रिपोर्ट:सितंबर तिमाही में अपैरल बिक्री कमजोर, औसत रेवेन्यू भी 45-55% नीचे फिसला

नई दिल्ली26 मिनट पहले
  • ऑनलाइन सेल में पेपे जींस की बिक्री में 8-10% की बढ़त दर्ज की गई है
  • मैक्स फैशन के ओम्नी ग्राहकों की संख्या 3 लाख हो गए हैं, जो कोरोना के पहले केवल 20 हजार थे

कोरोना का असर कपड़ों की रिटेल बिक्री पर अभी भी नजर आ रहा है। महामारी और लॉकडाउन के चलते स्टोर से बिक्री की दरों में गिरावट देखने को मिली है। मोतीलाल ओसवाल द्वारा जारी रिटेल रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक सितंबर तिमाही में अपैरल रिटेल की बिक्री सालाना आधार पर कमजोर रही। औसत रेवेन्यू भी 45-55% नीचे फिसल गया है।

कोरोना का असर

दूसरी तिमाही में अन्य के मुकाबले अपैरल सेक्टर्स में बिक्री के आंकड़े कमजोर हुए हैं। रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक इस सेक्टर में गिरावट की बड़ी वजह कोरोना महामारी है। क्योंकि, महामारी के चलते मॉल्स, स्टोर्स, बड़े शोरूम बंद थे। इसमें सबसे ज्यादा प्रभावित छोटे स्टोर्स हुए हैं। इसके लॉकडाउन के दौरान अलावा भाड़े का भुगतान भी इस सेक्टर को प्रभावित किया। फेस्टिव सीजन के चलते फुटवियर, एथनिक वियर और कैजुअल वियर की बिक्री में अच्छी बढ़त देखने को मिली है।

बड़े रिटेलर्स ने खोले नए स्टोर्स

ऐसे दुकानदारों ने अपने स्टोर बंद कर दिए, जिनको फायदा नहीं हो रहा था। इसके अलावा भारी भाड़े का भुगतान करने में असमर्थ होने के कारण भी स्टोर बंद हुए। रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक 5-10% ऐसे स्टोर्स बंद हुए हैं, जिनके रेवेन्यू का पैमाना बेहद कम रहा। हालांकि, बड़े रिटेलर्स ने इस दौरान कई नए स्टोर्स खोले हैं और बंद भी किए हैं। इससे टोटल स्टोर्स की गिनती पर करने पर ज्यादा बदलाव नहीं दिख रहा है। जैसे वेस्टसाइड ने दो स्टोर बंद कर दिए हैं और तीन नए स्टोर खोले हैं। जबकि ब्रैंडफैक्टरी ने कई स्टोर्स को बंद कर दिया है।

ऑनलाइन बिक्री में बढ़ोतरी

रिटेल रिपोर्ट में कहा गया है कि लोग ऑनलाइन शॉपिंग में ज्यादा सहज हैं। इससे कई अपैरल ब्रांड की बिक्री में ग्रोथ देखने को मिला है। पेपे जींस की ऑनलाइन सेल में 8-10% की बढ़त हुई है। मैक्स फैशन के ओम्नी ग्राहकों की संख्या 3 लाख हो गए हैं, जो कोरोना के पहले केवल 20 हजार थे। यानी ओम्नमी चैनल कस्टमर बेस में 15 गुना का इजाफा हुआ है। रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक 90% ऑनलाइन बिक्री लॉयल कस्टमर से आ रही है।

ऑनलाइन बिजनेस में शिफ्ट होने की योजना

ऐसे में रिटेलर्स अपने कारोबार के बड़े हिस्से को ऑनलाइन करने की सोच रहे हैं। ऐसे में ओम्नी चैनल की भूमिका बड़ी हो जाएगी। इसमें रिटेलर्स अपने स्टोर का उपयोग बड़े इन्वेंट्री और पिकअप एंड ड्रॉप के लिए करना चाहते हैं। इससे लॉजिस्टिक कॉस्ट भी कम हो जाएगी और ग्राहकों तक पहुंच भी आसान हो जाएगी। साथ ही ऑनलाइन ग्राहकों और ब्रांडिंग कम्युनिकेशन के संदर्भ में विज्ञापन और ब्रांडिंग में निवेश के क्षेत्र में भी बदलाव देखने को मिल सकता है।

