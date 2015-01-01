पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Business
  • FASTag Will Be Mandatory For Vehicles Older Than 1 January; The New Rule Will Come Into Effect From 1 April 2021

नोटिफिकेशन जारी:1 जनवरी से पुराने वाहनों के लिए FASTag होगा अनिवार्य; नया नियम 1 अप्रैल 2021 से लागू हो जाएगा

नई दिल्ली24 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • नए चार पहिया वाहनों के लिए पंजीकरण के समय से ही फास्टैग को अनिवार्य कर दिया गया था

केन्द्र सरकार ने दिसंबर 2017 से पहले खरीदे गए सभी पुराने फोर व्हीकल के लिए फास्टैग (FASTag) को अनिवार्य कर दिया है। सरकार ने M और N कैटिगरी के पुराने वाहनों के लिए 1 जनवरी 2021 तक फास्टैग का होना जरूरी कर दिया गया है। यह नया नियम 1 अप्रैल 2021 से लागू हो जाएगा। यह नियम फ्राॅम 51 (बीमा का प्रमाण पत्र) में संशोधन के जरिए बनाया गया है। सरकार ने इस संबंध में नोटिफिकेशन भी जारी कर दिया है।

सरकार द्वारा शनिवार को जारी गाइडलाइन के अनुसार, फास्टैग को अब 1 जनवरी, 2021 से पुरानी गाड़ियों यानी 1 दिसंबर, 2017 से पहले बेची जाने वाली मोटर वाहनों (चार पहिया वाहनों) की सीएमवीआर, 1989 में संशोधन कर FASTag को जरूरी कर दिया है।

नए वाहनों के लिए पहले से नियम लागू

बता दें कि नए फोर व्हीकल्स के लिए रजिस्ट्रेशन के समय से ही फास्टैग को अनिवार्य कर दिया गया था और वाहन निर्माता या उनके डीलरों को इसकी आपूर्ति की जिम्मेदारी सौंपी गई थी। इसके अलावा कि राष्ट्रीय परमिट वाहनों के लिए 1 अक्टूबर 2019 से फास्टैग का फिट होना अनिवार्य कर दिया गया है। अब इसे और अधिक अनिवार्य कर दिया गया है।

सरकार का मकसद टोल प्लाजा को कंप्लीट डिजिटल करना है। इससे कई पॉजिटिव असर देखने को मिल सकते हैं। जब डिजिटल टोल होंगे तो रेवेन्यू में भी नुकसान नहीं होगा और देशभर में बड़ा मात्रा में ईंधन (पेट्रोल और डीजल या गैस) की खपत भी कम होगी यानी भारी बचत होगी।

जानिए क्या है फास्टैग ?

बता दें कि फास्टैग इलेक्ट्रॉनिक टोल कलेक्शन तकनीक है। इसमें रेडियो फ्रीक्वेंसी आइडेंटिफिकेशन (RFID) का इस्तेमाल होता है। फास्टैग रिचार्ज होने वाला प्रीपेड टैग है जो आपको अपनी गाड़ी के विंडशील्ड पर अंदर की तरफ से लगाना पड़ता है।

जैसे ही आपकी गाड़ी टोल प्लाजा के पास आती है, तो टोल प्लाजा पर लगा सेंसर आपके वाहन के विंडस्क्रीन पर लगे फास्टैग को ट्रैक कर लेता है। इसके बाद आपके फास्टटैग अकाउंट से उस टोल प्लाजा पर लगने वाला शुल्क कट जाता है। इस तरह आप टोल प्लाजा पर रुके बगैर शुल्क का भुगतान कर पाते हैं।

वाहन में लगा यह टैग आपके प्रीपेड खाते के सक्रिय होते ही अपना काम शुरू कर देगा। वहीं, जब आपके फास्टैग अकाउंट की राशि खत्म हो जाएगी, तो आपको उसे फिर से रिचार्ज करवाना पड़ेगा।

यहां से ले सकते हैं फास्टैग

देश के लगभग सभी बड़े सरकारी और प्राइवेट बैंक जैसे कि एसबीआई, आईसीआईसीआई, एचडीएफसी, एक्सिस बैंक से फास्टैग ले सकते हैं। अमेजन या पेटीएम से भी फास्टैग खरीदे जा सकते हैं। बड़े पेट्रोल पंप पर भी फास्टैग खरीदने की सुविधा है। साथ ही NHAI की ओर से फास्टैग की फ्री सुविधा के लिए सभी टोल प्लाजा पर बिक्री केंद्र लगाए गए हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकोरोना से ठीक हुए बच्चों में दोबारा इन्फेक्शन का खतरा कम, लेकिन संक्रमित के संपर्क में आने पर दोगुना रिस्क - ज़रुरत की खबर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें