर से बाजार में सतर्कता बढ़ी

गुलाटी ने कहा कि स्मॉल कमर्शियल व्हीकल की मांग ज्यादा रही, क्योंकि लोकल गुड्स का ट्रांसपोर्टेशन प्री-कोविड स्तर पर पहुंच गया है। लेकिन मीडियम और हैवी कमर्शियल व्हीकल सेगमेंट में मांग कम रही। सेल्स आउटलुक के बारे में गुलाटी ने कहा कि फेस्टिवल सीजन खत्म होने की तरफ बढ़ रहा है और कई शहरों में कोरोनावायरस महामारी की तीसरी लहर चल रही है। इसलिए ग्राहक सतर्कता बरत रहे हैं।

यूरोपीय देशो में लॉकडाउन से स्पेयर पार्ट्स की खरीदारी प्रभावित होगी

उन्होंने कहा कि कुछ यूरोपीय देशों में लॉकडाउन की घोषणा हो गई है। इसके कारण स्पेयर पार्ट्स की खरीद में परेशानी होगी। इससे भारतीय बाजार में वाहनों की आपूर्ति प्रभावित होगी। इससे पैसेंजर व्हीकल सेल्स प्रभावित हो सकता है।

फेस्टिवल सीजन खत्म होने के बाद वाहनों की मांग घटने की आशंका

FADA ने एक बार फिर OEM और डीलर्स को इन्वेटरी कम रखने की सलाह दी। क्योंकि फेस्टिवल के बाद मांग घट सकती है। गुलाटी ने कहा कि इस कारोबारी साल में इन्वेंटरी लेवल सबसे ऊंचे स्तर पर है। इसलिए यह डीलर्स के फाइनेंशियल हेल्थ को प्रभावित कर सकता है। इसके कारण कुछ शॉप बंद हो सकते हैं और कर्मचारियों की नौकरी छूट सकती है।

