फ्लाइट में सफर करने वाले यात्रियों को राहत:अगले तीन महीने तक नहीं बढ़ेगा हवाई किराया, फेयर पर लगी सीमा जारी रहेगी

नई दिल्ली
  • कॉपी लिंक

घरेलू उड़ानों पर हवाई किराए की ऊपरी और निचली सीमा 24 नवंबर के बाद तीन महीने तक और लागू रहेगी। यह जानकारी नागर विमानन मंत्री हरदीप सिंह पुरी ने गुरुवार को दी। मंत्रालय ने सबसे पहले 21 मई को सात बैंड के जरिए यह सीमा 24 अगस्त के तक के लिए लागू की थी।

इसका क्लासिफिकेशन ट्रैवल के समय के हिसाब से किया गया था। बाद में इसे बढ़ाकर 24 नवंबर कर दिया गया था। सरकार ने हवाई किराए पर कैप लागू कर दिया था। इस कैप के मुताबिक, 40 मिनट से कम अवधि वाली घरेलू हवाई यात्रा के लिए न्यूनतम किराया 2,000 रुपए और अधिकतम किराया 6,000 रुपए तय किया गया था।

कोविड-19 के पूर्व के स्तर पर पहुंच जाएंगी

पुरी ने कहा कि अनुसूचित घरेलू उड़ानें इस साल के अंत तक कोविड-19 के पूर्व के स्तर पर पहुंच जाएंगी। उसके बाद उन्हें किराये की सीमा को हटाने में कोई हिचकिचाहट नहीं होगी। पुरी ने कहा कि हालांकि, अभी हम इसे तीन महीने के लिए बढ़ा रहे हैं, लेकिन इस साल के अंत तक यदि हमें स्थिति में उल्लेखनीय सुधार दिखेगा और हम कोविड-19 से पूर्व के स्तर पर पहुंच रहे होंगे।

ऐसे में यदि नागर विमानन मंत्रालय के मेरे सहयोगी चाहेंगे कि इसे पूरे तीन माह तक लागू नहीं किया जाए, तो निश्चित रूप में मुझे इसे हटाने में हिचकिचाहट नहीं होगी। कोरोना वायरस महामारी के प्रसार को रोकने के लिए लॉकडाउन के बाद घरेलू उड़ान सेवाएं 25 मई को करीब दो माह के अंतराल के बाद फिर शुरू हुई थी। नागर विमानन महानिदेशालय (डीजीसीए) ने 21 मई को टिकटों के लिए यात्रा के समय के आधार पर ऊपरी और निचली सीमा के साथ सात बैंड की घोषणा की थी।

