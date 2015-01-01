पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ICRA की रिपोर्ट:वित्त वर्ष 21 में कमर्शियल व्हीकल्स के वॉल्यूम में 28% तक की गिरावट की आशंका

नई दिल्ली
  • सेक्टर में लगातार बढ़ रही मुश्किलों के चलते रेटिंग एजेंसी इक्रा ने 'निगेटिव' आउटलुक रखा है
  • रेटिंग एजेंसी ने यह अनुमान एक सर्वे के आधार पर दिया है, जिसमें 11 राज्यों के 26 CV डीलर्स को शामिल किया गया

कोरोना महामारी के कारण चालू वित्त वर्ष में कमर्शियल व्हीकल के वॉल्यूम में 25-28 फीसदी की गिरावट की आशंका है। सेक्टर में लगातार बढ़ रही मुश्किलों के चलते रेटिंग एजेंसी इक्रा (ICRA) ने 'निगेटिव' आउटलुक रखा है। इसकी बड़ी वजह ओवर कैपेसिटी, भाड़े में कमी और आर्थिक तंगी है। कमर्शियल वाहनों का घरेलू वॉल्यूम 7.17 लाख यूनिट्स रहा। यह वित्त वर्ष 2018-19 के 10.07 लाख यूनिट्स की तुलना में कम है, जो वॉल्यूम के लिहाज से अब तक का उच्चतम स्तर है।

मुश्किल दौर में कमर्शियल व्हीकल सेगमेंट

एजेंसी के अनुमान के मुताबिक चालू वित्त में अनुमानित वॉल्यूम में गिरावट का यह आंकड़ा बीते दशक का सबसे निचला स्तर है। इक्रा के वाइस प्रेसिडेंट शमशेर दीवान ने कहा कि घरेलू कमर्शियल व्हीकल सेगमेंट वित्त वर्ष 20 में ही मुश्किल दौर से गुजर रही थी और वॉल्यूम में भी 29% की गिरावट देखने को मिली थी। रेटिंग एजेंसी ने यह अनुमान एक सर्वे के आधार पर दिया है। इस सर्वे में 11 राज्यों के 26 कमर्शियल व्हीकल डीलर्स को शामिल किया गया था। अक्टूबर में किए गए इस सर्वे में सेक्टर की जमीनी स्तर पर दिक्कतों को समझने का भी प्रयास किया गया।

बीएस-4 नियमों में बदलाव का असर

दीवान ने बताया कि चालू वित्त वर्ष में वाहनों की कीमतों को बढ़ाया गया। क्योंकि, बीएस-4 नियमों में बदलाव किए गए थे। इससे सेक्टर में मुश्किलें और बढ़ी हैं। अब अनुमान से अधिक गिरावट का सामना करना पड़ सकता है। उन्होंने कहा कि ट्रकिंग सिस्टम में ओवर कैपेसिटी, अर्थव्यवस्था पर दबाव के कारण आर्थिक वातावरण में कमजोरी, आर्थिक तंगी और फ्लीट ऑपरेटर्स द्वारा कैश फ्लो की धीमी रफ्तार से सेक्टर में दिक्कतें बढ़ी हैं।

उन्होंने आगे कहा कि फ्लीट ऑपरेटर्स ने भी नए वाहनों की खरीदारी में कमी की है। इसके चलते दूसरी और तीसरी तिमाही में रिटेल वॉल्यूम में क्रमश: 85% और 55% की गिरावट देखने को मिली। अब सेक्टर में सबसे बड़ी दिक्कत आर्थिक मोर्चे पर है। क्योंकि, फाइनेंस करने वाली संस्थाएं कमर्शियल सेगमेंट में कर्ज देने में सतर्कता बरत रही हैं।

